The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Fantasy & YA Edition

While summer adventures are still keeping us busy, we can’t help but dream of crisp air, cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes. Even if the leaves are still green, our list of fall’s biggest fantasy and YA books of is already stirring our hearts. Whether you’re craving a heart-pounding adventure or a romantasy that will sweep you off your feet, we’ve got you covered. Dark magic, addictive love stories and places you have never imagined are just around the corner. From brand-new YA page-turners to stunning collector’s editions of books you already love and eagerly awaited installments of your favorite fantasy series, your fall TBR awaits.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Alchemised By SenLinYu All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, this is the gritty and gothic read we've all been waiting for. Order the signed edition while you still can.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stephanie Garber Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber's gripping adult debut. Brimming with magic, adventure — and secrets, get ready for a twisty page-turner.

Hardcover $33.00 Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition) (Signed Book) By Callie Hart After accidentally stumbling into the mythical land of Yvelia, Saeris is grappling with another impossible journey — she's the new Queen of the Blood Court. Return to the irresistible realm of the fae complete with heart-pounding action, banter that'll make you blush and characters we can't get enough of.

YA Reads (You’re Never to Old For)

Hardcover $16.99 Fearful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lauren Roberts Right as your heart begins to heal from the aftermath of the Powerless Trilogy, we return to the kingdom for another battle. Set against the backdrop of Fearless, a beautiful and tragic tale tethering love, death and the price of power unfolds before our eyes.

Hardcover $31.99 $34.99 Lightlark: Collector's Edition (The Lightlark Saga Book 1) By Alex Aster The stunning collector's edition not only features a metallic slipcase and a static cover with foil stamping, but a full-color art insert, map illustrated endpapers and stained and stenciled edges.

Hardcover $40.00 Twilight: Deluxe Collector's Edition By Stephenie Meyer The genre-defining, pulse-pounding romance has never looked better. There's no time like now to dig into Twilight, or to return for another go.

Paperback $19.99 Twilight (20th Anniversary Edition) By Stephenie Meyer Featuring stunning full-color inside cover art and dazzling edge design, this deluxe paperback 20th anniversary edition is a collector's dream.

Hardcover $20.99 The Same Backward as Forward (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Jennifer Lynn Barnes Two perspectives, two love stories, one book. This double telling of Hannah and Tobias is full of secrets, intrigue and indisputable chemistry — from both sides.

Hardcover $21.99 Fake Skating By Lynn Painter A hockey-centric heartthrob of a rom-com, complete with quippy dialogue, relatable characters and fake dating. This is a trope-tastic breeze of a read.