The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Fiction Edition

Sure, it’s still summer, but we are already getting excited about the fresh wave of fiction coming this fall. Yes, the stories we’re going to be reading curled up on the sofa on crisp autumn evenings are on our list of the biggest fiction books of fall. Whether you’re a romantic, mystery lover, edge-of-your-seat thrill seeker or you live for horror, there is something for every reader’s palate here. From quietly devastating and deeply healing literary fiction novels to sweeping historical fiction journeys and heartwarming adventures, these fiction books are not to be missed. And there’s more — you can still snag signed and exclusive editions of many of these “almost hot off the press” titles. So, what are you waiting for? Fall is calling…

Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Patrick Ryan Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, mid-century America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.

The Intruder By Freida McFadden A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.

Clown Town By Mick Herron Herron's relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start. Order the signed edition while there is still time.

Hansel and Gretel By Stephen King

Illustrator Maurice Sendak Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends.

Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy By Brynne Weaver A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.

King Sorrow: A Novel By Joe Hill Unearthing the depths of Hill's imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It's a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition. Here's your chance to snag a signed copy.

The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ana Huang Ana Huang takes us back on the playing field with a new star athlete and another brewing romance. Sports and love are back together again, and this one turns up the heat a notch.

Wreck: A Novel By Catherine Newman Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman's witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life's ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.

The Secret of Secrets By Dan Brown This highly anticipated twisty read takes Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears. Brimming with futuristic science, mystical lore and chilling discoveries, we cannot be more excited for this sixth installment.

The Widow: A Novel By John Grisham A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham's latest.

Gone Before Goodbye By Harlan Coben, Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with — the master of plot twists — Harlan Coben.

Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ali Hazelwood Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.

Circle of Days By Ken Follett Inspired by one of humanity's greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author.

We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Mona Awad Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.

What Stalks the Deep By T. Kingfisher Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel By Kiran Desai A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel By Andrew Joseph White Pulling apart the gritty stings of fear faced by marginalized communities in the wake of an alien invasion, White's adult debut is raw, horrifying and will rip you out of your comfort zone.