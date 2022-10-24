Must-Read Young Reader Authors
Our young readers section is bursting at the seams with spectacular authors and books that are sure to captivate every young reader. There’s nothing better than kids picking up a book, absolutely loving it, and realizing that the author has more books for them to dive into immediately, so when we were thinking about must-read children’s authors, we thought of just that!
Jeff Kinney
Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #17)
Jeff Kinney is the highly acclaimed and Diper Överlöde is his upcoming release and 17th (WOW!) book in the laugh-out-loud series. In this installment, we find Greg Heffley on tour with his brother’s band, Löded Diper, but as Greg goes on the tour, he quickly learns that rock ‘n’ roll life isn’t as glamorous as it sounds! Fans of the series will absolutely adore this next book!
Shannon Messenger
Stellarlune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #9)
It’s hard to believe Stellarlune is the ninth book in Shannon Messenger’s beloved Keeper of the Lost Cities series, but if it was up to us, we’d have the series go on forever. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Sophie, Keefe, and their friends following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of Unlocked. This series quickly became a fan favorite, and fans always rave about each and every book that gets added to the series!
Dav Pilkey
Collaborations (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Cat Kid Comic Club #4)
Dav Pilkey is the beloved author of the Captain Underpants series, the Dog Man series, and the Cat Kid Comic Club series, and fans will be absolutely thrilled that we have another book right in time for the holidays! Collaborations features the Cat Kid Comic Club as they learn to collaborate in this creative, funny and insightful graphic novel. Created with a kaleidoscope of art styles and paired with Pilkey’s trademark storytelling and humor, this book fosters creativity, collaborations, independence, and empathy.
Alan Gratz
Two Degrees
Alan Gratz is known for his action-packed storytelling, often focused on historical events, and his books always pack a punch. His newest book, Two Degrees follows this trend, centering three kids and their interconnecting stories as they face deadly natural disasters around the world. Hearts will race and readers will fly through the pages as they read yet another stunning story from the unparalleled Alan Gratz.
Claribel A. Ortega
Frizzy
Claribel A. Ortega , Rose Bousamra
Claribel A. Ortega is an author we quickly fell in love with. From her debut, Ghost Squad, to Witchlings, and now to Frizzy, every one of Ortega’s books is a hit! Frizzy is a heartwarming graphic novel about a young Dominican girl learning to embrace her natural curls. This refreshing read about self-acceptance and individuality is sure to resonate with many young readers. With the Witchlings’ sequel coming in the Spring, it’s a fantastic time to catch up on Claribel A. Ortega’s other books!
Rick Riordan
The Sun and the Star: A Nico di Angelo Adventure (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
Rick Riordan is the long beloved author of the Percy Jackson series, and we cannot wait for this book co-written by Mark Oshiro to hit the shelves! We are so excited to return to the world of Percy Jackson and delve deep into Nico’s and Will’s story as they travel through Tartarus to rescue an old friend. We’re certain that this standalone adventure will quickly find its way into the hearts of readers and become the next fan-favorite book!
B.B. Alston
Amari and the Great Game (Signed Book)
If you didn’t already know, we are OBSESSED with B.B. Alston and his Supernatural Investigations series. Amari quickly stole our hearts, and the sequel only made us fall even more in love. Full of magic, adventure, and friendship, these books have something for every single reader. With the way the second book ended, we’re already anxiously awaiting the third book in the series!
Lisa McMann
Map of Flames (Forgotten Five Series #1)
Lisa McMann quickly became a beloved author due to her series The Unwanteds, and we are thrilled about this new series of hers, Forgotten Five. The first book, Map of Flames, has already captivated us as it is perfect for fans of the Winterborne Home series and the X-Men. Get ready for this fantasy adventure series that will keep readers on the edge of their seat!
Jason Reyonlds
Stuntboy, in the Meantime
Jason Reynolds , Raúl the Third
Jason Reynolds is an absolute delight of a human, and his books are must-reads. Reynolds has served as the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature from 2020-2022, and his books are timely, entertaining, and beautifully written stories that will linger with readers long after they’ve finished them. This sweet and funny illustrated novel follows Portico Reeves, a young boy with a super-secret superhero identity who protects the people in his castle, also known as an apartment building. With Portico’s parents fighting more and more, he gets the worry wiggles and makes it his mission to save them too.
Stuart Gibbs
Spy School Project X (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #10)
Stuart Gibbs is the perfect author for fans of mysteries and kids who are spies with series like the Spy School series, the Charlie Thorne series, the FunJungle series, and the Moon Base Alpha series. We can’t believe that this is the tenth book in the Spy School series! Stuart Gibbs has gifted young readers with another suspenseful volume following Ben Ripley as he and his friends track down his arch-nemesis, Murray Hill. This series is also the perfect book to read together as parents and kids alike will be entertained by these stories.
Katherine Applegate
Odder
Katherine Applegate , Charles Santoso
Katherine Applegate has become a favorite author and is an award-winning author for her books. She’s written beloved stories like Wishtree, Crenshaw, Willodeen, Home of the Brave, The One and Only Ivan, and The One and Only Bob. Katherine Applegate’s newest is a sweet story about an otter named — you guessed it, Odder — and is the perfect read for the young animal lover or aspiring marine biologist in your life.
Graci Kim
The Last Fallen Moon (Gifted Clans Series #2)
Graci Kim’s Gifted Clans trilogy has become one of our absolute favorites with the first book in the series being one of our former Young Reader’s Monthly Picks. This series is full of magic and fast-paced action to keep readers captivated in the story for the entire duration of the story. With a setting that interweaves the spirit realm and the modern world, the vivid imagery in this series will bring the story to life!
Soman Chainani
Rise of the School for Good and Evil
This epic prequel to the much-loved series, The School for Good and Evil, is the perfect book to read if you already love Soman Chainani’s writing or if you are just now diving into his books after seeing the movie on Netflix. We all know the books are always better 😉, so dive into this prequel and into the rest of The School for Good and Evil series to get the full picture of this fabulous world created by Soman Chainani!
Míriam Bonastre Tur
Hooky Volume 2 (Signed Book)
Míriam Bonastre Tur started gaining her popularity on the digital comic platform WEBTOON, and this magical adventure series has absolutely been just as beloved in print as it is online. With volumes one and two already out, this is the perfect time to join Dani and Dorian on their epic struggle of good versus evil and as they work to figure out where they stand. We highly recommend this stunning series!
Kwame Alexander
The Door of No Return
Kwame Alexander is known for his novels in verse, and The Door of No Return has absolutely enchanted us. This epic tale is powerful and immersive as it offers readers insight into 19th-century Africa. A fictionalized story rooted in history, this book is a must-read for all ages. Kwame Alexander is also the beloved author of the Crossover series which is also coming soon to Disney+! It’s a great time to read Alexander’s writing!
Jerry Craft
New Kid (Newbery Medal Winner)
Jerry Craft’s graphic novels are award winning and must-reads. This graphic novel is all about Jordan Banks, the new kid at a prestigious private school known for its academics where he struggles to fit in as one of the few kids of color in his grade. Full of heart and staying true to yourself, this graphic novel along with its sequel, Class Act and its upcoming next book in the series, School Trip, are books your graphic novel fan won’t want to miss!
Jewell Parker Rhodes
Paradise on Fire
Jewell Parker Rhodes has become one of our favorite authors with books like Towers Falling, Ghost Boys, Bayou Magic, Paradise on Fire and our former Young Readers Monthly Pick Black Brother, Black Brother. In Paradise on Fire readers get a page-turning tale of survival, adventure, and environmentalism as Addy’s wilderness program out west is threatened by a wildfire outbreak nearby in which she has to lead her group to safety.
Jasmine Warga
A Rover's Story
Jasmine Warga is the author of Other Words for Home and The Shape of Thunder along with her newest release A Rover’s Story. From a novel in verse full of heart to a story of friendship and grief all the way to this newest novel of a Mars rover that’s developed human-like emotions, Jasmine Warga’s range of books promises something for any young reader to enjoy! We adore her and can’t see what she comes up with next!
