Deadly Scholars: A YA Dark Academia Reading List

With spooky season nearing and the weather slowly but surely turning, the crunch of leaves underfoot can only mean one thing: it’s time to build up our fall TBRs. Your stack may include many categories — romance, thrillers, horror, and one of our absolute favorites: dark academia. Cutthroat institutions, deadly rivalries and secrets that lurk around every corner make dark academia a go-to genre for fall.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Lilies (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) The Lilies (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) By Quinn Diacon-Furtado In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A story of navigating pasts for the sake of futures, The Lilies is told from the perspective of multiple unreliable narrators, making the knot at its center all the more fun to untangle. A story of navigating pasts for the sake of futures, The Lilies is told from the perspective of multiple unreliable narrators, making the knot at its center all the more fun to untangle.

Hardcover $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sweet Nightmare (Deluxe Limited Edition) Sweet Nightmare (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Tracy Wolff In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Revisit a swirl of fae, werewolves and more at The Calder Academy in a deluxe and limited edition of the first installment of the fabulous series from Tracy Wolff. Revisit a swirl of fae, werewolves and more at The Calder Academy in a deluxe and limited edition of the first installment of the fabulous series from Tracy Wolff.

Paperback $13.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Legendborn Legendborn By Tracy Deonn In Stock Online Paperback $13.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With edge-of-your-seat suspense, lush world-building and intricate plot details, Legendborn weaves in important commentary on the history of racism in the American South and the effects of that trauma and grief today. Simply put: this book is not to be missed. With edge-of-your-seat suspense, lush world-building and intricate plot details, Legendborn weaves in important commentary on the history of racism in the American South and the effects of that trauma and grief today. Simply put: this book is not to be missed.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Temptation of Magic The Temptation of Magic By Megan Scott In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The start of an exciting romantasy trilogy that packs an enemies-to-lovers romance and dark academia vibes into a paranormal storyline. The start of an exciting romantasy trilogy that packs an enemies-to-lovers romance and dark academia vibes into a paranormal storyline.

Hardcover $20.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Blood at the Root Blood at the Root By LaDarrion Williams In Stock Online Hardcover $20.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Leaving for college is complicated enough, but what if you don’t even know the truth of your own story? Dark academia and magic collide in this fresh fantasy perfect for fans of Legendborn. Leaving for college is complicated enough, but what if you don’t even know the truth of your own story? Dark academia and magic collide in this fresh fantasy perfect for fans of Legendborn.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Where Sleeping Girls Lie Where Sleeping Girls Lie By Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From the bestselling author of Ace of Spades comes a rip-roaring mystery that delves into the world of dark academia. With death at every corner, Sade and her friends have to uncover the harrowing truths of their boarding school in this look into female friendships with a haunting twist. From the bestselling author of Ace of Spades comes a rip-roaring mystery that delves into the world of dark academia. With death at every corner, Sade and her friends have to uncover the harrowing truths of their boarding school in this look into female friendships with a haunting twist.

Hardcover $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Study in Drowning Collector's Deluxe Limited Edition A Study in Drowning Collector's Deluxe Limited Edition By Ava Reid In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A crumbling seaside manor miles from civilization sets the backdrop for A Study in Drowning, a spine-tingling, gothic fantasy sure to grip readers from the very first page with Ava Reid’s signature evocative prose. A crumbling seaside manor miles from civilization sets the backdrop for A Study in Drowning, a spine-tingling, gothic fantasy sure to grip readers from the very first page with Ava Reid’s signature evocative prose.

Paperback $11.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This Book Kills This Book Kills By Ravena Guron In Stock Online Paperback $11.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What happens when fiction becomes real — and bloody? When a short story lands her as the prime suspect in a murder investigation, Jess races to prove her innocence and find the killer before they strike again. What happens when fiction becomes real — and bloody? When a short story lands her as the prime suspect in a murder investigation, Jess races to prove her innocence and find the killer before they strike again.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Immortal Dark (Deluxe Limited Edition) Immortal Dark (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Tigest Girma In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Romance, revenge and rivalries abound in this enemies-to-lovers fantasy. When Kidan’s sister goes missing and all signs point toward vampires, she must infiltrate an elite university to get her back. Romance, revenge and rivalries abound in this enemies-to-lovers fantasy. When Kidan’s sister goes missing and all signs point toward vampires, she must infiltrate an elite university to get her back.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette's The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette's By Hanna Alkaf In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. St. Bernadette’s is known for many things: turning girls into respectful young women — and their blood-curling screams. The school concludes that it’s just female hysteria, but something sinister is lurking deep within the grounds… St. Bernadette’s is known for many things: turning girls into respectful young women — and their blood-curling screams. The school concludes that it’s just female hysteria, but something sinister is lurking deep within the grounds…

Paperback $13.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Curious Tides (B&N Exclusive Edition) Curious Tides (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Pascale Lacelle In Stock Online Paperback $13.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dark magic abounds in this intoxicatingly atmospheric fantasy universe that is meticulously built and refreshingly real. Fans of Chloe Gong and Tracy Deonn will adore this, both for the tremendous sense of place and for the authentic cast of characters. Dark magic abounds in this intoxicatingly atmospheric fantasy universe that is meticulously built and refreshingly real. Fans of Chloe Gong and Tracy Deonn will adore this, both for the tremendous sense of place and for the authentic cast of characters.

Hardcover $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition) Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Pascale Lacelle In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The sequel to Curious Tides takes us into the world of Wychwood, a storybook realm flipped on its head. With Emory and Romie trapped in Wychwood and Baz and Kai stuck in another world, they all must work together to uncover Aldryn’s sinister secrets. The sequel to Curious Tides takes us into the world of Wychwood, a storybook realm flipped on its head. With Emory and Romie trapped in Wychwood and Baz and Kai stuck in another world, they all must work together to uncover Aldryn’s sinister secrets.