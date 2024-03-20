Taylor Swift: Songs to Books
It’s about that time — we’re only a month out from The Tortured Poets Department and we know you’re feeling just as antsy as we are. With no more Eras show links to flip between until May (featuring one of our favorite Album of the Month artists, Paramore, as the opener for her May dates) and radio silence from the pop princess on the album front, you need these Taylor Swift song-to-book recommendations just as much as we do.
“Teardrops on My Guitar”
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
From Taylor’s self-titled album, “Teardrops On My Guitar” is one of her very first hits. From the album that gave us “Our Song” and “Tim McGraw,” this song established Taylor as a songwriter to watch. Similarly, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s characters Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne write about — and give each other a fair helping — of heartache and loss set to the strum of an acoustic guitar.
“You Belong with Me”
How We Named the Stars
How We Named the Stars
Andrés Ordorica’s debut novel rings with a beautiful and devastating, tender and timeless tale about queer love, family and secrets. Packed with the kind of yearning that accompanies a first love we never forget, How We Named the Stars is the obvious choice for such an iconic song.
“Dear John”
Green Dot: A Novel
Green Dot: A Novel
This fan favorite song from Taylor’s third album, Speak Now, reminded us so much of Green Dot. With a messy narrator who shines “like fireworks over your sad empty town,” this is the kind of story that sets itself apart.
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Sweetbitter
Sweetbitter
For a song that took over the Swiftie fanbase and became a single 9 years after its original release, we knew this had to be an unforgettable choice. Sweetbitter combines everything we love about “All Too Well” — heartbreak, coming-of-age, and self-realization in Manhattan’s finest dining rooms.
“Shake It Off”
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Just Like Taylor, Stella in How Stella Got Her Groove Back keeps moving, can’t stop, won’t stop grooving. This is story of second chances in love and life — with a delightful film adaptation with Angela Basset at the helm and features Regina King, Whoopi Goldberg, and Taye Diggs, just to name a few.
“Look What You Made Me Do”
Animal: A Novel
Animal: A Novel
By Lisa Taddeo
While we’re all patiently waiting for the reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement (any theories we need to know about?), we can’t stop thinking about Animal by Lisa Taddeo. When a woman is pushed to the brink by the men around her, she takes matters into her own hands.
“Cruel Summer”
The Guest (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Guest (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Emma Cline
We’ve always been huge fans of Emma Cline, and her newest novel about a woman on the run from her problems (and her past) leaving chaos in her wake makes for a cruel summer on The Hamptons beaches.
“cardigan”
An American Marriage
An American Marriage
By Tayari Jones
Marriage is work, for better or for worse. When a woman’s husband goes to jail for something she knows he didn’t do and she leans on their childhood best friend for support, we get a brilliant story that makes us think of Betty, James and Augustine from “cardigan,” all grown up.
“champagne problems”
Rich People Problems (Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy #3)
Rich People Problems (Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy #3)
By Kevin Kwan
Although Rich People Problems might seem a little on the nose for this song, Kevin Kwan rounds out the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy with another rollicking ride that spans oceans and continents. While we all love screaming the bridge to “champagne problems,” Rich People Problems gives us a glitzier list of qualms to help wipe our tears away.
“Anti-Hero”
Boy Parts: A Novel
Boy Parts: A Novel
By Eliza Clark
Taylor Swift has been in the public eye since she was a young teenager, and Swifties will tell you it hasn’t always been so easy. Boy Parts is a fierce satire with a wicked, funny and relatable (no matter how much you don’t want that to be true) woman at its helm. This is an anti-hero you’ll find yourself rooting for and one you’ll hate to love.
Taylor Swift has been in the public eye since she was a young teenager, and Swifties will tell you it hasn’t always been so easy. Boy Parts is a fierce satire with a wicked, funny and relatable (no matter how much you don’t want that to be true) woman at its helm. This is an anti-hero you’ll find yourself rooting for and one you’ll hate to love.