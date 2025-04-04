Tariffs, Trade Wars and Economic Uncertainty: Guides to Understanding the Economy

If you’ve found yourself Googling ‘what are tariffs?’ ‘how do tariffs work?’ ‘books on economics’ and the like, you’ve come to the right place. Amid growing global tensions and talk of trade wars and economic turmoil, instead of giving into panic, do your due diligence — read up on how to understand and navigate our ever-changing economy with the best economics books around.

Paperback $19.99 The Economics Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained The Economics Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained By DK Do you need a refresher course on Economics 101 or are you wondering where to begin? This accessible overview distills big ideas and bigger themes into easily understandable bits, which makes it a terrific place to start.

Paperback $15.00 A Little History of Economics A Little History of Economics By Niall Kishtainy Centuries of thinking about economic theory, money and markets delivered in a fast-paced, tightly written and highly readable 250 pages. This is a great gift for anyone looking to quickly understand how we landed where we are.

Paperback $17.95 Naked Economics: Undressing the Dismal Science Naked Economics: Undressing the Dismal Science By Charles Wheelan
Foreword by Burton G. Malkiel

This witty take on the dismal science demystifies buzzwords, digs into the truth behind the numbers and more. This is an excellent (and fun) primer for students and general readers looking to answer a range of questions about a serious subject.

Paperback $24.00 Capital in the Twenty-First Century Capital in the Twenty-First Century By Thomas Piketty
Translator Arthur Goldhammer

This critically acclaimed bestseller is a must-read, modern classic about the powerful engine driving rising inequality across the global economy — and will revolutionize the way readers think about economic history.

Hardcover $40.00 Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare By Edward Fishman Money is power and power is money. Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Big Oil are the biggest players in this true story of how America weaponized the world economy against Russia, China and Iran and upended decades of globalization.

Paperback $21.00 Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World By Adam Tooze While the economic crash of 2008 feels like a lifetime ago for some, it had deep roots and lasting global consequences. This prize-winning book presents a compelling blend of history, monetary theory, geopolitics and current affairs.

Hardcover $35.00 How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle By Ray Dalio A prize-winning author confronts questions few have been willing or able to answer (yet): Do big government debts threaten our collective well-being? Are there limits to debt growth? Can a big, important reserve currency country like the United States really go broke—and what would that look like? This critical examination of debt policy belongs on the shelves of policymakers and general readers alike.

Paperback $20.00 A Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World A Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World By William J. Bernstein If you're looking to trace the origins of world trade to its roots, this is a one-stop-shop. From the prehistoric beginnings of bartering to global commerce today, Bernstein proves that while global trade has always been contentious, it is necessary in order for society to evolve and flourish.