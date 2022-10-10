Best Science-Fiction/Fantasy Books 2022

The magic of getting lost in another world is truly unparalleled, and our best science-fiction/fantasy books of 2022 are books we believe any reader can both lose themselves and find themselves in. Any sci-fi/fantasy fan would be thrilled to find one of these books wrapped just for them, and with something for every type of sci-fi/fantasy reader, gift givers have plenty of options with these ten amazing titles!

A Broken Blade
Melissa Blair

A fast-paced fantasy adventure you will not be able to put down. This one plays out an intense, sexy spin on the enemies-to-lovers trope with a sapphic romantic backstory. There's fae, elves, magic, sword fighting, morally grey characters, as well as LGBTQIA and indigenous representation – what's not to love?!

House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)
Sarah J. Maas

Urban fantasy meets high fantasy, with all the witty dialogue and slow-burn romance we've come to expect from Sarah J. Maas. Bryce and Hunt are back! They may have saved the city, but they are once again pulled into the fight. And, in a world on the brink, staying silent is not an option. This second installment of the stunning Crescent City series is all we could ask for and MORE.

Book of Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Holly Black

Charlie Hall is trying to distance herself from the powerful and dangerous underground world of shadow trading, but she can't seem to escape this maelstrom of doppelgängers, thieves, and magic. Manipulating shadows has a cost, and Charlie is about to be swept up in a battle for its secrets. Holly Black's adult dark fantasy debut is everything you loved about The Cruel Prince series, now for adults.

Nona the Ninth (Locked Tomb Series #3)
Tamsyn Muir

Tamsyn Muir's Nona the Ninth, third in The Locked Tomb series, continues to build a one-of-a-kind space opera filled with swordplay, cut-throat politics and lesbian necromancers. The result is a new entry in the heart-pounding epic science fantasy.

The Atlas Paradox (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Olivie Blake

All your favorite medeians are back, and the stakes couldn't be higher! This follow-up to The Atlas Six is sexy, smart, and brilliantly written. With its cinematic setting and compelling characters you love to love, hate, and lust after, this dark academia sensation is impossible to put down!

Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Sue Lynn Tan

Xingyin's journey is far from over. The stunning sequel to Daughter of the Moon Goddess brings new threats and adventures, magic, betrayal, and of course, romance. The Celestial Kingdoms series has captivated readers with its lush worlds and vivid storytelling, and this epic conclusion of Xingyin's story is enchanting from start to finish.

The World We Make (B&N Exclusive Edition)
N. K. Jemisin

The avatars of NYC are back in this stunning conclusion to the Great Cities Duology. This time, even the magic in the city that never sleeps will need to join forces with the other Great Cities of the world to bring down the mysterious Woman in White. Real-world themes of cultural identity, privilege and gentrification mix with magic and myth in this epic adventure from one of the greatest fantasy writers of all time.