Books With a Bite: A Shark Week Reading List
Over the years, Discovery’s annual Shark Week has seen superstar celebrity hosts and sand-sational segments. Whether you fondly look back on Michael Phelps’ 100-meter race against what we all thought might be a real shark to late night recaps on Shark After Dark, it’s safe to say this annual extravaganza has been solidified in our culture. If you’re getting ready to experience all that 2024’s week has to offer — like its brand-new host, actor and pro-wrestler John Cena — dive into these reads to get you started on the right fin.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
Jaws
Jaws
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
You’ve heard its iconic score, but have you read the book? To kick off our list, we have to start with a classic of the shark genre. The book that inspired the 1975 Steven Spielberg film of the same name, Jaws is a thrilling story of a great white shark terrorizing the shores of Long Island.
You’ve heard its iconic score, but have you read the book? To kick off our list, we have to start with a classic of the shark genre. The book that inspired the 1975 Steven Spielberg film of the same name, Jaws is a thrilling story of a great white shark terrorizing the shores of Long Island.
Paperback $18.99
Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark
Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark
By Greg Skomal , Ret Talbot
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
The great white shark is one of the most fearsome predators on earth, and yet humans have managed to decimate their populations through overfishing, pollution, and climate change. This is the enlightening — and thrilling — story of Dr. Greg Skomal’s search for a peaceful coexistence.
The great white shark is one of the most fearsome predators on earth, and yet humans have managed to decimate their populations through overfishing, pollution, and climate change. This is the enlightening — and thrilling — story of Dr. Greg Skomal’s search for a peaceful coexistence.
Hardcover $26.99
Shark: Why we need to save the world's most misunderstood predator
Shark: Why we need to save the world's most misunderstood predator
In Stock Online
Hardcover $26.99
Paul de Gelder, an Australian navy clearance diver, was attacked by a shark and lost two limbs as a result. Rather than living in bitterness over the attack, in Shark, Paul works to raise awareness by advocating for their conservation and protection.
Paul de Gelder, an Australian navy clearance diver, was attacked by a shark and lost two limbs as a result. Rather than living in bitterness over the attack, in Shark, Paul works to raise awareness by advocating for their conservation and protection.
Paperback $18.99
MEG: A Novel of Deep Terror
MEG: A Novel of Deep Terror
By Steve Alten
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
With a jacket that could incite bone-chilling fear in anyone, Meg gives us a return to the fiction classics. The inspiration for a blockbuster movie starring Jason Statham, Meg tells the story of a marine paleontologist’s obsession with finding the prehistoric Carcharodon megalodon that he believes still wanders the deep.
With a jacket that could incite bone-chilling fear in anyone, Meg gives us a return to the fiction classics. The inspiration for a blockbuster movie starring Jason Statham, Meg tells the story of a marine paleontologist’s obsession with finding the prehistoric Carcharodon megalodon that he believes still wanders the deep.
Paperback $16.99
Emperors of the Deep: Sharks–The Ocean's Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood, and Most Important Guardians
Emperors of the Deep: Sharks–The Ocean's Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood, and Most Important Guardians
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
They survived what the dinosaurs couldn’t and they’re older than trees. Sharks tend to get a bad rap in pop culture, and conservationist William McKeever is determined to shed light on the crucial role sharks play in our world’s ecosystem.
They survived what the dinosaurs couldn’t and they’re older than trees. Sharks tend to get a bad rap in pop culture, and conservationist William McKeever is determined to shed light on the crucial role sharks play in our world’s ecosystem.
Hardcover $35.00
The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean's Most Fearsome Predators
The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean's Most Fearsome Predators
By John Long
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Did you know that sharks have superpowers? You will after reading John Long’s deep dive into one of Earth’s mightiest creatures. A scientist at the forefront of sharks’ history, Long delves into their staggering evolution and what people might be able to learn from them.
Did you know that sharks have superpowers? You will after reading John Long’s deep dive into one of Earth’s mightiest creatures. A scientist at the forefront of sharks’ history, Long delves into their staggering evolution and what people might be able to learn from them.