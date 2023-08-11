Book Your Own Trip: Best in Class Travel Guides For Humans By Humans
For the past few years, we’ve all been dreaming of packing our bags, boarding a plane and traveling to a new destination. After lots of armchair travel, it’s time to make those dreams a reality, and we know that with all the information out in the world, it can be hard to find travel advice you can trust. But trust us — we have the best travel guides to help you make the trip of a lifetime happen.
Travel to Iceland: Land of Movie/TV Sets, Hot Springs and Picturesque Road Trips
Rick Steves Iceland
Rick Steves Iceland
Rick Steves
With Cameron Hewitt
Offering strategic advice to get the most economically friendly adventure, how to experience local culture and ways to beat the crowds, this guide will help you put together the best itinerary for your trip no matter whether you’re there for a 24-hour layover, 5 days, or a week.
Lonely Planet Iceland's Ring Road 3
Lonely Planet Iceland's Ring Road 3
By Alexis Averbuck , Carolyn Bain , Jade Bremner , Belinda Dixon
Buckle your seatbelts for an unforgettable Icelandic adventure with your choice of one of the five featured road trips Iceland has to offer. Not only does this guidebook have full-color maps and the best routes for you, but it also will help you discover unforgettable sights and destinations that will make lifetime memories.
Moon Iceland: With a Road Trip on the Ring Road: Waterfalls, Glaciers & Hot Springs
Moon Iceland: With a Road Trip on the Ring Road: Waterfalls, Glaciers & Hot Springs
For the outdoorsy traveler, this guide will help you experience the stunning sights Iceland has to offer. Make sure you pack your hiking boots so you can traverse glaciers, the rim of volcanos and crystalline ice caves with the help of Moon Iceland.
Travel to Japan: Host of the 2020/2021 Summer Olympics and Home of Mount Fuji and more
Lonely Planet Japan 17
Lonely Planet Japan 17
By Rebecca Milner , Ray Bartlett , Andrew Bender , Samantha Forge , Craig McLachlan , Kate Morgan , Thomas O'Malley , Simon Richmond , Phillip Tang , Benedict Walker , Stephanie d'Arc Taylor
From Tokyo to Mount Fuji, get ready for your trip with tips on the best sights to see (both tourist destinations and hidden discoveries you won’t want to miss) in this helpful guidebook. It will help you plan a cost-effective and unforgettable trip full of everything you won’t want to miss in the country.
Fodor's Essential Japan
Fodor's Essential Japan
By Fodor's Travel Publications
Get recommendations from locals, a language primer, and tips from local writers to help you find hidden gems in this essential guidebook from Fodor’s — one of the most trusted travel guide publishers. With beautiful pictures, this easy-to-read guide to Japan will help you plan your ideal trip.
Moon Japan: Plan Your Trip, Avoid the Crowds, and Experience the Real Japan
Moon Japan: Plan Your Trip, Avoid the Crowds, and Experience the Real Japan
With advice for outdoor adventures, local flavors and health and safety tips that include notes on customs and conduct of the country, this guidebook will help you prepare for an authentic experience. From hiking the river-filled valley of Kamikochi to enjoying art a the Tokyo National Museum, this guide will help you make memories that last a lifetime.
Travel to Portugal: One of the Warmest and Sunniest Countries in Europe
Rick Steves Portugal
Rick Steves Portugal
By Rick Steves
Experience all Portugal has to offer with the help of Rick Steves, one of the most trusted voices among travelers. Use this guide and spend your time and money wisely with self-guided walking tours, the top sights and hidden gems all ready for your discovery.
Lonely Planet Portugal 13
Lonely Planet Portugal 13
By Joana Taborda , Bruce and Sena Carvalho , Clarke Maria , Henriques Daniel , Marques Sandra , Marlene
Soak up the sun and the local culture in Portugal with the help of this travel guide. With the inclusion of important phrases and insights into the country’s history, music, land and so much more, this can be your trusted travel companion to help you embark on a life-changing adventure.
Fodor's Essential Portugal
Fodor's Essential Portugal
By Fodor's Travel Publications
For anyone looking for the trip of a lifetime, this guidebook is ready to help you with tips from local experts, multiple itinerary options and special features on food and wine and the most impressive castles you can find in the country.
Travel to Costa Rica: A Biodiverse, Stunning Landscape
Costa Rica: The Complete Guide: Ecotourism in Costa Rica
Costa Rica: The Complete Guide: Ecotourism in Costa Rica
By James Kaiser
Costa Rica is one of those unforgettable destinations that make you feel like you’re living inside a photograph every day, and this guide is the perfect companion to your travels. With tips to help you avoid cultural faux pas and an informative guide to the wildlife and ecology of the country, this is more than just a travel guide to help you decide the best places to visit.
Frommer's Costa Rica
Frommer's Costa Rica
Chock-full of fiercely opinionated and funny advice and reviews of what to see (and what might not be worth your time), this is the perfect guide for someone trying to decide on the best things to do in Costa Rica.
Lonely Planet Best of Costa Rica 3
Lonely Planet Best of Costa Rica 3
By Jade Bremner , Ashley Harrell , Brian Kluepfel , Mara Vorhees
Discover the best places to see sea turtles, catch the surf, or the best spots to relax and build your ideal vacation with this travel guide. You’ll gain a richer idea of the country with cultural insights and stunning photographs that will make you feel as if you’re already in the country, so get excited to experience those views for yourself.
Travel to Italy: Rich with Art, History and Culinary Adventure
Rick Steves Best of Italy
Rick Steves Best of Italy
By Rick Steves
Rick Steves Italy
Rick Steves Italy
By Rick Steves
With two extremely detailed guides full of everything you could need to know, Rick Steves is the authoritative voice on this destination. His guides for Italy will help you plan the perfect trip and avoid tourist traps, discover local culture in areas like Venice and the Amalfi Coast and decide which activities will take your vacation to the next level.
Frommer's Italy
Frommer's Italy
By Stephen Brewer , Elizabeth Heath , Stephen Keeling , Michelle Schoenung , Donald Strachan
Plan your ideal Italian adventure with candid reviews on everything a tourist might need (restaurants, tours, historical sights, etc) alongside notes on the history, cuisine and traditions of Italy. With a detachable foldout map, this guide will help you traverse the country and experience the best it has to offer.
Lonely Planet Italy 16
Lonely Planet Italy 16
By Duncan Garwood , Julia Buckley , Stefania D'Ignoti , Virginia DiGaetano , Benedetta Geddo , Paula Hardy , Stephanie Ong , Kevin Raub , Eva Sandoval , Nicola Williams , Angelo Zinna , Brendan Sainsbury
If you’re looking for the ultimate Italian experience from reliving the past at Pompeii to exploring the wilderness of Sardinia, then this is the guide for you. With local insights and culinary advice (including exactly which regional dishes you simply shouldn’t miss), get ready for a rich and rewarding trip.
Travel to New Orleans: The Birthplace of Jazz
Lonely Planet Pocket New Orleans 4
Lonely Planet Pocket New Orleans 4
Jazz up your vacation with the best New Orleans has to offer, organized neighborhood by neighborhood. From the French Quarter to Lafeyette Cemetery, this travel companion will give you insights from locals, help you navigate the city — and find the best prices.
DK Eyewitness New Orleans
DK Eyewitness New Orleans
With detailed visitor information for museums, guided walking tours and history and culture insights specific to major tourist destinations, this guide is perfect for anyone who wants to experience New Orleans with facts and maps at their fingertips.
