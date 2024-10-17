Best Romance of 2024

What are some of your favorite tropes? Do you like enemies-to-lovers or find yourself swooning over forced-proximity tales? Whatever your preference, authors like Emily Henry, Carly Fortune, Ali Hazelwood and more keep us blushing all year long. Discover the best romance of 2024, down below.

Funny Story By Emily Henry Emily Henry is back with a relatable, hilarious and cathartic rom-com built around the struggle of making friends as an adult and the familial relationships that shape who we are. With smart, joyous prose, this read is a delight on multiple levels, as all Henry tends to be.

The Paradise Problem By Christina Lauren Downright hilarious and as feel-good as it gets, The Paradise Problem is nonetheless riddled with real emotion that will leave you feeling all the best feels.

People in Glass Houses By Jayne Castle Journey back to the world of Harmony where a rescue mission goes wrong and two unlikely allies team up — and try not to fall in love…

Mind Games By Nora Roberts Full of suspense, love and human connection, Mind Games is a tense and tantalizing family drama with plenty hiding just out of sight.

The Rom-Commers: A Novel By Katherine Center Screenwriting, hollywood… and a cute boss? Katherine Center returns with another dazzling rom-com that will have you doodling in the margins with your favorite gel pens.

A Christmas Duet By Debbie Macomber A band teacher and a former musician explore their talents among the snow-covered trees in Debbie Macomber's latest.

This Summer Will Be Different By Carley Fortune With an idyllic coastal setting, vivid descriptions and a story that is equal parts spicy romance and female friendship, this is the perfect summer read.

Not in Love (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ali Hazelwood We started reading Ali Hazelwood because she makes science so sexy — and as much as we love Bride, we're thrilled she's back in the lab.