Most Anticipated YA Books of 2025

There’s nothing like getting lost in a series, feeling like the characters were made specifically for you — and then waiting forever for the next book to come out. We’re here to tell you that your long wait is finally coming to an end — trust us, we’ve been there. With the next installments in series from Ava Reid, Adalyn Grace and Lauren Roberts, brand-new worlds to fall into from Michelle Jabès Corpora, Trang Thanh Tran, Alwyn Hamilton and more, we can’t wait to see what else this year has in store. This is our most anticipated YA of 2025.

Fake Skating (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lynn Painter. A hockey-centric heartthrob of a rom-com, complete with quippy dialogue, relatable characters and fake dating. This is a trope-tastic breeze of a read.

The Same Backward as Forward (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Jennifer Lynn Barnes. Two perspectives, two love stories, one book. This double telling of Hannah and Tobias is full of secrets, intrigue and indisputable chemistry — from both sides.

Fearful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lauren Roberts. Right as your heart begins to heal from the aftermath of the Powerless Trilogy, we return to the kingdom for another battle. Set against the backdrop of Fearless, a beautiful and tragic tale tethering love, death and the price of power unfolds before our eyes.

A Theory of Dreaming: Sequel to A Study in Drowning By Ava Reid. After narrowly escaping Hiraeth with their lives and defeating the Fairy King once and for all, Effy and Preston's fight for normalcy is far from over. With a looming war and dangerous dreams threatening reality, Theory of Dreaming is another glittering gothic tale from Ava Reid.

Twilight: Deluxe Collector's Edition By Stephenie Meyer. The genre-defining, pulse-pounding romance has never looked better. There's no time like now to dig into Twilight, or to return for another go.

Twilight (20th Anniversary Edition) By Stephenie Meyer. Featuring stunning full-color inside cover art and dazzling edge design, this deluxe paperback 20th anniversary edition is a collector's dream.

Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) By Suzanne Collins. The Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games are about to begin. Who will be tribute? Who will live and die? Return to Panem for more pulse-pounding action than ever before. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Fearless (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lauren Roberts. The trilogy seers forth, with Paedyn facing a fate that only she can. How will she define the Kingdom of Ilya?

The Last Bookstore on Earth By Lily Braun-Arnold. If the world was ending, we know where we'd want to be. Dystopian, haunting and stunningly original, The Last Bookstore on Earth explores life and love on the brink of survival.

Breath of the Dragon: Breathmarked By Shannon Lee, Fonda Lee. For readers who loved Song of Silver, Flame Like Night and A Magic Steeped in Poison, this is the start to a brand-new, sharp and dazzling series from an epic duo.

Under the Same Stars (Good Morning America Book Club Pick) By Libba Bray. A sweeping mystery spanning past and present, featuring three teens from three different periods and the sacrifices they make in the name of a better world. As meaningful as it is action-packed.

The Rose Bargain By Sasha Peyton Smith. As soon as girls come of age under faerie Queen Moryen, they must make a bargain with her — one that always come with a cost. With the worldbuilding of Leigh Bardugo and the romantic tension of Holly Black, The Rose Bargain is the start of your next favorite duology.

Oathbound By Tracy Deonn. Bree's flight from her destiny is not going well, but then again, the world itself isn't going well. With the stakes ratcheting up, will Bree be the one to make a difference?

Fable for the End of the World Deluxe Limited Edition By Ava Reid. The world is over and romance should be the last thing Inesa is worried about — that is, until she meets Melinoë. With millions of eyes watching their every move and new threats looming behind every corner, this one is guaranteed to take the number one spot on your #TBR.

They Bloom at Night By Trang Thanh Tran. Gritty and gruesome, They Bloom at Night is a haunting story of trauma, identity, family and climate change. This is a terrifying ode to the monster stories that keep us up at night…

The Scorpion and the Night Blossom By Amélie Wen Zhao. The Trials are simple: win and achieve immortality, or die and surrender your soul to the mó. Action-packed and filled with Chinese folklore, this is a dazzling fantasy for fans of Amélie Wen Zhao and Elizabeth Lim.

The Notorious Virtues By Alwyn Hamilton. For readers of Divine Rivals and The Inheritance Games comes a brand-new tournament where only one heir will be granted control over all money and magic in Walstad. Deadly obstacles and impossible odds will make you want to share this one with all your besties.

Lightlark: Collector's Edition (The Lightlark Saga Book 1) By Alex Aster. The stunning collector's edition not only features a metallic slipcase and a static cover with foil stamping, but a full-color art insert, map illustrated endpapers and stained and stenciled edges.

His Face Is the Sun By Michelle Jabès Corpora. Michelle Jabès Corpora brings ancient mythology to life in this epic start to a brand-new series. With sibling rivalries, court intrigue, secrets and betrayals, there's so much to love.

Holly: A Belladonna Novella By Adalyn Grace

Illustrator LotusBubble. Fans of the Belladonna series, welcome back to Thorn Grove. This holiday tale is filled with the same dark romance and twisting suspense that you love so much.

A Language of Dragons By S. F. Williamson. A whirlwind story of friendship, love and linguistics on dragon back. If you love the complex characterization of Tahereh Mafi or the vivid worldbuilding of V.E. Scwhab, this one is for you.

The Survivor Wants to Die at the End (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Adam Silvera. Packed with all the themes and tropes you've loved in the series so far, the third installment offers up two new characters to fall in love with as they grapple with their fate.