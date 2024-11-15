Announcing Our 2024 Book of the Year

By Percival Everett

We’ve bent your ear about James all year, and for good reason. Percival Everett’s Erasure stunned the literary and cinematic world with its laugh-out-loud satire of academia and book publishing, ambition and class. Coming off of an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the movie American Fiction at the 2023 Oscars, the world waited to catch a glimpse of Everett’s next project, and James has lived up to every expectation. You may think you know Huck Finn, but how well do you know Jim? Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.

“As my teenagers would say, ‘Cool.’ This honor is unexpected and quite amazing,” said Percival Everett, author of James. “B&N has already done a remarkable job selling my novel and now this. To have the novel in front of so many readers is what all of us want. Thank you.”

Everett joined us live at The Grove to talk about language and storytelling, his sense of humor (and its origins), philosophy, identity and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.