Announcing Our 2022 Book of the Year

Each year, booksellers across the company vote on the book that we’ve been most proud to sell, and this year the books chosen represented a broad and eclectic range. After voting we had one book reign supreme — Lessons in Chemistry.

Joining the ranks of previous Book of the Year winners — The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, World of Wonders, and The Lyrics — we are so proud to have Bonnie Garmus’ debut as the first novel to claim this honor. Lessons in Chemistry quickly became a favorite within the company, and we are thrilled to continue to uplift books that excite us each and every year.

Lessons in Chemistry (B&N Exclusive Edition) (B&N Book of the Year) Bonnie Garmus All's fair in love and chemistry. It's 1960s California and there are certain things that women just don't do. When scientist Elizabeth Zott finds herself the host of a television cooking show, she kicks off a revolution that does more than just challenge the status quo. You will fall in love with the cast of characters in this witty debut novel that has already been picked up as a forthcoming TV series. We cannot wait for you to discover, pick up, and fall in love with this book that is sensational and utterly unputdownable. So, prepare yourself for a fantastic book that packs an absolute punch and run (don't walk) to snag a copy for yourself and all your friends!

What Our Booksellers Are Saying About Lessons in Chemistry

“The writing is witty and brilliant … There are moments that had me laughing out loud, and others where I was fuming with Elizabeth Zott. Being a female chemist in the ‘50s and ‘60s is no easy task, but Elizabeth Zott is fearless and brilliant … She is so quirky and lovable!” –Emily B, Nashua, NH

“Well written … laugh-out-loud funny. Elizabeth Zott is a fabulous heroine. Even though the book is set in the 1950s and 60s it speaks to issues faced by so many women today. And you’ll never think of mushrooms in the same way again.” –Lisa M, Farmington, CT

“Hooked from the beginning … One of the most satisfying, fun and irresistible reads I’ve had in a long time. I need more Bonnie Garmus in my life.” –Scott B, Denver, CO

“Brilliant, smart, funny and gut-wrenching … This is such a unique book, perfect for book clubs and anyone who appreciates magnificent authors.” –Stacy A, Boston, MA

