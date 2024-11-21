And the Winner Is… 2024 National Book Awards Edition
This year, along with honoring the best publishing in the United States, the National Book Foundation is also celebrating its 75th anniversary. 75 years of helping us keep our shelves — and yours — stocked with incredible books from fiction to poetry to nonfiction and more. Hosted by the inimitable Kate McKinnon and celebrated across the nation and literary world, this year’s awards ceremony was a special one, and our brand-new winners even more so. Along with celebrating the lifetime achievements of W. Paul Coates and Barbara Kingsolver, we’re thrilled to share with you the winners of the 2024 National Book Awards.
Fiction
Fiction
James (2024 B&N Book of the Year) (National Book Award Winner)
Fiction
Percival Everett, author of Erasure, flips the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim — James — takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom. Told through language that plays its own role in shaping the story, James’ is one of escape and survival, all the while balancing precarious hopes for a better future and keeping his family together. This sharp and brilliant tale was also recently named B&N’s Book of the Year.
Everett joined us live at The Grove to talk about language and storytelling, his sense of humor (and its origins), philosophy, identity and more on Poured Over.
Nonfiction
Nonfiction
Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling (National Book Award Winner)
Nonfiction
Anthropologist and award-winning author of The Land of Open Graves Jason De León examines human smuggling and border migration at the heart of Latin America. Soldiers and Kings is a never-before-seen glimpse into a billion-dollar underground history that centers on one coyote — a smuggler or guide — who tries to break free of the industry and leave it all behind. From glimpses of top leaders to subsidiary smugglers to migrants’ lives before and after immigrating, De León breaks down cultural myths and stereotypes through a searing and empathetic portrait of the journey for seeking asylum.
Literature in Translation
Paperback
Taiwan Travelogue (National Book Award Winner)
Paperback
Taiwan Travelogue is a story within a story about two queer women and the colonial history of Taiwan. When celebrated novelist Chizuko is invited by the Japanese government to visit Taiwan, she has more on her mind than banquet halls and politics. Chizuko and her interpreter, Chizuru, embark on a trip through the South and find more than just inspiration for Chizuko’s lectures. Riddled with love, longing and loss, this is an exquisite tale about history and humanity.
Poetry
Poetry
Something about Living (National Book Award Winner)
Poetry
These poems explore Palestinian life through the lens of American language, revealing a legacy of obfuscation and erasure. Lena Khalaf Tuffaha has done the seemingly impossible — expressing both joy and desire as well as protest and anger in evoking the diasporic experience. It is a rallying cry and a statement of support told through poignant prose that in the end reminds readers of the important fact that love itself is a radical act.
Young People’s Literature
Hardcover
Kareem Between (National Book Award Winner)
Hardcover
Middle school is hard enough, but things are extra difficult for Kareem — seventh grade has begun and instead of wandering the halls with his best friend and proving himself to the guys on the football team, he’s stuck showing the new kid around school. To make matters worse, his mom can’t come back from Syria because of a new ‘Muslim ban’ enforced in the United States and no matter what he does, Kareem feels lost. A coming-of-age tale about growing up with one foot in two cultures and countries, Shifa Saltagi Safadi balances a young boy’s anxieties over middle school with real-world issues. This is a poignant and poetic story of family and finding home told in verse.
