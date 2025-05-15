Give the Gift of Wisdom with these Audiobooks for High School and College Graduates  

By Anna Quindlen

Narrated by Anna Quindlen

In Stock Online

Audiobook $4.96

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

The bonus to popular author and journalist Anna Quindlen’s audiobook of tips for a happy life is a deeply personal interview with her and a producer. She speaks of her own graduation from college and expounds on the observations she shares in the book. A speaker at many commencements, Quindlen believes any speech should be no longer than 15 minutes. This book is a bit longer at about an hour but is worth every minute! This excerpt summarizes her theme: “Life is made of moments, small pieces of silver amidst long stretches of tedium. It would be wonderful if they came to us unsummoned, but particularly in lives as busy as the ones most of us lead now, that won’t happen. We have to teach ourselves now to live, really live . . . to love the journey, not the destination.”