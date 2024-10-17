Best “Smart Thinking” Books of 2024
What does “smart thinking” mean to you? They’re the books that introduce us to new ways of reasoning, living and growing. From authors like Malcolm Gladwell to Yuval Noah Harari, Amanda Montell and more, we love finding new ways to see the world, and these minds are some of our greatest. Here are the best “smart thinking” books of 2024.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
One of the great minds of our time – Malcolm Gladwell – follows up his sensational book The Tipping Point by revisiting the subject matter with a modern lens, dissecting what it is that pushes society over the edge, and what role we play in it.
Hardcover $32.50
I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music as Medicine
I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music as Medicine
Hardcover $32.50
Feeling blue? Feeling dreamy? Feeling full of love or broken-hearted? There’s a piece of music for every mood. Wondering how something as deeply emotional and intimate as music connects head and heart to heal what ails us? This elegant study from an acclaimed neurosurgeon is the place to start.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Merlin's Tour of the Universe, Revised and Updated for the Twenty-First Century: A Traveler's Guide to Blue Moons and Black Holes, Mars, Stars, and Everything Far
Merlin's Tour of the Universe, Revised and Updated for the Twenty-First Century: A Traveler's Guide to Blue Moons and Black Holes, Mars, Stars, and Everything Far
By
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Illustrator Stephen J. Tyson
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The universe is a big place. Best to see it with Neil deGrasse Tyson and his fictional chaperone Merlin as a guide. Traveling through space one question at a time, this is a lively and energetic exploration of the cosmos.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Yuval Noah Harari strives to find the happy medium between the stone age and the internet age in this sweeping history of humanity and the information networks that make or break us.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness
The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Addressing the ongoing teen mental illness crisis, this is an actionable approach to making a difference. It’s practical and insightful, engaging and necessary.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The Singularity Is Nearer: When We Merge with AI
The Singularity Is Nearer: When We Merge with AI
By Ray Kurzweil
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
From one of the most renowned futurists alive today, this meticulous dig into the future of humanity weaves in new technologies like AI and expands on how it could be the cornerstone of a whole new era.
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality
The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
This is a playful and smart exploration of all our very human foibles and the stories we tell ourselves as we try to make sense of the world. (Think of Amanda as a new best friend who will only tell you the truth.)
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health
Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health
By Casey Means MD , Calley Means
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
Merging the personal with the professional, Dr. Means is a relatable narrator guiding readers through what it means to use food as medicine. This is a tool chest of insights designed to give you the resources to build your own health. Great for readers of Outlive.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection
Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
If you’re struggling to connect more effectively, this is the book for you. Charles Duhigg expertly examines how to understand others and be understood, better. Backed by an impressive array of case studies, it will have you ready to deepen your connections and feel confident doing it.
Hardcover
$24.00
$27.00
Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts
Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts
Hardcover
$24.00
$27.00
Burkeman changed the way we thought about time management with one of our favorite nonfiction monthly picks, Four Thousand Weeks. Here he turns his talents to making meditation charmingly accessible.
Hardcover
$17.00
$22.00
Don't Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is The Beginning & End Of Suffering
Don't Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is The Beginning & End Of Suffering
Hardcover
$17.00
$22.00
A gentle and easy-to-understand approach to changing negative thinking so you can stop holding yourself back.
Hardcover
$25.00
$28.00
Right Thing, Right Now: Good Values. Good Character. Good Deeds.
Right Thing, Right Now: Good Values. Good Character. Good Deeds.
By Ryan Holiday
Hardcover
$25.00
$28.00
It’s always the right time to do the right thing (even if it feels close to impossible.)
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
By
Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Amy Tan’s stories of love and family have moved us for decades and now we get to experience birding through her eyes. The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will delight readers of The Bird Way and What It’s Like to Be a Bird.
Hardcover $26.00
Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures
Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures
Hardcover $26.00
A sweeping survey of tragically endangered creatures, from wombats to wolves, seals to storks and beyond. Rundell explores their role in our world and our role in their collapse in this moving collection, complemented by gorgeous illustrations.
Hardcover $20.00
The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World
The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World
By
Robin Wall Kimmerer
Illustrator John Burgoyne
Hardcover $20.00
Taking on expansive issues with care and compassion, Robin Wall Kimmerer provides perspective on what’s truly important, and how we can rediscover ourselves and our place in the natural world.
Hardcover $30.00
Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life
Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life
By Ferris Jabr
Hardcover $30.00
What’s the first thing you think of when you think of our planet? Be prepared to reconsider everything you think, know or believe to be true, thanks to this engaging and thoughtful new look at our world.
Hardcover $34.00
What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures
What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures
Hardcover $34.00
What if we could reimagine what might come and find new ways to confront climate change, one of the greatest challenges of our time? What if we pushed forward into a future full of possibility? A timely and essential must-read for anyone hoping to change our world for the better.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth
The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
This book will make you think twice before talking to your ficus — a fun read for indoor (and outdoor) plant people.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Secrets of the Octopus
Secrets of the Octopus
By Sy Montgomery , Warren K. Carlyle IV
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Sy Montgomery wowed the world with her first octopus book, Soul of an Octopus, and now she returns to the same subject. Utilizing the insights of experts in the field, this is a fresh new look at one of the most fascinating creatures on the planet, all from someone who knows them dearly.
Hardcover $30.00
Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves
Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves
Hardcover $30.00
A snappy, sharp history of one of humanity’s great inventions. This one will make you look at your fridge in a whole new way.
Hardcover
$22.49
$24.99
It Was You All Along
It Was You All Along
By Russ
Hardcover
$22.49
$24.99
If you’re looking for a companion in your journey to personal growth, Russ delivers. Paralleling his own journey, each chapter provides fresh inspiration to help keep you going.
Hardcover
$27.99
$30.99
Stolen Pride: Loss, Shame, and the Rise of the Right
Stolen Pride: Loss, Shame, and the Rise of the Right
Hardcover
$27.99
$30.99
The American ideological divide may feel impassable these days, but digging into the core of Appalachia, Arlie Russell Hochschild offers new, critical perspectives on how poverty and alienation play out on the national political stage.
