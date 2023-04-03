Magic, Mystery, and Mythical Creatures: Fantasy Recommendations to Take You Out of This World

Sometimes we just need a bit of an escape, and what better way than to dive into some of these fantastical worlds. While some are alien and mystifying, others are nearly indistinguishable from our own. These young reader fantasies will help young readers adventure into new realms.

Anyone looking for an action-packed and adventurous story will be thrilled by this new series, perfect for fans of Eragon and Wings of Fire. One of our finalists for the 2023 Children’s and YA Book Awards, Skandar and the Unicorn Thief introduced us to a land full of bloodthirsty unicorns, epic battles, and the young boy who steps in to save an island in peril. In Skandar and the Phantom Rider, the island faces new threats, immortal creatures suffer fatal consequences, and Skandar is once again called to save the world and thwart an ancient prophecy. We’ve been eagerly awaiting this second installment and are already impatient for more! If you preorder before 5/1/2023, you’ll be automatically entered into a Skandar sweepstakes.

The Flame of Olympus (Pegasus Series #1)

Featuring unicorn-adjacent creatures — The Flame of Olympus tells of a young girl thrust into the center of a battle to try to rescue the Olympian gods. After the sudden and unexpected arrival of Pegasus, Emily is forced to assemble a ragtag team to return the mythical beast to Olympus. Perfect for fans of Percy Jackson, this fantastic trilogy will keep readers on the edge of their seat.

Once There Was

Once There Was… a thrilling fantasy perfect for animal lovers and full of twists and turns. When an Iranian American girl discovers her father's secret vocation caring for mythical creatures, she steps into his shoes to heal the injured — all the while gaining clues about who might have killed him. Heartfelt and strikingly told, this debut explores grief and cultural identity while captivating readers with its majestic beasts.

The Golden Frog Games (Witchlings 2)

The first book in this series took Harry Potter fans by storm, and we're thrilled for the next part of the Witchlings story. Every four years, the Twelve Towns gather for a tournament, but when feats of magic go awry and people suspect the Witchlings, they must try to uncover the real culprit. Exciting and peculiar, The Golden Frog Games is a must-read novel full of mayhem and mystery.

Amari and the Night Brothers

Amari and the Night Brothers was our first ever Children's and YA Book Awards Overall Winner, and with a story teeming with magicians, supernatural beings, and a fierce protagonist, it's no wonder why. When Amari attends a summer program at the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs, she's determined to find out what happened to her brother, but she's never felt more alone when her own powers make everyone think she's an enemy. With its thrilling and fast-paced sequel, Amari and the Great Game, out now, it's the perfect time to binge-read them both!

Fireborn: Phoenix and the Frost Palace

If you haven't yet picked up Fireborn, one of our former Monthly Picks, then now is the perfect time — the sequel, Phoenix and the Frost Palace, hits shelves this month. This story of new powers and new responsibilities takes us on a quest to save Icegaard from an impending threat. The second novel in a planned trilogy, Aisling Fowler has provided fans with more of everything they love — a thrilling fantasy story with emotional depth and breathtaking action.