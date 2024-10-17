B&N Reads, Best Books of the Year 2024, Holiday Gift Guide, Holidays, Romance, We Recommend

Best Romance of 2024

By Isabelle McConville / October 17, 2024 at 1:40 am

What are some of your favorite tropes? Do you like enemies-to-lovers or find yourself swooning over forced-proximity tales? Whatever your preference, authors like Emily Henry, Carly Fortune, Ali Hazelwood and more keep us blushing all year long. Discover the best romance of 2024, down below.

Funny Story

By Emily Henry

Emily Henry is back with a relatable, hilarious and cathartic rom-com built around the struggle of making friends as an adult and the familial relationships that shape who we are. With smart, joyous prose, this read is a delight on multiple levels, as all Henry tends to be.

Born of Blood and Ash (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Flesh and Fire Series #4)

By Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Flesh and Fire series reaches its conclusion in Born of Blood and Ash, a true romantasy powerhouse. The stakes are ratcheting up higher and higher as time ticks towards a surprising and inevitable end.

A Jingle Bell Mingle (Christmas Notch #3)

By Julie Murphy , Sierra Simone

Cheeky and charming, A Jingle Bell Mingle brings us endless holiday cheer.

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year: A Novel

By Ally Carter

There’s nothing merry about this Christmas — rival authors are put to the test in this forced proximity romance.

The Paradise Problem

By Christina Lauren

Downright hilarious and as feel-good as it gets, The Paradise Problem is nonetheless riddled with real emotion that will leave you feeling all the best feels.

People in Glass Houses

By Jayne Castle

Journey back to the world of Harmony where a rescue mission goes wrong and two unlikely allies team up — and try not to fall in love…

The Beloved (Black Dagger Brotherhood Series #22)

By J. R. Ward

The world of the Black Dagger Brotherhood is back — and it’s hotter (and bloodier) than ever.

Mind Games

By Nora Roberts

Full of suspense, love and human connection, Mind Games is a tense and tantalizing family drama with plenty hiding just out of sight.

The Rom-Commers: A Novel

By Katherine Center

Screenwriting, hollywood… and a cute boss? Katherine Center returns with another dazzling rom-com that will have you doodling in the margins with your favorite gel pens.

A Christmas Duet

By Debbie Macomber

A band teacher and a former musician explore their talents among the snow-covered trees in Debbie Macomber’s latest.

This Summer Will Be Different

By Carley Fortune

With an idyllic coastal setting, vivid descriptions and a story that is equal parts spicy romance and female friendship, this is the perfect summer read.

Not in Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Ali Hazelwood

We started reading Ali Hazelwood because she makes science so sexy — and as much as we love Bride, we’re thrilled she’s back in the lab.

