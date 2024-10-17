Best Romance of 2024
What are some of your favorite tropes? Do you like enemies-to-lovers or find yourself swooning over forced-proximity tales? Whatever your preference, authors like Emily Henry, Carly Fortune, Ali Hazelwood and more keep us blushing all year long. Discover the best romance of 2024, down below.
Hardcover
$24.65
$29.00
Funny Story
By Emily Henry
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.65
$29.00
Emily Henry is back with a relatable, hilarious and cathartic rom-com built around the struggle of making friends as an adult and the familial relationships that shape who we are. With smart, joyous prose, this read is a delight on multiple levels, as all Henry tends to be.
Hardcover
$28.79
$31.99
Born of Blood and Ash (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Flesh and Fire Series #4)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$28.79
$31.99
The Flesh and Fire series reaches its conclusion in Born of Blood and Ash, a true romantasy powerhouse. The stakes are ratcheting up higher and higher as time ticks towards a surprising and inevitable end.
Hardcover $24.99
A Jingle Bell Mingle (Christmas Notch #3)
By Julie Murphy , Sierra Simone
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
Cheeky and charming, A Jingle Bell Mingle brings us endless holiday cheer.
Hardcover $24.99
The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year: A Novel
By Ally Carter
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
There’s nothing merry about this Christmas — rival authors are put to the test in this forced proximity romance.
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
The Paradise Problem
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
Downright hilarious and as feel-good as it gets, The Paradise Problem is nonetheless riddled with real emotion that will leave you feeling all the best feels.
Hardcover $29.00
People in Glass Houses
By Jayne Castle
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Journey back to the world of Harmony where a rescue mission goes wrong and two unlikely allies team up — and try not to fall in love…
Hardcover $28.99
The Beloved (Black Dagger Brotherhood Series #22)
By J. R. Ward
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
The world of the Black Dagger Brotherhood is back — and it’s hotter (and bloodier) than ever.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Mind Games
By Nora Roberts
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Full of suspense, love and human connection, Mind Games is a tense and tantalizing family drama with plenty hiding just out of sight.
Hardcover $29.00
The Rom-Commers: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Screenwriting, hollywood… and a cute boss? Katherine Center returns with another dazzling rom-com that will have you doodling in the margins with your favorite gel pens.
Hardcover
$16.80
$24.00
A Christmas Duet
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.80
$24.00
A band teacher and a former musician explore their talents among the snow-covered trees in Debbie Macomber’s latest.
Paperback $19.00
This Summer Will Be Different
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
With an idyllic coastal setting, vivid descriptions and a story that is equal parts spicy romance and female friendship, this is the perfect summer read.
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
Not in Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
We started reading Ali Hazelwood because she makes science so sexy — and as much as we love Bride, we’re thrilled she’s back in the lab.
