Must-Read Young Reader Authors

Jerry Craft

Jerry Craft’s graphic novels are award winning and must-reads. This graphic novel is all about Jordan Banks, the new kid at a prestigious private school known for its academics where he struggles to fit in as one of the few kids of color in his grade. Full of heart and staying true to yourself, this graphic novel along with its sequel, Class Act and its upcoming next book in the series, School Trip, are books your graphic novel fan won’t want to miss!