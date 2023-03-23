Immortality, Multiverses, and Vampires: Fan-Favorite Audiobooks

Nicole Jarvis , Pete Cross

Young Domek Myska is part of the Lamplighters’ Guild, a group tasked with keeping the city’s lamps burning through the night to protect from supernatural predators — even while some of the most dangerous inhabit the upper echelon of society. Though Lady Ora Fischerová may have sworn off human blood to satiate her hunger, not all her kind have. And more disturbing are the rumors of a “cure” for their sunlight allergy, potentially giving them the ability to walk among the living again. This is deftly narrated by Pete Cross, who expertly voices the gentlemanly Domek and soft-spoken Ora, along with a plethora of side characters in a wide range of accents. He has the most fun with the sentient essence of a will-o’-the-wisp, where subtle voice distortion is used to capture its other worldliness.