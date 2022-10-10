Best Science-Fiction/Fantasy Books 2022
The magic of getting lost in another world is truly unparalleled, and our best science-fiction/fantasy books of 2022 are books we believe any reader can both lose themselves and find themselves in. Any sci-fi/fantasy fan would be thrilled to find one of these books wrapped just for them, and with something for every type of sci-fi/fantasy reader, gift givers have plenty of options with these ten amazing titles!
Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$27.99
A dark academia standalone that dives into the power of language and evils of imperialism, student revolutions, and colonial resistance. Babel swirls with magic, lore, and Kuang’s signature attention to detail.
A dark academia standalone that dives into the power of language and evils of imperialism, student revolutions, and colonial resistance. Babel swirls with magic, lore, and Kuang’s signature attention to detail.
A Broken Blade
A Broken Blade
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$17.99
A fast-paced fantasy adventure you will not be able to put down. This one plays out an intense, sexy spin on the enemies-to-lovers trope with a sapphic romantic backstory. There’s fae, elves, magic, sword fighting, morally grey characters, as well as LGBTQIA and indigenous representation – what’s not to love?!
A fast-paced fantasy adventure you will not be able to put down. This one plays out an intense, sexy spin on the enemies-to-lovers trope with a sapphic romantic backstory. There’s fae, elves, magic, sword fighting, morally grey characters, as well as LGBTQIA and indigenous representation – what’s not to love?!
House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)
House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$28.00
Urban fantasy meets high fantasy, with all the witty dialogue and slow-burn romance we’ve come to expect from Sarah J. Maas. Bryce and Hunt are back! They may have saved the city, but they are once again pulled into the fight. And, in a world on the brink, staying silent is not an option. This second installment of the stunning Crescent City series is all we could ask for and MORE.
Urban fantasy meets high fantasy, with all the witty dialogue and slow-burn romance we’ve come to expect from Sarah J. Maas. Bryce and Hunt are back! They may have saved the city, but they are once again pulled into the fight. And, in a world on the brink, staying silent is not an option. This second installment of the stunning Crescent City series is all we could ask for and MORE.
Book of Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Book of Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$27.99
Charlie Hall is trying to distance herself from the powerful and dangerous underground world of shadow trading, but she can’t seem to escape this maelstrom of doppelgängers, thieves, and magic. Manipulating shadows has a cost, and Charlie is about to be swept up in a battle for its secrets. Holly Black’s adult dark fantasy debut is everything you loved about The Cruel Prince series, now for adults.
Charlie Hall is trying to distance herself from the powerful and dangerous underground world of shadow trading, but she can’t seem to escape this maelstrom of doppelgängers, thieves, and magic. Manipulating shadows has a cost, and Charlie is about to be swept up in a battle for its secrets. Holly Black’s adult dark fantasy debut is everything you loved about The Cruel Prince series, now for adults.
Nona the Ninth (Locked Tomb Series #3)
Nona the Ninth (Locked Tomb Series #3)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.99
$28.99
Tamsyn Muir’s Nona the Ninth, third in The Locked Tomb series, continues to build a one-of-a-kind space opera filled with swordplay, cut-throat politics and lesbian necromancers. The result is a new entry in the heart-pounding epic science fantasy.
Tamsyn Muir’s Nona the Ninth, third in The Locked Tomb series, continues to build a one-of-a-kind space opera filled with swordplay, cut-throat politics and lesbian necromancers. The result is a new entry in the heart-pounding epic science fantasy.
The Atlas Paradox (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Atlas Paradox (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.99
$27.99
All your favorite medeians are back, and the stakes couldn’t be higher! This follow-up to The Atlas Six is sexy, smart, and brilliantly written. With its cinematic setting and compelling characters you love to love, hate, and lust after, this dark academia sensation is impossible to put down!
All your favorite medeians are back, and the stakes couldn’t be higher! This follow-up to The Atlas Six is sexy, smart, and brilliantly written. With its cinematic setting and compelling characters you love to love, hate, and lust after, this dark academia sensation is impossible to put down!
The Fall of Númenor: And Other Tales from the Second Age of Middle-earth
The Fall of Númenor: And Other Tales from the Second Age of Middle-earth
J. R. R. Tolkien , Brian Sibley , Alan Lee
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$34.99
$40.00
For the first time ever, stories from the Second Age of Middle-earth have been collected in one volume. Not only that, but it’s also illustrated in watercolor and pencil by none other than Alan Lee! Adhering to the timeline of “The Tale of Years,” this new volume is perfect for fans who want to immerse themselves in the world once again.
For the first time ever, stories from the Second Age of Middle-earth have been collected in one volume. Not only that, but it’s also illustrated in watercolor and pencil by none other than Alan Lee! Adhering to the timeline of “The Tale of Years,” this new volume is perfect for fans who want to immerse themselves in the world once again.
Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$21.99
$27.99
Xingyin’s journey is far from over. The stunning sequel to Daughter of the Moon Goddess brings new threats and adventures, magic, betrayal, and of course, romance. The Celestial Kingdoms series has captivated readers with its lush worlds and vivid storytelling, and this epic conclusion of Xingyin’s story is enchanting from start to finish.
Xingyin’s journey is far from over. The stunning sequel to Daughter of the Moon Goddess brings new threats and adventures, magic, betrayal, and of course, romance. The Celestial Kingdoms series has captivated readers with its lush worlds and vivid storytelling, and this epic conclusion of Xingyin’s story is enchanting from start to finish.
The World We Make (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The World We Make (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$30.00
The avatars of NYC are back in this stunning conclusion to the Great Cities Duology. This time, even the magic in the city that never sleeps will need to join forces with the other Great Cities of the world to bring down the mysterious Woman in White. Real-world themes of cultural identity, privilege and gentrification mix with magic and myth in this epic adventure from one of the greatest fantasy writers of all time.
The avatars of NYC are back in this stunning conclusion to the Great Cities Duology. This time, even the magic in the city that never sleeps will need to join forces with the other Great Cities of the world to bring down the mysterious Woman in White. Real-world themes of cultural identity, privilege and gentrification mix with magic and myth in this epic adventure from one of the greatest fantasy writers of all time.
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$17.99
The much-beloved BookTok sensation Legends & Lattes is Travis Baldree’s novel of high fantasy and low stakes. Our gorgeous Exclusive Edition includes French flaps with unique art created by the author, an original city map of Thune designed by the author and exclusive pages from Viv’s journal. Come take a load off at Viv’s cafe, the first & only coffee shop in Thune.
The much-beloved BookTok sensation Legends & Lattes is Travis Baldree’s novel of high fantasy and low stakes. Our gorgeous Exclusive Edition includes French flaps with unique art created by the author, an original city map of Thune designed by the author and exclusive pages from Viv’s journal. Come take a load off at Viv’s cafe, the first & only coffee shop in Thune.