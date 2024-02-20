The Reviews Are In! February 2024 Edition
After hearing the great news from Punxsutawney Phil and subsequently having our friends in the Northeast get slammed by a snowstorm, we could all use a solid set of recs. From some of our very favorite B&N picks to delightful narrative nonfiction (with fabulous episodes on Poured Over) to a deep dive into one of our country’s most persistent mysteries, these are the best of the best from February.
Good Material (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Good Material (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Witty, clever and biting, Good Material is an exploration of friendship, love and the many forms a relationship can take. Great for fans of Curtis Sittenfeld and Emily Henry.
Hear more from Dolly on Poured Over.
How We Named the Stars
How We Named the Stars
The kind of debut that launches a career, Andrés N. Ordorica’s How We Named The Stars is beautiful and devastating, a tender and timeless tale about queer love, family and secrets.
Catch Andrés’ chat with Jenna airing 2/22 on our Poured Over podcast.
The Women: A Novel
The Women: A Novel
The Women is both singular and expansive in focus. Centered on one woman who goes to war in Vietnam, it is a stark reminder of the sacrifices women make for their country.
Imagination: A Manifesto
Imagination: A Manifesto
Ruha Benjamin builds an immensely compelling and insightful narrative around the concept that our imaginations already know what a better world looks like. It’s a reminder that we can do what we set our minds too, and that imagination is a perfectly fine building block to start from.
Hear more from Ruha on Poured Over.
Alphabetical Diaries
Alphabetical Diaries
By Sheila Heti
Sheila Heti’s Alphabetical Diaries is a memoir in a form all its own. Told in order, sentence by sentence from A to Z, to tell a story of identity and change in a lyrically constructed way.
Meet Sheila on our Poured Over podcast.
I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition
I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition
By Lucy Sante
A deeply personal, immensely human memoir of Lucy Sante’s journey to find herself. This is the story of transition and identity, told in gorgeous prose that is equal parts biting, empathetic and hilarious. This is a memoir that makes a difference.
The Book of Love: A Novel
The Book of Love: A Novel
By Kelly Link
Kelly Link combines fantastical elements, varieties of love and a supernatural bargain — all set in a picturesque seaside town.
Catch more from Kelly Link on Poured Over.
Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood
Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood
By Ed Zwick
Who wouldn’t want to take a peek behind Hollywood’s curtain? Legendary director Ed Zwick packs decades of wisdom into this dazzling memoir full of name-drops and anecdotes.
Neighbors and Other Stories
Neighbors and Other Stories
By Diane Oliver
Collecting a mighty host of Diane Oliver’s best literary highlights, this profoundly moving short story collection takes on the Jim Crow era, centering on themes of family and community, especially in the face of adversity. With a clear and perpetual sense of danger, this is a narrative voice deserving of its revival.
The Secret History of Bigfoot: Field Notes on a North American Monster
The Secret History of Bigfoot: Field Notes on a North American Monster
A fascinating read about a familiar concept from a fresh angle, The Secret History of Bigfoot is a deep dive into American myth-making. Told with sharp, engaging prose reminiscent of the best travel writing, it has multiple entry points, from the supernatural to the more traditional outdoors.
