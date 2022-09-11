Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us: Banned Books Week 2022

Toni Morrison

In Stock Online

Paperback $14.00 $16.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

In the age of #MeToo and I May Destroy You, it’s stories like this one and Speakby Laurie Halse Anderson that we look back on as an introduction, for many of us, to discussions of sexual assault and the power of speaking up. This critically acclaimed novel by Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison focuses on an 11-year-old Black girl who dreams of having blue eyes in order to fit into American expectations of beauty. The Bluest Eye reminds us that some topics may be uncomfortable to confront but are still vital conversations to have.