Tariffs, Trade Wars and Economic Uncertainty: Guides to Understanding the Economy
If you’ve found yourself Googling ‘what are tariffs?’ ‘how do tariffs work?’ ‘books on economics’ and the like, you’ve come to the right place. Amid growing global tensions and talk of trade wars and economic turmoil, instead of giving into panic, do your due diligence — read up on how to understand and navigate our ever-changing economy with the best economics books around.
Paperback $19.99
The Economics Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained
The Economics Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained
By DK
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Do you need a refresher course on Economics 101 or are you wondering where to begin? This accessible overview distills big ideas and bigger themes into easily understandable bits, which makes it a terrific place to start.
Do you need a refresher course on Economics 101 or are you wondering where to begin? This accessible overview distills big ideas and bigger themes into easily understandable bits, which makes it a terrific place to start.
Paperback $15.00
A Little History of Economics
A Little History of Economics
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.00
Centuries of thinking about economic theory, money and markets delivered in a fast-paced, tightly written and highly readable 250 pages. This is a great gift for anyone looking to quickly understand how we landed where we are.
Centuries of thinking about economic theory, money and markets delivered in a fast-paced, tightly written and highly readable 250 pages. This is a great gift for anyone looking to quickly understand how we landed where we are.
Paperback $17.95
Naked Economics: Undressing the Dismal Science
Naked Economics: Undressing the Dismal Science
By
Charles Wheelan
Foreword by Burton G. Malkiel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
This witty take on the dismal science demystifies buzzwords, digs into the truth behind the numbers and more. This is an excellent (and fun) primer for students and general readers looking to answer a range of questions about a serious subject.
This witty take on the dismal science demystifies buzzwords, digs into the truth behind the numbers and more. This is an excellent (and fun) primer for students and general readers looking to answer a range of questions about a serious subject.
Paperback $24.00
Capital in the Twenty-First Century
Capital in the Twenty-First Century
By
Thomas Piketty
Translator Arthur Goldhammer
In Stock Online
Paperback $24.00
This critically acclaimed bestseller is a must-read, modern classic about the powerful engine driving rising inequality across the global economy — and will revolutionize the way readers think about economic history.
This critically acclaimed bestseller is a must-read, modern classic about the powerful engine driving rising inequality across the global economy — and will revolutionize the way readers think about economic history.
Hardcover $40.00
Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare
Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare
In Stock Online
Hardcover $40.00
Money is power and power is money. Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Big Oil are the biggest players in this true story of how America weaponized the world economy against Russia, China and Iran and upended decades of globalization.
Money is power and power is money. Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Big Oil are the biggest players in this true story of how America weaponized the world economy against Russia, China and Iran and upended decades of globalization.
Paperback $21.00
Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World
Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World
By Adam Tooze
In Stock Online
Paperback $21.00
While the economic crash of 2008 feels like a lifetime ago for some, it had deep roots and lasting global consequences. This prize-winning book presents a compelling blend of history, monetary theory, geopolitics and current affairs.
While the economic crash of 2008 feels like a lifetime ago for some, it had deep roots and lasting global consequences. This prize-winning book presents a compelling blend of history, monetary theory, geopolitics and current affairs.
Hardcover $35.00
How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle
How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle
By Ray Dalio
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
A prize-winning author confronts questions few have been willing or able to answer (yet): Do big government debts threaten our collective well-being? Are there limits to debt growth? Can a big, important reserve currency country like the United States really go broke—and what would that look like? This critical examination of debt policy belongs on the shelves of policymakers and general readers alike.
A prize-winning author confronts questions few have been willing or able to answer (yet): Do big government debts threaten our collective well-being? Are there limits to debt growth? Can a big, important reserve currency country like the United States really go broke—and what would that look like? This critical examination of debt policy belongs on the shelves of policymakers and general readers alike.
Hardcover $32.00
No Trade Is Free: Changing Course, Taking on China, and Helping America's Workers
No Trade Is Free: Changing Course, Taking on China, and Helping America's Workers
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.00
What does “worker-focused trade” mean, and how do we get there? Rob Lighthizer digs into this pertinent question and more, drawing from his firsthand experience as a trade ambassador for the United States in this accessible read.
What does “worker-focused trade” mean, and how do we get there? Rob Lighthizer digs into this pertinent question and more, drawing from his firsthand experience as a trade ambassador for the United States in this accessible read.
Paperback $18.00
Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace
Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace
By Matthew C. Klein , Michael Pettis
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
An award-winning exploration into the exploitation of the working class in favor of the global elite. Klein and Pettis take us back in time through 30 years of critical policy and world-changing decisions made by politicians from Europe to Asia to the United States that led us to where we are now.
An award-winning exploration into the exploitation of the working class in favor of the global elite. Klein and Pettis take us back in time through 30 years of critical policy and world-changing decisions made by politicians from Europe to Asia to the United States that led us to where we are now.
Paperback $20.00
A Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World
A Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
If you’re looking to trace the origins of world trade to its roots, this is a one-stop-shop. From the prehistoric beginnings of bartering to global commerce today, Bernstein proves that while global trade has always been contentious, it is necessary in order for society to evolve and flourish.
If you’re looking to trace the origins of world trade to its roots, this is a one-stop-shop. From the prehistoric beginnings of bartering to global commerce today, Bernstein proves that while global trade has always been contentious, it is necessary in order for society to evolve and flourish.