Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Book Releases of April 2023
Fantasy and romance fans alike will delight with the YA books releasing this month. With gorgeous exclusive editions for the book collector, we know our April most anticipated young adult books will become your new favorites. It’s the perfect month to discover new talent alongside beloved authors.
Spell Bound (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
Prepare to find yourself under the spell of this contemporary fantasy by F.T. Lukens. When rival apprentice sorcerers team up to try to protect their magic and mentors, more than just trouble is conjured. Adventurous and magnetic, Spell Bound is a must-read story that will have you wondering if you were blessed with a good time.
Silver in the Bone (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Alexandra Bracken returns with a fresh take on the Arthurian legend that kicks off a brand-new series, and readers will find themselves captivated by its lore. A story of desperation, survival, and rivals turned reluctant partners, Silver in the Bone introduces readers to Tamsin and her quest to find a coveted ring from Arthurian legend. Magical and epic, pull up your chair to the Round Table for this adrenaline-filled adventure.
Dance of Thieves (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dance of Thieves Series #1)
This collector’s edition of the beloved novel features an alternate cover with gilded edges and designed endpapers perfect for those who adore the series and love to collect beautiful books. A reformed thief and the new leader of a crime empire find themselves caught in an action-packed cat and mouse game that readers won’t be able to put down. Dance of Thieves by Mary E. Pearson will capture your heart and leave you wanting more.
When You Wish Upon a Star (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Twisted Tale Series #14)
The next book in the bestselling Twisted Tale series provides an original look at Pinocchio. The Blue Fairy wasn’t supposed to grant wishes in the small village, but it’s her hometown, and she simply must help an old friend. A sisterly rivalry takes center stage in this mesmerizing story that gives a well-known story new wings.
Blood Debts
A powerful and thrilling novel with magic running through its veins, Blood Debts will take your heart in its hands and hold it until the very end. Following estranged twins whose family was cursed by the very council they once ruled, the two must rediscover how to trust each other to solve the decades-old murder that hangs over the city. Unforgettable and unflinching, Terry J. Benton-Walker’s debut is the type of pulse-pounding read you’ll be glad you added to your shelves.
Divine Rivals: A Novel
Sweeping and romantic, Divine Rivals is the explosive kick off to a new series from Rebecca Ross. Sparring journalists write their way into love as they begin to magically exchange letters, and their connection follows all the way to the front lines of a battle where the fate of mankind hangs in the balance. Rebecca Ross has given readers an inventive and harrowing story that will sweep you off your feet.
Not Here to Stay Friends
An ode to anyone who’s ever felt like they always fade into the background, Not Here to Stay Friends is a lighthearted rom-com meant to be curled up with. Liam has been roped into working for his dad’s new teen reality dating show. Sloane is in town to visit, making her an excellent candidate to fill the final contestant spot on the show. Swoony and full of angst, Kaitlyn Hill has provided a don’t miss novel for fans of the friends-to-lovers trope.
Throwback
Throwback is a complex look at intergenerational relationships between mothers and daughters that both will love. Sam always butts heads with her mom, and after a huge blowup, she finds herself back in the ‘90s where she meets her teenaged mother and falls in love with the right guy in the wrong decade. Humorous and complex, Maurene Goo has written a fresh time travel story that reminds you of the importance of being true to yourself.
