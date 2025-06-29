B&N Reads

The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Fiction Edition

By BN Editors / June 29, 2025 at 12:01 am

Sure, it’s still summer, but we are already getting excited about the fresh wave of fiction coming this fall. Yes, the stories we’re going to be reading curled up on the sofa on crisp autumn evenings are on our list of the biggest fiction books of fall. Whether you’re a romantic, mystery lover, edge-of-your-seat thrill seeker or you live for horror, there is something for every reader’s palate here. From quietly devastating and deeply healing literary fiction novels to sweeping historical fiction journeys and heartwarming adventures, these fiction books are not to be missed. And there’s more — you can still snag signed and exclusive editions of many of these “almost hot off the press” titles. So, what are you waiting for? Fall is calling…

Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Patrick Ryan

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, mid-century America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.

Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, mid-century America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $29.99

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Stephen Graham Jones

Hardcover $29.99

The bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher returns with a chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge. Based on gruesome true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival.

The bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher returns with a chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge. Based on gruesome true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival.

Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $27.00

Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Charlie Mackesy

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00

Charlie Mackesy first stole our hearts with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — we were so smitten we honored it as our 2019 Book of the Year. Now he’s gifted the world a new story starring the beloved quartet, a life-affirming modern fable about the importance of friendship, love, vulnerability and perseverance.

Charlie Mackesy first stole our hearts with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — we were so smitten we honored it as our 2019 Book of the Year. Now he’s gifted the world a new story starring the beloved quartet, a life-affirming modern fable about the importance of friendship, love, vulnerability and perseverance.

The Intruder

Hardcover $27.99

The Intruder

The Intruder

By Freida McFadden

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.99

A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.

A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.

Clown Town

Hardcover $29.95

Clown Town

Clown Town

By Mick Herron

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.95

Herron’s relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start. Order the signed edition while there is still time.

Herron’s relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start. Order the signed edition while there is still time.

Hansel and Gretel

Hardcover $26.99

Hansel and Gretel

Hansel and Gretel

By Stephen King
Illustrator Maurice Sendak

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.99

Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends.

Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends.

The Academy: A Novel

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

The Academy: A Novel

The Academy: A Novel

By Elin Hilderbrand , Shelby Cunningham

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

The bestselling author of Swan Song and The Perfect Couple returns — this time, with her own daughter joining her at the helm. Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld meets Reputation by Sara Shepard in this engrossing story of high school and high society. Order the signed edition before they’re gone.

The bestselling author of Swan Song and The Perfect Couple returns — this time, with her own daughter joining her at the helm. Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld meets Reputation by Sara Shepard in this engrossing story of high school and high society. Order the signed edition before they’re gone.

Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy

Hardcover $28.95

Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy

Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy

By Brynne Weaver

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.95

A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.

A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.

The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00

The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)

The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)

By Richard Osman

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00

Richard Osman is back with the fifth installment in his beloved series, and this mystery is more puzzling than ever. Grab your favorite sleuthing gear — there’s another case to solve. Get your hands on the signed or exclusive edition while they last.

Richard Osman is back with the fifth installment in his beloved series, and this mystery is more puzzling than ever. Grab your favorite sleuthing gear — there’s another case to solve. Get your hands on the signed or exclusive edition while they last.

King Sorrow: A Novel

Hardcover $38.00

King Sorrow: A Novel

King Sorrow: A Novel

By Joe Hill

In Stock Online

Hardcover $38.00

Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition. Here’s your chance to snag a signed copy.

Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition. Here’s your chance to snag a signed copy.

The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays

The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays

By Harper Lee
Introduction Casey Cep

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

A brand-new collection of never-before-seen stories from an indelible voice in fiction. From the wilds of Alabama to the high-rises of New York City, this is Harper Lee like you’ve never seen her before. Exclusive edition available.

A brand-new collection of never-before-seen stories from an indelible voice in fiction. From the wilds of Alabama to the high-rises of New York City, this is Harper Lee like you’ve never seen her before. Exclusive edition available.

The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $16.99 $19.99

The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Ana Huang

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.99 $19.99

Ana Huang takes us back on the playing field with a new star athlete and another brewing romance. Sports and love are back together again, and this one turns up the heat a notch.

Ana Huang takes us back on the playing field with a new star athlete and another brewing romance. Sports and love are back together again, and this one turns up the heat a notch.

Wreck: A Novel

Hardcover $26.99

Wreck: A Novel

Wreck: A Novel

By Catherine Newman

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.99

Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.

Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.

The Secret of Secrets

Hardcover $22.80 $38.00

The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets

By Dan Brown

In Stock Online

Hardcover $22.80 $38.00

This highly anticipated twisty read takes Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears. Brimming with futuristic science, mystical lore and chilling discoveries, we cannot be more excited for this sixth installment.

This highly anticipated twisty read takes Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears. Brimming with futuristic science, mystical lore and chilling discoveries, we cannot be more excited for this sixth installment.

The Widow: A Novel

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00

The Widow: A Novel

The Widow: A Novel

By John Grisham

In Stock Online

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00

A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham’s latest.

A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham’s latest.

Gone Before Goodbye

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00

Gone Before Goodbye

Gone Before Goodbye

By Harlan Coben , Reese Witherspoon

In Stock Online

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00

Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with — the master of plot twists — Harlan Coben.

Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with — the master of plot twists — Harlan Coben.

Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $17.00 $20.00

Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Ali Hazelwood

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.00 $20.00

Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.

Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.

Tourist Season (B&N Exclusive Edition): The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy

Hardcover $28.95

Tourist Season (B&N Exclusive Edition): The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy

Tourist Season (B&N Exclusive Edition): The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy

By Brynne Weaver

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.95

A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.

A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.

The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)

The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)

By Louise Penny

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

Louise Penny fans, rejoice! The 20th installment in the award-winning series picks up right where we left off in The Grey Wolf. Sharp, sly and complex, this is one of Penny’s best.

Louise Penny fans, rejoice! The 20th installment in the award-winning series picks up right where we left off in The Grey Wolf. Sharp, sly and complex, this is one of Penny’s best.

Circle of Days

Hardcover $35.00 $40.00

Circle of Days

Circle of Days

By Ken Follett

In Stock Online

Hardcover $35.00 $40.00

Inspired by one of humanity’s greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author.

Inspired by one of humanity’s greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author.

We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Mona Awad

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.

Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.

What Stalks the Deep

Hardcover $19.99

What Stalks the Deep

What Stalks the Deep

By T. Kingfisher

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99

Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines.

Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines.

The Wayfinder: A Novel

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

The Wayfinder: A Novel

The Wayfinder: A Novel

By Adam Johnson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Orphan Master’s Son returns with a gripping story of community and survival with a resilient young girl at its center.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Orphan Master’s Son returns with a gripping story of community and survival with a resilient young girl at its center.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel

By Kiran Desai

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00

You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel

You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel

By Andrew Joseph White

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00

Pulling apart the gritty stings of fear faced by marginalized communities in the wake of an alien invasion, White’s adult debut is raw, horrifying and will rip you out of your comfort zone.

Pulling apart the gritty stings of fear faced by marginalized communities in the wake of an alien invasion, White’s adult debut is raw, horrifying and will rip you out of your comfort zone.