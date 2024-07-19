Where to Start Reading Oliver Jeffers Books

Author and illustrator, Oliver Jeffers is a force to be reckoned with. With his signature humor and whimsy littered throughout the pages of his picture books, young readers (and their adults) will discover immersive stories that encourage kids to dream bigger and see the world a bit brighter. Read on for a list of our favorite Oliver Jeffers stories to get started with.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
By Oliver Jeffers

Insightful, sweet, funny, charming — the list of adjectives you could apply to any work by Oliver Jeffers is extensive. Here, he distills life on earth into a single picture book to dazzling effect.

There's a Ghost in This House
By Oliver Jeffers
Equal parts spooky and sweet, Oliver Jeffers' uniquely creative and ghostly tale breaks the fourth wall. A natural complement to What We'll Build and Here We Are, There's a Ghost in This House is an enchanting twist that everyone should experience.

A Child of Books
By Oliver Jeffers, Sam Winston

A book to cultivate young imaginations and reinvigorate older ones, A Child of Books reminds us that we don't have to travel far to take an unforgettable journey.

The Day the Crayons Quit
By Drew Daywalt

Illustrator Oliver Jeffers
A Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers collaboration, which is just as great as it sounds. For every young artist, crayons are a necessity. But what happens if one day the crayons just up and quit?