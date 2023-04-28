Discover B&N’s Game of the Month: Wingspan

Spring is in the air. Time to say goodbye to those winter blues and hello to warmer weather and new beginnings. The sun is shining, flowers are blooming, and birds are chirping. This is a pivotal season for birds. For that reason, we are thrilled to announce Wingspan as our April Game of the Month.

Designed by artist and bird enthusiast Elizabeth Hargrave, Wingspan is a delightful yet competitive strategy game involving tactical thinking. Players compete by assuming the roles of bird enthusiasts, researchers, watchers, and collectors and build out their own wildlife preserves by attracting and nurturing various types of birds. The object of the game is to acquire the best types of birds in order to score more points than the other players. It's perfect for bird enthusiasts or those with a love of nature, hobby game fans or casual gamers looking to up their gaming experience.

It’s a 1-5 player game and includes tons of charming accessories such as game boards, bird cards, food tokens, wooden dice, miniature eggs, a bird feeder dice tower, and so much more. The 170 unique cards of American birds are so accurate and artistically stunning.

Since its launch in the spring of 2019, Wingspan has gained critical acclaim with no signs of slowing down. It has sold over a million units, inspired several expansion packs and won the prestigious Kennerspiel des Jahres award for exceptional game design. The beautiful illustrations, ease of learning, and formidable replay value truly set this strategy game apart from all the rest. We can’t think of a better game to celebrate spring with and are excited to introduce our customers to a flock of new feathered friends they’re sure to adore!

Increase the scope of your game with the European Expansion , Oceania Expansion, and the latest Asia Expansion.

