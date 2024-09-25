Best Books of October 2024

The beginning of fall means two things: we can finally enjoy a chill in the air, and our bookshelves are in dire need of a refresh. Luckily for us, we have so many great books to look forward to next month. From epic dragon-sized fantasy to cookbooks your friends will be jealous of, hard-hitting history to highly anticipated memoirs, these are the best books of October.

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Throne of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) Throne of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Kerri Maniscalco In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s no surprise that the Prince of Gluttony can’t temper his indulgences — until it comes to resisting the person he should hate the most… It’s no surprise that the Prince of Gluttony can’t temper his indulgences — until it comes to resisting the person he should hate the most…

Hardcover $23.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pearly Everlasting: A Novel Pearly Everlasting: A Novel By Tammy Armstrong In Stock Online Hardcover $23.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A remarkable story about a girl and her unlikely companion. Journey through the forest in this tale of friendship, family and hope. A remarkable story about a girl and her unlikely companion. Journey through the forest in this tale of friendship, family and hope.

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook By Matty Matheson In Stock Online Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Although we’ve loved him on The Bear, we first met Matty Matheson in the kitchen. Revolutionize your dinner table with Matheson’s take on culinary classics. Although we’ve loved him on The Bear, we first met Matty Matheson in the kitchen. Revolutionize your dinner table with Matheson’s take on culinary classics.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Absolution: A Southern Reach Novel Absolution: A Southern Reach Novel By Jeff VanderMeer In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Science fiction with a gothic horror twist, this is a creepy, transfixing tale of isolation at the end of the world. Science fiction with a gothic horror twist, this is a creepy, transfixing tale of isolation at the end of the world.

Hardcover $27.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Mighty Red: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Mighty Red: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Louise Erdrich In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich returns to the world of The Beet Queen in this profound story of the natural world, place and community, perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Overstory by Richard Powers. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich returns to the world of The Beet Queen in this profound story of the natural world, place and community, perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Overstory by Richard Powers.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Message The Message By Ta-Nehisi Coates In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates delivers a gripping account of some of our world’s hardest truths, from Senegal to the American South to Palestine. National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates delivers a gripping account of some of our world’s hardest truths, from Senegal to the American South to Palestine.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Puzzle Box: A Novel The Puzzle Box: A Novel By Danielle Trussoni In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Puzzle connoisseur Mike Brink returns to solve a legendary problem, one that comes with a fatal price. Puzzle connoisseur Mike Brink returns to solve a legendary problem, one that comes with a fatal price.

Hardcover $31.00 $34.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir By Ina Garten In Stock Online Hardcover $31.00 $34.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Be Ready When the Luck Happens is an inspiring, heartfelt and intimate memoir chronicling the life of the one and only Ina Garten. Be Ready When the Luck Happens is an inspiring, heartfelt and intimate memoir chronicling the life of the one and only Ina Garten.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Bog Wife: A Novel The Bog Wife: A Novel By Kay Chronister In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lush and eerie, gorgeous and gothic, The Bog Wife is a disconcerting tale of complex family mythologies, crippling poverty and a cranberry bog with a vengeance. Lush and eerie, gorgeous and gothic, The Bog Wife is a disconcerting tale of complex family mythologies, crippling poverty and a cranberry bog with a vengeance.

Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Wood at Midwinter The Wood at Midwinter By Susanna Clarke In Stock Online Hardcover $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A richly atmospheric story about a magical forest and a girl who can speak to the trees. This is a haunting fairy tale unlike any other. A richly atmospheric story about a magical forest and a girl who can speak to the trees. This is a haunting fairy tale unlike any other.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Operation Biting: The 1942 Parachute Assault to Capture Hitler's Radar Operation Biting: The 1942 Parachute Assault to Capture Hitler's Radar By Max Hastings In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Award-winning writer Max Hastings knows how to tell a story. Here, he recounts a history-making British mission to destroy German radar during WWII in unforgettable and previously unknown detail. Award-winning writer Max Hastings knows how to tell a story. Here, he recounts a history-making British mission to destroy German radar during WWII in unforgettable and previously unknown detail.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Ancients: A Novel The Ancients: A Novel By John Larison In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A riveting story about three siblings surviving in a post-Apocalyptic world and their mother who will stop at nothing to reunite with them. A riveting story about three siblings surviving in a post-Apocalyptic world and their mother who will stop at nothing to reunite with them.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. John Lewis: A Life John Lewis: A Life By David Greenberg In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Freedom Rider. Congressman. Activist. Hero. This is the defining story of a great American. Freedom Rider. Congressman. Activist. Hero. This is the defining story of a great American.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Don't Be a Stranger: A Novel Don't Be a Stranger: A Novel By Susan Minot In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A story of obsession, lust and life, perfect for fans of All Fours by Miranda July. A story of obsession, lust and life, perfect for fans of All Fours by Miranda July.

Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. You Have Gone Too Far You Have Gone Too Far By Carlene O'Connor In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A former B&N Monthly Pick author (No Strangers Here) returns with a chilling sequel that has DI Cormac O’Brien scrambling to solve the resurgence of a twenty-year-old case. A former B&N Monthly Pick author (No Strangers Here) returns with a chilling sequel that has DI Cormac O’Brien scrambling to solve the resurgence of a twenty-year-old case.

Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Heartbeat Library: A Novel The Heartbeat Library: A Novel By Laura Imai Messina In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Where does our love go for those who’ve passed? This profound novel of an unlikely friendship and a life-changing pilgrimage has answers… Where does our love go for those who’ve passed? This profound novel of an unlikely friendship and a life-changing pilgrimage has answers…

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lifeform Lifeform By Jenny Slate In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wonderfully weird and delightfully quirky, we love Jenny Slate’s one-of-a-kind mind — and this collection of essays. Wonderfully weird and delightfully quirky, we love Jenny Slate’s one-of-a-kind mind — and this collection of essays.

Hardcover $29.69 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bloodguard Bloodguard By Cecy Robson In Stock Online Hardcover $29.69 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There’s nothing bloodier than a broken heart — unless you’re a gladiator. This enemies-to-lovers romantasy belongs at the top of your TBR. (Have you seen this special package?) There’s nothing bloodier than a broken heart — unless you’re a gladiator. This enemies-to-lovers romantasy belongs at the top of your TBR. (Have you seen this special package?)

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Drowned: A Novel The Drowned: A Novel By John Banville In Stock Online Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The fourth installment of a timeless series from an award-winning author. Banville takes us back to Ireland in this page-turning thriller set on rocky shores. The fourth installment of a timeless series from an award-winning author. Banville takes us back to Ireland in this page-turning thriller set on rocky shores.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Blood Over Bright Haven: A Novel Blood Over Bright Haven: A Novel By M. L. Wang In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dark academia fans: dive into the intricate magic system of this complex fantasy that is not for the faint of heart. Dark academia fans: dive into the intricate magic system of this complex fantasy that is not for the faint of heart.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Seventh Floor: A Novel The Seventh Floor: A Novel By David McCloskey In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In a job this unforgiving, friendship can’t last. These secret agents have survived the unspeakable together, and now their next targets are each other. In a job this unforgiving, friendship can’t last. These secret agents have survived the unspeakable together, and now their next targets are each other.

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sonny Boy: A Memoir Sonny Boy: A Memoir By Al Pacino In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Al Pacino’s life is massive in scope — from Michael Corleone to Tony Montana. Here he takes on the task of telling it all, from the origin of his inspiration to the man he is now. Al Pacino’s life is massive in scope — from Michael Corleone to Tony Montana. Here he takes on the task of telling it all, from the origin of his inspiration to the man he is now.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Karla's Choice: A John le Carré Novel Karla's Choice: A John le Carré Novel By Nick Harkaway In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. John Le Carré’s son takes up the mantle on an iconic series and asks: can George Smiley survive his very last mission? John Le Carré’s son takes up the mantle on an iconic series and asks: can George Smiley survive his very last mission?

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Patriot: A Memoir Patriot: A Memoir By Alexei Navalny In Stock Online Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bravery incarnate, this is the harrowing true story of one man’s unshakeable dedication to his country despite the deadly risks. It’s personal and political, offering a completely human portrait of an activist and a man. Bravery incarnate, this is the harrowing true story of one man’s unshakeable dedication to his country despite the deadly risks. It’s personal and political, offering a completely human portrait of an activist and a man.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Henry V: The Astonishing Triumph of England's Greatest Warrior King Henry V: The Astonishing Triumph of England's Greatest Warrior King By Dan Jones In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The celebrated author and podcaster takes us back in time to an age of grandeur, guts and glory. This is an astonishing account of a complicated king. The celebrated author and podcaster takes us back in time to an age of grandeur, guts and glory. This is an astonishing account of a complicated king.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Why I Cook Why I Cook By Tom Colicchio

With Joshua David Stein In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From the public to the private, acclaimed chef and television personality Tom Colicchio shares the story behind his love of cooking — and his successful career. From the public to the private, acclaimed chef and television personality Tom Colicchio shares the story behind his love of cooking — and his successful career.