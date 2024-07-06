Books With a Bite: A Shark Week Reading List

Over the years, Discovery’s annual Shark Week has seen superstar celebrity hosts and sand-sational segments. Whether you fondly look back on Michael Phelps’ 100-meter race against what we all thought might be a real shark to late night recaps on Shark After Dark, it’s safe to say this annual extravaganza has been solidified in our culture. If you’re getting ready to experience all that 2024’s week has to offer — like its brand-new host, actor and pro-wrestler John Cena — dive into these reads to get you started on the right fin.

You've heard its iconic score, but have you read the book? To kick off our list, we have to start with a classic of the shark genre. The book that inspired the 1975 Steven Spielberg film of the same name, Jaws is a thrilling story of a great white shark terrorizing the shores of Long Island.

The great white shark is one of the most fearsome predators on earth, and yet humans have managed to decimate their populations through overfishing, pollution, and climate change. This is the enlightening — and thrilling — story of Dr. Greg Skomal's search for a peaceful coexistence.

Paul de Gelder, an Australian navy clearance diver, was attacked by a shark and lost two limbs as a result. Rather than living in bitterness over the attack, in Shark, Paul works to raise awareness by advocating for their conservation and protection.

With a jacket that could incite bone-chilling fear in anyone, Meg gives us a return to the fiction classics. The inspiration for a blockbuster movie starring Jason Statham, Meg tells the story of a marine paleontologist's obsession with finding the prehistoric Carcharodon megalodon that he believes still wanders the deep.