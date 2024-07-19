Author Spotlights, B&N Reads, Children's Books, Picture Books, Roundups, We Recommend

Where to Start Reading Oliver Jeffers Books

By Isabelle McConville / July 19, 2024 at 1:48 am

Author and illustrator, Oliver Jeffers is a force to be reckoned with. With his signature humor and whimsy littered throughout the pages of his picture books, young readers (and their adults) will discover immersive stories that encourage kids to dream bigger and see the world a bit brighter. Read on for a list of our favorite Oliver Jeffers stories to get started with.  

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

Hardcover $18.99 $20.99

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

By Oliver Jeffers
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99 $20.99

Insightful, sweet, funny, charming — the list of adjectives you could apply to any work by Oliver Jeffers is extensive. Here, he distills life on earth into a single picture book to dazzling effect.

There's a Ghost in This House

Hardcover $23.49 $28.99

There's a Ghost in This House

There's a Ghost in This House

By Oliver Jeffers

In Stock Online

Hardcover $23.49 $28.99

Equal parts spooky and sweet, Oliver Jeffers’ uniquely creative and ghostly tale breaks the fourth wall. A natural complement to What We’ll Build and Here We Are, There’s a Ghost in This House is an enchanting twist that everyone should experience.

A Child of Books

Paperback $9.99

A Child of Books

A Child of Books

By Oliver Jeffers , Sam Winston
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers , Sam Winston

In Stock Online

Paperback $9.99

A book to cultivate young imaginations and reinvigorate older ones, A Child of Books reminds us that we don’t have to travel far to take an unforgettable journey. 

Begin Again: How We Got Here and Where We Might Go - Our Human Story. So Far.

Hardcover $26.99

Begin Again: How We Got Here and Where We Might Go – Our Human Story. So Far.

Begin Again: How We Got Here and Where We Might Go – Our Human Story. So Far.

By Oliver Jeffers

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.99

The incomparable Oliver Jeffers has been giving us intriguing concepts to think about for years. Read this from front to back, back to front or a few spreads at a time and you’ll find your mind thinking and your soul nourished.

The Day the Crayons Quit

Hardcover $14.99 $17.99

The Day the Crayons Quit

The Day the Crayons Quit

By Drew Daywalt
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers

In Stock Online

Hardcover $14.99 $17.99

A Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers collaboration, which is just as great as it sounds. For every young artist, crayons are a necessity. But what happens if one day the crayons just up and quit?

The Dictionary Story

Hardcover $17.09 $18.99

The Dictionary Story

The Dictionary Story

By Oliver Jeffers , Sam Winston
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers , Sam Winston

In Stock Online

Hardcover $17.09 $18.99

A dictionary gone rogue, bringing her words to life … literally. This is a visual journey that’s ideal for engaging young minds.

