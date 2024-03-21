Poured Over: Percival Everett on James

James by Percival Everett flips the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom. Everett joined us live at The Grove to talk about language and storytelling, his sense of humor (and its origins), philosophy, identity and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

Featured Books (Episode):

James by Percival Everett

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain

Erasure by Percival Everett

Dr. No by Percival Everett

I Am Not Sidney Poitier by Percival Everett

Glyph by Percival Everett

Telephone by Percival Everett

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison