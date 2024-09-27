Bloodsucking Books: A Vampire Reading List

Whether funny, vicious, sexy or terrifying, vampires have always been at the forefront of monster stories, presented to us in every way imaginable. Looking for laughs? Try out What We Do in the Shadows. Want to sleep with all the lights turned on? Flip through Salem’s Lot by Stephen King or My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due. How about some cult-classics? Twilight and Interview with the Vampire it is. The earliest known reference to vampires dates all the way back to A.D. 1047 — it’s safe to say vampires have played a major part in the world for centuries. If you’re looking to get familiar with the greatest bloodsucking books today, we’ve rounded up some recent ones that are sure to enthrall.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lucy Undying: A Dracula Novel Lucy Undying: A Dracula Novel By Kiersten White In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you think you know everything there is to know about Lucy Westenra from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, think again. Dark and decadent, Lucy Undying gives a voice to an overlooked character from one of the most famous monster stories in history. Read more from Kiersten White in this exclusive B&N Reads Q&A. If you think you know everything there is to know about Lucy Westenra from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, think again. Dark and decadent, Lucy Undying gives a voice to an overlooked character from one of the most famous monster stories in history. Read more from Kiersten White in this exclusive B&N Reads Q&A.

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Madness The Madness By Dawn Kurtagich In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A haunting mystery with an edge of horror, Dawn Kurtagich (The Dead House) returns with a story centered on a woman set on rescuing her friend from a gothic house on the shores of Wales that harbors a sinister secret. A haunting mystery with an edge of horror, Dawn Kurtagich (The Dead House) returns with a story centered on a woman set on rescuing her friend from a gothic house on the shores of Wales that harbors a sinister secret.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Coven (Special Edition) The Coven (Special Edition) By Harper L. Woods In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A dark and dazzling paranormal romance between a vengeful witch and a brooding vampire headmaster. The perfect enemies-to-lovers treat for fans of dark academia. The best part? The sequel, The Cursed, is out now. A dark and dazzling paranormal romance between a vengeful witch and a brooding vampire headmaster. The perfect enemies-to-lovers treat for fans of dark academia. The best part? The sequel, The Cursed, is out now.

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Serpent and the Wings of Night The Serpent and the Wings of Night By Carissa Broadbent In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Oraya, the adopted human daughter of the vampire king, finds herself competing in a lethal tournament hosted by the goddess of death. This is an epic dark romantasy full of mystery, secrets and intrigue. Oraya, the adopted human daughter of the vampire king, finds herself competing in a lethal tournament hosted by the goddess of death. This is an epic dark romantasy full of mystery, secrets and intrigue.

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Mistress of Lies Mistress of Lies By K. M. Enright In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you can’t get enough of ruthless vampire courts, Mistress of Lies is your next step. Sharp and cunning, this is a gripping fantasy from an author we can’t wait to hear more from. If you can’t get enough of ruthless vampire courts, Mistress of Lies is your next step. Sharp and cunning, this is a gripping fantasy from an author we can’t wait to hear more from.

Hardcover $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Stars Are Dying (Special Edition) The Stars Are Dying (Special Edition) By Chloe C. Peñaranda In Stock Online Hardcover $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When a prisoner with no memory prior to the last five years gets a chance at freedom by fighting for her life in a deadly tournament, she has no choice but to take it. Vampires, dark romance and political intrigue make this a winner for fans of Sarah J. Maas. When a prisoner with no memory prior to the last five years gets a chance at freedom by fighting for her life in a deadly tournament, she has no choice but to take it. Vampires, dark romance and political intrigue make this a winner for fans of Sarah J. Maas.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The God of Endings The God of Endings By Jacqueline Holland In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Our former Monthly Pick The God of Endings is a powerful and inventive take on the vampire story unlike anything you’ve read before. Our former Monthly Pick The God of Endings is a powerful and inventive take on the vampire story unlike anything you’ve read before.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Woman, Eating Woman, Eating By Claire Kohda In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lydia’s appetite is insatiable and unconventional — she craves delicacies from all over the world, but can only digest blood. A story about living within multiple identities, our relationship to art and food, and the overwhelming need for fulfillment, Woman, Eating is a brilliant take on modern-day vampires. Lydia’s appetite is insatiable and unconventional — she craves delicacies from all over the world, but can only digest blood. A story about living within multiple identities, our relationship to art and food, and the overwhelming need for fulfillment, Woman, Eating is a brilliant take on modern-day vampires.

Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Vampires of El Norte Vampires of El Norte By Isabel Cañas In Stock Online Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Isabel Cañas is back with a western featuring monsters — both colonial and otherwise — that is sure to delight fans of Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Alexis Henderson. Isabel Cañas is back with a western featuring monsters — both colonial and otherwise — that is sure to delight fans of Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Alexis Henderson.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Carmilla Carmilla By Joseph Sheridan Lefanu

Editor Carmen Maria Machado In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Originally published in 1872, this is a reissue of the novel that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Translated by Carmen Maria Machado (In the Dream House) Carmilla is required reading for anyone interested in vampire stories. Originally published in 1872, this is a reissue of the novel that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Translated by Carmen Maria Machado (In the Dream House) Carmilla is required reading for anyone interested in vampire stories.