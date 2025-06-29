The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Fiction Edition
Sure, it’s still summer, but we are already getting excited about the fresh wave of fiction coming this fall. Yes, the stories we’re going to be reading curled up on the sofa on crisp autumn evenings are on our list of the biggest fiction books of fall. Whether you’re a romantic, mystery lover, edge-of-your-seat thrill seeker or you live for horror, there is something for every reader’s palate here. From quietly devastating and deeply healing literary fiction novels to sweeping historical fiction journeys and heartwarming adventures, these fiction books are not to be missed. And there’s more — you can still snag signed and exclusive editions of many of these “almost hot off the press” titles. So, what are you waiting for? Fall is calling…
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Patrick Ryan
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, mid-century America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.
Hardcover $29.99
The Buffalo Hunter Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Buffalo Hunter Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover $29.99
The bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher returns with a chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge. Based on gruesome true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival.
Hardcover $27.00
Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
Charlie Mackesy first stole our hearts with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — we were so smitten we honored it as our 2019 Book of the Year. Now he’s gifted the world a new story starring the beloved quartet, a life-affirming modern fable about the importance of friendship, love, vulnerability and perseverance.
Hardcover $27.99
The Intruder
The Intruder
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.99
A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.
Hardcover $29.95
Clown Town
Clown Town
By Mick Herron
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.95
Herron’s relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start. Order the signed edition while there is still time.
Hardcover $26.99
Hansel and Gretel
Hansel and Gretel
By
Stephen King
Illustrator Maurice Sendak
In Stock Online
Hardcover $26.99
Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends.
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
The Academy: A Novel
The Academy: A Novel
By Elin Hilderbrand , Shelby Cunningham
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
The bestselling author of Swan Song and The Perfect Couple returns — this time, with her own daughter joining her at the helm. Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld meets Reputation by Sara Shepard in this engrossing story of high school and high society. Order the signed edition before they’re gone.
Hardcover $28.95
Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy
Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.95
A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)
The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
Hardcover $38.00
King Sorrow: A Novel
King Sorrow: A Novel
By Joe Hill
In Stock Online
Hardcover $38.00
Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition. Here’s your chance to snag a signed copy.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays
The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays
By
Harper Lee
Introduction Casey Cep
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
A brand-new collection of never-before-seen stories from an indelible voice in fiction. From the wilds of Alabama to the high-rises of New York City, this is Harper Lee like you’ve never seen her before. Exclusive edition available.
Paperback
$16.99
$19.99
The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Ana Huang
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.99
$19.99
Ana Huang takes us back on the playing field with a new star athlete and another brewing romance. Sports and love are back together again, and this one turns up the heat a notch.
Hardcover $26.99
Wreck: A Novel
Wreck: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $26.99
Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.
Hardcover
$22.80
$38.00
The Secret of Secrets
The Secret of Secrets
By Dan Brown
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.80
$38.00
This highly anticipated twisty read takes Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears. Brimming with futuristic science, mystical lore and chilling discoveries, we cannot be more excited for this sixth installment.
Hardcover
$22.40
$32.00
The Widow: A Novel
The Widow: A Novel
By John Grisham
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.40
$32.00
A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham’s latest.
Hardcover
$22.40
$32.00
Gone Before Goodbye
Gone Before Goodbye
By Harlan Coben , Reese Witherspoon
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.40
$32.00
Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with — the master of plot twists — Harlan Coben.
Paperback
$17.00
$20.00
Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.00
$20.00
Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.
Hardcover $28.95
Tourist Season (B&N Exclusive Edition): The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy
Tourist Season (B&N Exclusive Edition): The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.95
A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)
The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)
By Louise Penny
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
Louise Penny fans, rejoice! The 20th installment in the award-winning series picks up right where we left off in The Grey Wolf. Sharp, sly and complex, this is one of Penny’s best.
Hardcover
$35.00
$40.00
Circle of Days
Circle of Days
By Ken Follett
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$35.00
$40.00
Inspired by one of humanity’s greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mona Awad
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.
Hardcover $19.99
What Stalks the Deep
What Stalks the Deep
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Wayfinder: A Novel
The Wayfinder: A Novel
By Adam Johnson
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Orphan Master’s Son returns with a gripping story of community and survival with a resilient young girl at its center.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel
By Kiran Desai
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.
Hardcover $29.00
You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel
You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Pulling apart the gritty stings of fear faced by marginalized communities in the wake of an alien invasion, White’s adult debut is raw, horrifying and will rip you out of your comfort zone.
