Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Books of September 2023

As the weather turns colder, your shoulders might be weighed down with coats, but your totes will be heavy with our most anticipated young adult books coming this September. Whether you’re looking to escape into fantasy worlds, be swept off your feet with swoony romances or travel the world in a high-stakes competition, we have just the book for you.

This Dark Descent is the first of a spellbinding fantasy series steeped in Jewish folklore. With political intrigue, a mysterious (and rogue) enchanter and a magical, deadly horse race, Kalyn Josephson's latest is so action-packed it will leave you breathless.

Alix E. Harrow, author of Starling House, describes Ava Reid's (Juniper & Thorn) YA debut as "a quietly furious tribute to the people whose stories have been stolen from them." This achingly atmospheric gothic fantasy is a fiercely feminist tale that will linger with you long after you've finished reading.

Andrew Joseph White (Hell Followed with Us) returns with an unflinching story about the often overlooked experience of transgender and autistic people throughout history. The Spirit Bears Its Teeth blends gothic horror with historical fiction about a trans boy trying to escape the fate his family plans for him.

Natasha Preston's latest harrowing horror tale is a must-read for anyone looking for a fright this spooky season (or any season, really). Complete with Preston's signature twists and turns, The Haunting will leave readers guessing whodunit until the very end.

Enter a cutthroat competition of a series of heists in this addictive adventure that takes you all over the world. A pulse-pounding thriller, Thieves' Gambit is an addictive story about the daughter of a family of thieves trying to save her mother and discover who she can trust.

The long-awaited sequel to Suicide Notes finds Jeff reacclimating to life outside of the psych ward, navigating friendship, romance and the ghosts of his past as he forges a new life forward. A touching, thoughtful story, Every Star That Falls is a compassionate story about embracing yourself.