The Best is Still Ahead: A Guest Post by Brian K. Vaughan

With the 12th volume on the way, we’re looking back on the intergalactic adventures we’ve taken with Marko and Alana throughout Saga and celebrating the brand-new editions featuring all new cover art by Fiona Staples. Read on for author Brian K. Vaughan’s exclusive guest post on the process of creating this unique series.

A genre-blending, sci-fi/fantasy space opera about star-crossed lovers from enemy worlds. An epic romantasy featuring a diverse and eclectic cast of memorable characters, Saga follows new parents Marko and Alana as they risk everything to raise their child amidst a never-ending galactic war.

Artist/co-creator Fiona Staples and I (and our loyal letterer, a man of mystery who goes by Fonografiks) have been collaborating on SAGA for over a dozen years now. We’re working on our 12th volume at the moment, and unless one of us falls out of a hot-air balloon or something, there will be a total of 18 volumes (each containing six “chapters”) when our star-crossed family’s epic tale finally reaches its planned ending in a few years, probably just as my real-life offspring—who were born right before our series began–will be leaving for college.

Or Martian battle training. Or whatever the hell might be going on in that terrifyingly not-too-distant future.

Anyway, if you’ve been curious about trying this sci-fi/fantasy/romance/war story for adults, our friends at Image Comics have got plenty of ways for you to join the ongoing adventure, including our brand-new “commuter-sized” editions for mature readers on the go.

Fiona and I are confident you’ll probably know whether or not these graphic novels—which are sometimes very graphic–will be for you after just our first page, so feel free to bow out if that opening scene scares you off. But if not, we hope you’ll stick around for young Hazel’s entire emotional journey. As proud as I am of that first volume, the creative team has evolved as much as our characters, who’ve been growing up more or less in “real time” since we debuted back in 2012, so I like to think that the best is still ahead for all of us.

SAGA is a story about creation, and how challenging it can be to make something new in a universe that often seems to hate the unfamiliar… but this series has been the greatest creative experience of my life, so I’m very grateful to everyone out there who’s been willing to give our weirdness a shot.