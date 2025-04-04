B&N Reads, Everyone Is Talking About, Nonfiction, Roundups, We Recommend

Tariffs, Trade Wars and Economic Uncertainty: Guides to Understanding the Economy

By Isabelle McConville / April 4, 2025 at 2:48 pm

If you’ve found yourself Googling ‘what are tariffs?’ ‘how do tariffs work?’ ‘books on economics’ and the like, you’ve come to the right place. Amid growing global tensions and talk of trade wars and economic turmoil, instead of giving into panic, do your due diligence — read up on how to understand and navigate our ever-changing economy with the best economics books around. 

The Economics Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained

The Economics Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained

By DK

Do you need a refresher course on Economics 101 or are you wondering where to begin? This accessible overview distills big ideas and bigger themes into easily understandable bits, which makes it a terrific place to start.

A Little History of Economics

A Little History of Economics

By Niall Kishtainy

Centuries of thinking about economic theory, money and markets delivered in a fast-paced, tightly written and highly readable 250 pages. This is a great gift for anyone looking to quickly understand how we landed where we are. 

Naked Economics: Undressing the Dismal Science

Naked Economics: Undressing the Dismal Science

By Charles Wheelan
Foreword by Burton G. Malkiel

This witty take on the dismal science demystifies buzzwords, digs into the truth behind the numbers and more. This is an excellent (and fun) primer for students and general readers looking to answer a range of questions about a serious subject.

Capital in the Twenty-First Century

Capital in the Twenty-First Century

By Thomas Piketty
Translator Arthur Goldhammer

This critically acclaimed bestseller is a must-read, modern classic about the powerful engine driving rising inequality across the global economy — and will revolutionize the way readers think about economic history. 

Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare

Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare

By Edward Fishman

Money is power and power is money. Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Big Oil are the biggest players in this true story of how America weaponized the world economy against Russia, China and Iran and upended decades of globalization.

Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World

Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World

By Adam Tooze

While the economic crash of 2008 feels like a lifetime ago for some, it had deep roots and lasting global consequences. This prize-winning book presents a compelling blend of history, monetary theory, geopolitics and current affairs.

How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle

How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle

By Ray Dalio

A prize-winning author confronts questions few have been willing or able to answer (yet): Do big government debts threaten our collective well-being? Are there limits to debt growth? Can a big, important reserve currency country like the United States really go broke—and what would that look like? This critical examination of debt policy belongs on the shelves of policymakers and general readers alike.

No Trade Is Free: Changing Course, Taking on China, and Helping America's Workers

No Trade Is Free: Changing Course, Taking on China, and Helping America's Workers

By Robert Lighthizer

What does “worker-focused trade” mean, and how do we get there? Rob Lighthizer digs into this pertinent question and more, drawing from his firsthand experience as a trade ambassador for the United States in this accessible read. 

Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace

Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace

By Matthew C. Klein , Michael Pettis

An award-winning exploration into the exploitation of the working class in favor of the global elite. Klein and Pettis take us back in time through 30 years of critical policy and world-changing decisions made by politicians from Europe to Asia to the United States that led us to where we are now.  

A Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World

A Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World

By William J. Bernstein

If you’re looking to trace the origins of world trade to its roots, this is a one-stop-shop. From the prehistoric beginnings of bartering to global commerce today, Bernstein proves that while global trade has always been contentious, it is necessary in order for society to evolve and flourish.  

