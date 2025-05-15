Give the Gift of Wisdom with these Audiobooks for High School and College Graduates
‘Tis the season for high school and college graduations, so we’ve compiled a collection of audiobooks that offer life advice that is profound or witty or funny or heartfelt or hard-earned or all of that, plus more. From Mister Rogers to Morrie Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda, these audiobooks make meaningful gifts for the high school or college graduates in your life. And because suggestions for how to live well can provide comfort and contemplation at any age, we encourage you to make time to listen to some of these, too.
Congratulations, by the way: Some Thoughts on Kindness
Congratulations, by the way: Some Thoughts on Kindness
By
George Saunders
Narrated by George Saunders
George Saunders, the award-winning author of complex novels and short story collections, narrates this audiobook gem, which is based on his popular commencement address at Syracuse University in 2013. Although it’s only twelve minutes long (not a typo!), his message is far-reaching into the importance of values and purpose. Instead of repeating the all-too-familiar graduation advice to “be kind,” he adds nuance and insight about avoiding “failures of kindness.” After marveling at how much Saunders packs into this small package, you can learn more about him and why he converted his speech to a book in this charming B&N Reads interview.
You Are Not Special…: And Other Encouragements
You Are Not Special…: And Other Encouragements
By
David McCullough Jr.
Narrated by David McCullough Jr.
The title of this book is one of the last things students celebrating a graduation milestone would expect to hear, and yet this rare but helpful dose of reality is exactly what high schoolers need to hear as they jump into the first stage of adulthood. Read by the author, a longtime high school teacher, You Are Not Special affectionately but frankly states that most rising college students are probably not the kind of exceptional that their parents and others have told them they are for the last 18 years. But through hard work, risk-taking, and purpose, they can still do exceptional things. I know that sounds rote, but it’s not. It is conversational, warm, and thought-provoking. Fun fact: the author is the son of writer/historian David McCullough.
Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You
Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You
By
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Before Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda received oodles of awards and fame, he wrote short sayings, poems, and song lyrics to motivate himself every morning and every night. Things like, “You’re going to be tested. You’re going to learn about yourself. You’re going to get brave. You’re going to take stands. You’re going to make waves. You’re going to make history. You’re going to need rest, REST UP.” Full of comfort and motivation, Gmorning, Gnight! is a graduation gift that will keep on giving during all the challenges and all the victories that lie ahead of each smiling senior.
A Short Guide to a Happy Life
A Short Guide to a Happy Life
By
Anna Quindlen
Narrated by Anna Quindlen
The bonus to popular author and journalist Anna Quindlen’s audiobook of tips for a happy life is a deeply personal interview with her and a producer. She speaks of her own graduation from college and expounds on the observations she shares in the book. A speaker at many commencements, Quindlen believes any speech should be no longer than 15 minutes. This book is a bit longer at about an hour but is worth every minute! This excerpt summarizes her theme: “Life is made of moments, small pieces of silver amidst long stretches of tedium. It would be wonderful if they came to us unsummoned, but particularly in lives as busy as the ones most of us lead now, that won’t happen. We have to teach ourselves now to live, really live . . . to love the journey, not the destination.”
This Is Water: Some Thoughts, Delivered on a Significant Occasion, about Living a Compassionate Life
This Is Water: Some Thoughts, Delivered on a Significant Occasion, about Living a Compassionate Life
By
David Foster Wallace
Narrated by Amy Wallace
This audiobook is the actual live recording of writer David Foster Wallace’s commencement address at Kenyon College in 2005. It is unique on this list because it’s the only selection where you can hear the impact of the speaker and his words on the original intended audience, and that background soundtrack makes the words themselves come alive in a very tangible way. Wallace is his usual mix of eclectic and electric, driving home a theme that goes beyond usual commencement tropes to stress his belief that the most important thing a thinking person could do is “choose what you pay attention to and to choose how you construct meaning from experience.” At less than a half-hour long, this is a must-listen for all ages.
Make Magic: The Book of Inspiration You Didn't Know You Needed
Make Magic: The Book of Inspiration You Didn't Know You Needed
By
Brad Meltzer
Narrated by Brad Meltzer
Versatile writer (novels, nonfiction, comic books, children’s books) Brad Meltzer uses magic as a metaphor for life, including “the hardest trick of all”— transformation. Short but motivating, Meltzer is energetic, earnest, and humorous in his narration. In bestowing an Earphones Award on this audiobook, AudioFile Magazine wrote, “You’ll feel better about life after you hear it. He’s just got that touch of magic.”
The Creative Act: A Way of Being
The Creative Act: A Way of Being
By
Rick Rubin
Narrated by Rick Rubin
What is creativity? And what is its role in our happiness? As we age, sometimes we forget how to slow down and indulge the more creative aspects of ourselves as we chase more tangible aspirations. Here, legendary music producer Rick Rubin shares his view that leaning into creativity of all kinds—art, music, crafts, invention, ideas, etc.,—can be helpful beyond the creative act itself; that being creative can lead to better overall health and wellness and even a sense of spirituality. He says, “I set out to write a book about what to do to make a great work of art. Instead, it revealed itself to be a book on how to be.”
Life's Journeys According to Mister Rogers
Life's Journeys According to Mister Rogers
By
Fred Rogers
Narrated by Lily Tomlin , Blair Brown , B. D. Wong , Joanne Rogers , Richard Kind
The children’s television pioneer and icon, Mister Rogers, is not as well known today as he once was, but his gentle advice is timeless. Here, he offers thoughts about how to approach and handle many common happenings along the path of life with grace, compassion, and a love of self. Narrated by a full cast, including legendary actor and comedian Lily Tomlin, this book feels as warm and secure as one of Mister Rogers’s famous sweaters.
Tuesdays with Morrie: An Old Man, a Young Man, and Life's Greatest Lesson
Tuesdays with Morrie: An Old Man, a Young Man, and Life's Greatest Lesson
By
Mitch Albom
Narrated by Mitch Albom
Almost 30 years old, this modern classic has sold almost 18 million print copies and has deeply impacted many more millions of people in all book formats, as well as a film. Written as a tribute to his former professor and mentor, Morrie Schwartz, the book is structured as a set of life lessons, each based on visits to Schwartz when he was dying from ALS. It’s a book about friendship, grief, love, and how to live a full life. The audiobook contains excerpts from recordings Albom made during his conversations with Schwartz and adds even more meaning to a book that changes lives.
Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know
Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know
By
Adam Grant
Narrated by Adam Grant
This New York Times bestseller will teach you how to reassess your own belief system and stay open-minded, while encouraging others to do the same. This is a difficult thing to do, but with psychologist Adam Grant’s guidance, it’s a little easier. His narration moves at an energetic pace and is a good match for young people impatient and eager to begin their life’s journey.
Oh, The Places You'll Go!
Oh, The Places You'll Go!
By
Dr. Seuss
Narrated by John Lithgow
A perennial favorite picture book for generations of graduates, this audiobook version is made extra special by the one and only John Lithgow’s narration, enhanced by a whimsical music score and a delicious cacophony of silly sound effects. The result is a perfect match of text and audio, transforming this well-known ode to potential and perseverance into a mesmerizing new experience that is a more than worthy companion to the beloved hardcover format.
