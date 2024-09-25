B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Most Anticipated, New Releases, We Recommend

Best Books of October 2024

By Isabelle McConville / September 25, 2024 at 1:29 am

The beginning of fall means two things: we can finally enjoy a chill in the air, and our bookshelves are in dire need of a refresh. Luckily for us, we have so many great books to look forward to next month. From epic dragon-sized fantasy to cookbooks your friends will be jealous of, hard-hitting history to highly anticipated memoirs, these are the best books of October.

Throne of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00

By Kerri Maniscalco

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00

It’s no surprise that the Prince of Gluttony can’t temper his indulgences — until it comes to resisting the person he should hate the most…

Pearly Everlasting: A Novel

Hardcover $23.99 $28.99

By Tammy Armstrong

Hardcover $23.99 $28.99

A remarkable story about a girl and her unlikely companion. Journey through the forest in this tale of friendship, family and hope.

Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

By Malcolm Gladwell

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

For years it was the book that everyone (famous or not) was talking about, and this feels like the perfect moment to revisit his landmark work — and where it brought us.

Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

By Matty Matheson

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

Although we’ve loved him on The Bear, we first met Matty Matheson in the kitchen. Revolutionize your dinner table with Matheson’s take on culinary classics.

Absolution: A Southern Reach Novel

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Jeff VanderMeer

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

Science fiction with a gothic horror twist, this is a creepy, transfixing tale of isolation at the end of the world.

What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts)

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

By Stanley Tucci

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

Foodie and bon vivant Stanley Tucci walks us through a year of eating, life and memories. Delicious and mouth-watering.

The Mighty Red: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $27.00 $32.00

By Louise Erdrich

Hardcover $27.00 $32.00

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich returns to the world of The Beet Queen in this profound story of the natural world, place and community, perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Overstory by Richard Powers.

The Message

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Ta-Nehisi Coates

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates delivers a gripping account of some of our world’s hardest truths, from Senegal to the American South to Palestine.

The Puzzle Box: A Novel

Hardcover $30.00

By Danielle Trussoni

Hardcover $30.00

Puzzle connoisseur Mike Brink returns to solve a legendary problem, one that comes with a fatal price.

Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir

Hardcover $31.00 $34.00

By Ina Garten

Hardcover $31.00 $34.00

Be Ready When the Luck Happens is an inspiring, heartfelt and intimate memoir chronicling the life of the one and only Ina Garten.

The Bog Wife: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

By Kay Chronister

Hardcover $28.00

Lush and eerie, gorgeous and gothic, The Bog Wife is a disconcerting tale of complex family mythologies, crippling poverty and a cranberry bog with a vengeance.

The Wood at Midwinter

Hardcover $13.99 $16.99

By Susanna Clarke

Hardcover $13.99 $16.99

A richly atmospheric story about a magical forest and a girl who can speak to the trees. This is a haunting fairy tale unlike any other.

Operation Biting: The 1942 Parachute Assault to Capture Hitler's Radar

Hardcover $35.00

By Max Hastings

Hardcover $35.00

Award-winning writer Max Hastings knows how to tell a story. Here, he recounts a history-making British mission to destroy German radar during WWII in unforgettable and previously unknown detail.

The Ancients: A Novel

Hardcover $30.00

By John Larison

Hardcover $30.00

A riveting story about three siblings surviving in a post-Apocalyptic world and their mother who will stop at nothing to reunite with them.

John Lewis: A Life

Hardcover $35.00

By David Greenberg

Hardcover $35.00

Freedom Rider. Congressman. Activist. Hero. This is the defining story of a great American.

From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir

Hardcover $27.00 $32.00

By Lisa Marie Presley , Riley Keough

Hardcover $27.00 $32.00

Lisa Marie Presley lived in the shadow of a legend and died tragically — just as she returned to work on her long-awaited memoir.

Don't Be a Stranger: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

By Susan Minot

Hardcover $28.00

A story of obsession, lust and life, perfect for fans of All Fours by Miranda July.

The Last One at the Wedding: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99

By Jason Rekulak

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99

Riley Sager fans: we have your next read, a ticking time bomb that’ll keep you guessing until the very end.

You Have Gone Too Far

Hardcover $27.00

By Carlene O'Connor

Hardcover $27.00

A former B&N Monthly Pick author (No Strangers Here) returns with a chilling sequel that has DI Cormac O’Brien scrambling to solve the resurgence of a twenty-year-old case.

The Heartbeat Library: A Novel

Hardcover $27.00

By Laura Imai Messina

Hardcover $27.00

Where does our love go for those who’ve passed? This profound novel of an unlikely friendship and a life-changing pilgrimage has answers…

Lifeform

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

By Jenny Slate

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

Wonderfully weird and delightfully quirky, we love Jenny Slate’s one-of-a-kind mind — and this collection of essays.

Bloodguard

Hardcover $29.69 $32.99

By Cecy Robson

Hardcover $29.69 $32.99

There’s nothing bloodier than a broken heart — unless you’re a gladiator. This enemies-to-lovers romantasy belongs at the top of your TBR. (Have you seen this special package?)

The Drowned: A Novel

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99

By John Banville

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99

The fourth installment of a timeless series from an award-winning author. Banville takes us back to Ireland in this page-turning thriller set on rocky shores.

Blood Over Bright Haven: A Novel

Hardcover $29.99

By M. L. Wang

Hardcover $29.99

Dark academia fans: dive into the intricate magic system of this complex fantasy that is not for the faint of heart.

The 1619 Project: A Visual Experience

Hardcover $65.00

By Nikole Hannah-Jones , The New York Times Magazine

Hardcover $65.00

A new illustrated edition of the bestselling, conversation-driving anthology featuring some of our top journalists, historians, poets, essayists, and photographers examining the lasting impacts of slavery in America.

The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science

Hardcover $30.00

By Dava Sobel

Hardcover $30.00

A remarkable account of one woman’s brilliance — and the path she lit for our world’s greatest minds.

The Seventh Floor: A Novel

Hardcover $29.99

By David McCloskey

Hardcover $29.99

In a job this unforgiving, friendship can’t last. These secret agents have survived the unspeakable together, and now their next targets are each other.

Sonny Boy: A Memoir

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00

By Al Pacino

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00

Al Pacino’s life is massive in scope — from Michael Corleone to Tony Montana. Here he takes on the task of telling it all, from the origin of his inspiration to the man he is now.

Karla's Choice: A John le Carré Novel

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Nick Harkaway

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

John Le Carré’s son takes up the mantle on an iconic series and asks: can George Smiley survive his very last mission?

Patriot: A Memoir

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

By Alexei Navalny

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

Bravery incarnate, this is the harrowing true story of one man’s unshakeable dedication to his country despite the deadly risks. It’s personal and political, offering a completely human portrait of an activist and a man.

Henry V: The Astonishing Triumph of England's Greatest Warrior King

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00

By Dan Jones

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00

The celebrated author and podcaster takes us back in time to an age of grandeur, guts and glory. This is an astonishing account of a complicated king.

Why I Cook

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00

By Tom Colicchio
With Joshua David Stein

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00

From the public to the private, acclaimed chef and television personality Tom Colicchio shares the story behind his love of cooking — and his successful career.

Melania

Hardcover $30.00 $40.00

By Melania Trump

Hardcover $30.00 $40.00

The former First Lady opens up about her early life and pulls back the curtain on her time in the White House in this revealing memoir.

