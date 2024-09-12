Deadly Scholars: A YA Dark Academia Reading List
With spooky season nearing and the weather slowly but surely turning, the crunch of leaves underfoot can only mean one thing: it’s time to build up our fall TBRs. Your stack may include many categories — romance, thrillers, horror, and one of our absolute favorites: dark academia. Cutthroat institutions, deadly rivalries and secrets that lurk around every corner make dark academia a go-to genre for fall.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
The Lilies (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
The Lilies (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
A story of navigating pasts for the sake of futures, The Lilies is told from the perspective of multiple unreliable narrators, making the knot at its center all the more fun to untangle.
Hardcover $24.99
Sweet Nightmare (Deluxe Limited Edition)
Sweet Nightmare (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Tracy Wolff
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
Revisit a swirl of fae, werewolves and more at The Calder Academy in a deluxe and limited edition of the first installment of the fabulous series from Tracy Wolff.
Paperback $13.99
Legendborn
Legendborn
By Tracy Deonn
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
With edge-of-your-seat suspense, lush world-building and intricate plot details, Legendborn weaves in important commentary on the history of racism in the American South and the effects of that trauma and grief today. Simply put: this book is not to be missed.
Hardcover $19.99
The Temptation of Magic
The Temptation of Magic
By Megan Scott
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
The start of an exciting romantasy trilogy that packs an enemies-to-lovers romance and dark academia vibes into a paranormal storyline.
Hardcover $20.99
Blood at the Root
Blood at the Root
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.99
Leaving for college is complicated enough, but what if you don’t even know the truth of your own story? Dark academia and magic collide in this fresh fantasy perfect for fans of Legendborn.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Where Sleeping Girls Lie
Where Sleeping Girls Lie
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
From the bestselling author of Ace of Spades comes a rip-roaring mystery that delves into the world of dark academia. With death at every corner, Sade and her friends have to uncover the harrowing truths of their boarding school in this look into female friendships with a haunting twist.
Hardcover $21.99
A Study in Drowning Collector's Deluxe Limited Edition
A Study in Drowning Collector's Deluxe Limited Edition
By Ava Reid
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
A crumbling seaside manor miles from civilization sets the backdrop for A Study in Drowning, a spine-tingling, gothic fantasy sure to grip readers from the very first page with Ava Reid’s signature evocative prose.
Paperback $11.99
This Book Kills
This Book Kills
By Ravena Guron
In Stock Online
Paperback $11.99
What happens when fiction becomes real — and bloody? When a short story lands her as the prime suspect in a murder investigation, Jess races to prove her innocence and find the killer before they strike again.
Hardcover $19.99
Immortal Dark (Deluxe Limited Edition)
Immortal Dark (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Tigest Girma
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Romance, revenge and rivalries abound in this enemies-to-lovers fantasy. When Kidan’s sister goes missing and all signs point toward vampires, she must infiltrate an elite university to get her back.
Hardcover $19.99
The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette's
The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette's
By Hanna Alkaf
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
St. Bernadette’s is known for many things: turning girls into respectful young women — and their blood-curling screams. The school concludes that it’s just female hysteria, but something sinister is lurking deep within the grounds…
Paperback $13.99
Curious Tides (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Curious Tides (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
Dark magic abounds in this intoxicatingly atmospheric fantasy universe that is meticulously built and refreshingly real. Fans of Chloe Gong and Tracy Deonn will adore this, both for the tremendous sense of place and for the authentic cast of characters.
Hardcover $21.99
Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
The sequel to Curious Tides takes us into the world of Wychwood, a storybook realm flipped on its head. With Emory and Romie trapped in Wychwood and Baz and Kai stuck in another world, they all must work together to uncover Aldryn’s sinister secrets.
Hardcover $19.99
Don't Let the Forest In (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Don't Let the Forest In (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By CG Drews
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted).
