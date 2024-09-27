B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Fantasy, Horror, Roundups, Thrillers, We Recommend

Bloodsucking Books: A Vampire Reading List

By Isabelle McConville / September 27, 2024 at 1:13 am

Whether funny, vicious, sexy or terrifying, vampires have always been at the forefront of monster stories, presented to us in every way imaginable. Looking for laughs? Try out What We Do in the Shadows. Want to sleep with all the lights turned on? Flip through Salem’s Lot by Stephen King or My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due. How about some cult-classics? Twilight and Interview with the Vampire it is. The earliest known reference to vampires dates all the way back to A.D. 1047 — it’s safe to say vampires have played a major part in the world for centuries. If you’re looking to get familiar with the greatest bloodsucking books today, we’ve rounded up some recent ones that are sure to enthrall.

Lucy Undying: A Dracula Novel

By Kiersten White

If you think you know everything there is to know about Lucy Westenra from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, think again. Dark and decadent, Lucy Undying gives a voice to an overlooked character from one of the most famous monster stories in history. Read more from Kiersten White in this exclusive B&N Reads Q&A.  

The Madness

By Dawn Kurtagich

A haunting mystery with an edge of horror, Dawn Kurtagich (The Dead House) returns with a story centered on a woman set on rescuing her friend from a gothic house on the shores of Wales that harbors a sinister secret.

The Coven (Special Edition)

By Harper L. Woods

A dark and dazzling paranormal romance between a vengeful witch and a brooding vampire headmaster. The perfect enemies-to-lovers treat for fans of dark academia. The best part? The sequel, The Cursed, is out now.

The Serpent and the Wings of Night

By Carissa Broadbent

Oraya, the adopted human daughter of the vampire king, finds herself competing in a lethal tournament hosted by the goddess of death. This is an epic dark romantasy full of mystery, secrets and intrigue. 

Mistress of Lies

By K. M. Enright

If you can’t get enough of ruthless vampire courts, Mistress of Lies is your next step. Sharp and cunning, this is a gripping fantasy from an author we can’t wait to hear more from.

The Stars Are Dying (Special Edition)

By Chloe C. Peñaranda

When a prisoner with no memory prior to the last five years gets a chance at freedom by fighting for her life in a deadly tournament, she has no choice but to take it. Vampires, dark romance and political intrigue make this a winner for fans of Sarah J. Maas. 

The God of Endings

By Jacqueline Holland

Our former Monthly Pick The God of Endings is a powerful and inventive take on the vampire story unlike anything you’ve read before.

Woman, Eating

By Claire Kohda

Lydia’s appetite is insatiable and unconventional — she craves delicacies from all over the world, but can only digest blood. A story about living within multiple identities, our relationship to art and food, and the overwhelming need for fulfillment, Woman, Eating is a brilliant take on modern-day vampires. 

Vampires of El Norte

By Isabel Cañas

Isabel Cañas is back with a western featuring monsters — both colonial and otherwise — that is sure to delight fans of Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Alexis Henderson.

Carmilla

By Joseph Sheridan Lefanu
Editor Carmen Maria Machado

Originally published in 1872, this is a reissue of the novel that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Translated by Carmen Maria Machado (In the Dream House) Carmilla is required reading for anyone interested in vampire stories. 

The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires

By Grady Hendrix

A funny, campy take on a modern-day vampire invasion, Grady Hendrix (The Final Girl Support Group, How to Sell a Haunted House) tells the story of a woman’s accidental entanglement with a monster.

