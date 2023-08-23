Our Most Anticipated Young Adult Books of September 2023
As the weather turns colder, your shoulders might be weighed down with coats, but your totes will be heavy with our most anticipated young adult books coming this September. Whether you’re looking to escape into fantasy worlds, be swept off your feet with swoony romances or travel the world in a high-stakes competition, we have just the book for you.
The Scarlet Veil (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Return to the world of Shelby Mahurin’s beloved Serpent & Dove series with her new romantasy, The Scarlet Veil. Our exclusive edition of this dark and thrilling vampire story includes a bonus scene, unique cover and printed endpapers, and an ornate foil case stamp.
This Dark Descent
This Dark Descent is the first of a spellbinding fantasy series steeped in Jewish folklore. With political intrigue, a mysterious (and rogue) enchanter and a magical, deadly horse race, Kalyn Josephson’s latest is so action-packed it will leave you breathless.
A Study in Drowning
By Ava Reid
Alix E. Harrow, author of Starling House, describes Ava Reid’s (Juniper & Thorn) YA debut as “a quietly furious tribute to the people whose stories have been stolen from them.” This achingly atmospheric gothic fantasy is a fiercely feminist tale that will linger with you long after you’ve finished reading.
Foul Heart Huntsman (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Chloe Gong
The show-stopping final book in Chloe Gong’s Foul Lady Fortune duology, Foul Heart Huntsman draws inspiration from Shakespeare’s As You Like It. Pick up our exclusive edition of this fantastical spy thriller for a unique cover and a never-before-seen romantic short story about Rosalind and Orion.
The Spirit Bares Its Teeth
Andrew Joseph White (Hell Followed with Us) returns with an unflinching story about the often overlooked experience of transgender and autistic people throughout history. The Spirit Bears Its Teeth blends gothic horror with historical fiction about a trans boy trying to escape the fate his family plans for him.
Tales of Light and Life (Stars Wars: The High Republic) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Zoraida Córdova , Tessa Gratton , Claudia Gray , Justina Ireland , Lydia Kang
Add this epic collection of short stories written by some of our favorite High Republic authors to your Star Wars bookshelf for even more never-before-seen insight into the beloved Star Wars universe. Pick up our exclusive edition for a brand new cover and bonus content.
The Haunting
Natasha Preston’s latest harrowing horror tale is a must-read for anyone looking for a fright this spooky season (or any season, really). Complete with Preston’s signature twists and turns, The Haunting will leave readers guessing whodunit until the very end.
Thieves' Gambit
Enter a cutthroat competition of a series of heists in this addictive adventure that takes you all over the world. A pulse-pounding thriller, Thieves’ Gambit is an addictive story about the daughter of a family of thieves trying to save her mother and discover who she can trust.
Every Star That Falls
The long-awaited sequel to Suicide Notes finds Jeff reacclimating to life outside of the psych ward, navigating friendship, romance and the ghosts of his past as he forges a new life forward. A touching, thoughtful story, Every Star That Falls is a compassionate story about embracing yourself.
This Winter
By Alice Oseman
One challenging holiday season reunites Tori, her little brother Charlie and his boyfriend Nick as the three try to set aside their heartache for a harmonious Christmas day. A beautifully rendered tale of sibling dynamics and early love, This Winter can be read as a stand-alone (or between Heartstopper, Volume 4 and Solitaire in the Heartstopper timeline).
Maybe Meant to Be
From the author of The Summer of Broken Rules comes a new romance about two best friends navigating friendship, love and self-discovery. Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty will enjoy this story about a new arrival at their boarding school that shakes everything up.
From the author of The Summer of Broken Rules comes a new romance about two best friends navigating friendship, love and self-discovery. Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty will enjoy this story about a new arrival at their boarding school that shakes everything up.