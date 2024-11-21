And the Winner Is… 2024 National Book Awards Edition

By Percival Everett

In Stock Online

Hardcover $24.99 $28.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Percival Everett, author of Erasure, flips the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim — James — takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom. Told through language that plays its own role in shaping the story, James’ is one of escape and survival, all the while balancing precarious hopes for a better future and keeping his family together. This sharp and brilliant tale was also recently named B&N’s Book of the Year.

Everett joined us live at The Grove to talk about language and storytelling, his sense of humor (and its origins), philosophy, identity and more on Poured Over.