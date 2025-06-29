The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Fantasy & YA Edition
While summer adventures are still keeping us busy, we can’t help but dream of crisp air, cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes. Even if the leaves are still green, our list of fall’s biggest fantasy and YA books of is already stirring our hearts. Whether you’re craving a heart-pounding adventure or a romantasy that will sweep you off your feet, we’ve got you covered. Dark magic, addictive love stories and places you have never imagined are just around the corner. From brand-new YA page-turners to stunning collector’s editions of books you already love and eagerly awaited installments of your favorite fantasy series, your fall TBR awaits.
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
Alchemised
By SenLinYu
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, this is the gritty and gothic read we’ve all been waiting for. Order the signed edition while you still can.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut. Brimming with magic, adventure — and secrets, get ready for a twisty page-turner.
Hardcover $33.00
Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition) (Signed Book)
By Callie Hart
Hardcover $33.00
After accidentally stumbling into the mythical land of Yvelia, Saeris is grappling with another impossible journey — she’s the new Queen of the Blood Court. Return to the irresistible realm of the fae complete with heart-pounding action, banter that’ll make you blush and characters we can’t get enough of.
YA Reads (You’re Never to Old For)
Hardcover $16.99
Fearful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
Right as your heart begins to heal from the aftermath of the Powerless Trilogy, we return to the kingdom for another battle. Set against the backdrop of Fearless, a beautiful and tragic tale tethering love, death and the price of power unfolds before our eyes.
Hardcover $19.99
Holly: A Belladonna Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Adalyn Grace
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Fans of the Belladonna series, welcome back to Thorn Grove. This holiday tale is filled with the same dark romance and twisting suspense that you love so much.
Hardcover
$31.99
$34.99
Lightlark: Collector's Edition (The Lightlark Saga Book 1)
By Alex Aster
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.99
$34.99
The stunning collector’s edition not only features a metallic slipcase and a static cover with foil stamping, but a full-color art insert, map illustrated endpapers and stained and stenciled edges.
Hardcover
$27.99
$34.99
Grim and Oro: Dueling Crowns Edition (A Lightlark Saga Deluxe Companion Book)
By Alex Aster
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.99
$34.99
Come for the gorgeous design, stay for the addictive story. This dual-perspective fantasy is a work of art inside and out.
Hardcover $21.99
An Archive of Romance
By Ava Reid
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
To anyone who wanted more Effy and Preston, here’s your wish granted. This companion novella to A Study in Drowning is a charmer in more ways than one.
Hardcover $40.00
Twilight: Deluxe Collector's Edition
In Stock Online
Hardcover $40.00
The genre-defining, pulse-pounding romance has never looked better. There’s no time like now to dig into Twilight, or to return for another go.
Paperback $19.99
Twilight (20th Anniversary Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Featuring stunning full-color inside cover art and dazzling edge design, this deluxe paperback 20th anniversary edition is a collector’s dream.
Hardcover
$118.15
$139.00
The Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Collection (Boxed Set)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$118.15
$139.00
Ideal for fans of the series, but equally perfect for those who haven’t experienced it yet, this stunning collection of angsty romance and sparkling action belongs on every shelf.
Hardcover $20.99
The Same Backward as Forward (Deluxe Limited Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.99
Two perspectives, two love stories, one book. This double telling of Hannah and Tobias is full of secrets, intrigue and indisputable chemistry — from both sides.
Hardcover $21.99
Fake Skating
By Lynn Painter
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
A hockey-centric heartthrob of a rom-com, complete with quippy dialogue, relatable characters and fake dating. This is a trope-tastic breeze of a read.
