The Green Light that Still Burns: Celebrating 100 Years of The Great Gatsby

This year marks the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, one of the most celebrated American novels. Set during the Jazz Age, the story itself is timeless; Fitzgerald’s exploration of ambition, class, and the disillusionment of the American Dream is still relevant today. Whether you met Gatsby through the page or through film — the 2013 adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio was a roaring success — one thing is clear: Gatsby’s green light still burns bright in our society. Consider celebrating with a re-read of the classic, which features an introduction by National Book Award Winner Jesmyn Ward. For those who want a cover worthy of a Gatsby party, pick up our Penguin edition, with an introduction by Pachinko author Min Jin Lee. And for those of us looking for retellings, look no further, old sport.

Hardcover $28.00 The Great Mann: A Novel By Kyra Davis Lurie This retelling of The Great Gatsby, set against the backdrop of L.A.'s Black elite in a post-war world, follows veteran Charlie Tramell as he confronts the limitations of the American Dream in 1945 America. The Great Mann is an exceptional novel that reframes a story that you thought you knew.

Hardcover $30.00 The Gatsby Gambit: A Novel By Claire Anderson Wheeler The Gatsby Gambit breathes new life into the world of Gatsby, re-examining a gilded society poisoned by wealth and excess. Part murder mystery and part coming-of-age, Anderson-Wheeler's novel offers a fresh perspective on the themes that Fitzgerald examined a century ago.

Paperback $16.99 No One Is Coming to Save Us By Stephanie Powell Watts JJ Ferguson returns to his hometown of Pinewood, North Carolina to build his dream home and pursue his high school sweetheart. But JJ Ferguson realizes the town has changed in his absence, and the legacy of Jim Crow still casts a long shadow over Pinewood. Watts powerfully conveys a family's struggle to achieve the American Dream in a town still tense with racial divide, drawing attention to an often-overlooked part of American history.

Paperback $17.00 How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia: A Novel By Mohsin Hamid Mohsin Hamid shows off his writing prowess in How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia, a novel that questions the price of success in an ever-changing world. Hamid's masterful storytelling, and his use of second-person narration, offers a unique take on the classic tale of rags-to-riches.

Paperback $16.99 Nick By Michael Farris Smith Who was Nick Carraway before he met Jay Gatsby? Michael Farris Smith takes us beyond the glitz and glamour of West Egg and along the trenches of World War I, where Nick struggles to make sense of the horrors he witnessed. A compelling portrait of self-discovery and the trauma of war, Nick re-introduces us to a character that for too long had lived in the shadow of Gatsby.

Paperback $17.99 The Chosen and the Beautiful By Nghi Vo The Chosen and the Beautiful reimagines The Great Gatsby that sidelines Jay Gatsby and places Jordan Baker — a magically gifted, queer, Vietnamese immigrant — at the center. Vo's debut captures the glittering excess of a Gatsby retelling while layering in commentary on gender, race and sexuality. Spellbinding and lush with lyrical prose, The Chosen and the Beautiful is an original take on a timeless classic.