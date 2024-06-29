Summer Reading: Virginia Edition

Virginia is for lovers — book lovers, that is. Take a trip down south and read on for the excellent summertime recommendations from booksellers in the great state of Virginia.

Meet Bookseller Leah Marie Cumiskey:

My store is in Lynchburg, Virginia, a city located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This area has a strong sense of community, a respect for the history and traditions, and a diverse population that includes theological students, outdoor lovers, and professionals in industries like nuclear technologies. The largest metropolitan area is either Washington, DC or our state capital, Richmond, Virginia. I enjoy the rural, picturesque setting while still knowing I can hop in my car and access all the culture our Nation’s capital offers.

One of Leah’s favorite genres for summer reading is romance. Here’s what she has to say: “Reading a romantic comedy is like buying a ticket to love and adventure. Leah Marie Brown’s It Girls series and Emily Henry’s Beach Read are the books I hand-sell whenever a customer is looking for something to stick in their carry-on.” Read on for more of Leah’s excellent recommendations.

Foster by Claire Keegan is brilliance in brevity. This slender novel tells the story about a poor child who spends the summer with a childless couple in the verdant hills of County Wexford, Ireland. Keegan is Hemingway-esque with her careful choice of words and evocative imagery. Ah sure, it helps that Keegan is Irish and I love all things Irish.

A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway

I read A Moveable Feast every summer. Hemingway's memoir about his life as a struggling journalist and novelist in 1920s France transports me to the cobblestoned streets of Montmartre and the azure waters of the South of France. Plus, Hemingway writes about his road trip with F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Meet Bookseller Scarlet V. Rose:

Northern Virginia is a great place to live and work because it’s a quick drive to so many interesting places. You have the mountains to the west, Washington, DC to the north, the beach to the east, and beautiful rural countryside to the south. The area is rich in history, as well as arts and culture, with authors and musicians regularly passing through. It’s a wonderful place to live!

Here are Scarlet’s recommendations:

Misty of Chincoteague by Marguerite Henry, illustrated by Wesley Dennis

Misty of Chincoteague is the title that best represents my state of Virginia. Set on the beautiful Eastern Shore, this is a wonderful story of the famous pony round up that happens every summer in Chincoteague, VA. Being able to visit this idyllic town and see places that inspired the story is so special and I look forward to visiting every year.

Summer Sisters by Judy Blume

Summer Sisters by Judy Blume is my all-time favorite beach read. It's an exceptionally moving story steeped in nostalgia that will have you laughing one minute and crying the next. I read it every summer and it stays as fresh as a summer breeze.

If you’re looking for more recommendations from the Old Dominion State, read on to hear from booksellers Kiersten and Chris.

Bookseller Kiersten K.’s book recommendation

Bookseller Chris C.’s book recommendation