Taylor Swift: Songs to Books

It’s about that time — we’re only a month out from The Tortured Poets Department and we know you’re feeling just as antsy as we are. With no more Eras show links to flip between until May (featuring one of our favorite Album of the Month artists, Paramore, as the opener for her May dates) and radio silence from the pop princess on the album front, you need these Taylor Swift song-to-book recommendations just as much as we do.

“Teardrops on My Guitar”

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Daisy Jones & The Six Daisy Jones & The Six By Taylor Jenkins Reid In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From Taylor’s self-titled album, “Teardrops On My Guitar” is one of her very first hits. From the album that gave us “Our Song” and “Tim McGraw,” this song established Taylor as a songwriter to watch. Similarly, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s characters Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne write about — and give each other a fair helping — of heartache and loss set to the strum of an acoustic guitar. From Taylor’s self-titled album, “Teardrops On My Guitar” is one of her very first hits. From the album that gave us “Our Song” and “Tim McGraw,” this song established Taylor as a songwriter to watch. Similarly, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s characters Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne write about — and give each other a fair helping — of heartache and loss set to the strum of an acoustic guitar.

“You Belong with Me”

Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How We Named the Stars How We Named the Stars By Andrés N. Ordorica In Stock Online Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Andrés Ordorica’s debut novel rings with a beautiful and devastating, tender and timeless tale about queer love, family and secrets. Packed with the kind of yearning that accompanies a first love we never forget, How We Named the Stars is the obvious choice for such an iconic song. Andrés Ordorica’s debut novel rings with a beautiful and devastating, tender and timeless tale about queer love, family and secrets. Packed with the kind of yearning that accompanies a first love we never forget, How We Named the Stars is the obvious choice for such an iconic song.

“Dear John”

Hardcover $25.19 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Green Dot: A Novel Green Dot: A Novel By Madeleine Gray In Stock Online Hardcover $25.19 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This fan favorite song from Taylor’s third album, Speak Now, reminded us so much of Green Dot. With a messy narrator who shines “like fireworks over your sad empty town,” this is the kind of story that sets itself apart. This fan favorite song from Taylor’s third album, Speak Now, reminded us so much of Green Dot. With a messy narrator who shines “like fireworks over your sad empty town,” this is the kind of story that sets itself apart.

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Paperback $16.49 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sweetbitter Sweetbitter By Stephanie Danler In Stock Online Paperback $16.49 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For a song that took over the Swiftie fanbase and became a single 9 years after its original release, we knew this had to be an unforgettable choice. Sweetbitter combines everything we love about “All Too Well” — heartbreak, coming-of-age, and self-realization in Manhattan’s finest dining rooms. For a song that took over the Swiftie fanbase and became a single 9 years after its original release, we knew this had to be an unforgettable choice. Sweetbitter combines everything we love about “All Too Well” — heartbreak, coming-of-age, and self-realization in Manhattan’s finest dining rooms.

“Shake It Off”

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How Stella Got Her Groove Back How Stella Got Her Groove Back By Terry McMillan In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Just Like Taylor, Stella in How Stella Got Her Groove Back keeps moving, can’t stop, won’t stop grooving. This is story of second chances in love and life — with a delightful film adaptation with Angela Basset at the helm and features Regina King, Whoopi Goldberg, and Taye Diggs, just to name a few. Just Like Taylor, Stella in How Stella Got Her Groove Back keeps moving, can’t stop, won’t stop grooving. This is story of second chances in love and life — with a delightful film adaptation with Angela Basset at the helm and features Regina King, Whoopi Goldberg, and Taye Diggs, just to name a few.

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Animal: A Novel Animal: A Novel By Lisa Taddeo In Stock Online Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. While we’re all patiently waiting for the reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement (any theories we need to know about?), we can’t stop thinking about Animal by Lisa Taddeo. When a woman is pushed to the brink by the men around her, she takes matters into her own hands. While we’re all patiently waiting for the reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement (any theories we need to know about?), we can’t stop thinking about Animal by Lisa Taddeo. When a woman is pushed to the brink by the men around her, she takes matters into her own hands.

“Cruel Summer”

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Guest (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Guest (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Emma Cline In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’ve always been huge fans of Emma Cline, and her newest novel about a woman on the run from her problems (and her past) leaving chaos in her wake makes for a cruel summer on The Hamptons beaches. We’ve always been huge fans of Emma Cline, and her newest novel about a woman on the run from her problems (and her past) leaving chaos in her wake makes for a cruel summer on The Hamptons beaches.

“cardigan”

Paperback $16.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An American Marriage An American Marriage By Tayari Jones In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Marriage is work, for better or for worse. When a woman’s husband goes to jail for something she knows he didn’t do and she leans on their childhood best friend for support, we get a brilliant story that makes us think of Betty, James and Augustine from “cardigan,” all grown up. Marriage is work, for better or for worse. When a woman’s husband goes to jail for something she knows he didn’t do and she leans on their childhood best friend for support, we get a brilliant story that makes us think of Betty, James and Augustine from “cardigan,” all grown up.

“champagne problems”

Paperback $15.54 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rich People Problems (Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy #3) Rich People Problems (Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy #3) By Kevin Kwan In Stock Online Paperback $15.54 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Although Rich People Problems might seem a little on the nose for this song, Kevin Kwan rounds out the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy with another rollicking ride that spans oceans and continents. While we all love screaming the bridge to “champagne problems,” Rich People Problems gives us a glitzier list of qualms to help wipe our tears away. Although Rich People Problems might seem a little on the nose for this song, Kevin Kwan rounds out the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy with another rollicking ride that spans oceans and continents. While we all love screaming the bridge to “champagne problems,” Rich People Problems gives us a glitzier list of qualms to help wipe our tears away.

“Anti-Hero”