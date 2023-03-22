Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Book Releases of April 2023

Terry J. Benton-Walker

A powerful and thrilling novel with magic running through its veins, Blood Debts will take your heart in its hands and hold it until the very end. Following estranged twins whose family was cursed by the very council they once ruled, the two must rediscover how to trust each other to solve the decades-old murder that hangs over the city. Unforgettable and unflinching, Terry J. Benton-Walker’s debut is the type of pulse-pounding read you’ll be glad you added to your shelves.