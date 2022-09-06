Booker Prize Shortlist

The Booker Prize just announced its shortlist — six titles that represent must-read fiction that were judged to be the best works written in English and published in the UK and Ireland. As one of the leading literary awards in the English-speaking world, these works are highly acclaimed as part of this shortlist, so read on to find out what six books are on this very selective list!

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout

The inimitable character voice of Lucy Barton returns with reflections on her ex-husband, William, and their investigation into a guarded family secret in this absolute tour de force from award-winning author Elizabeth Strout. Strout tackles the human condition, and deftly describes the tethers that hold us to the special people in our lives. Not to be missed.

The Trees by Percival Everett

This book will linger in your mind long after you've put it down. Tackling the legacy of lynching in the US, The Trees is an unforgettable literary thriller with a string of murders leaving two dead bodies, the victim, and the body of a man who resembles Emmett Till. Pick up this book for a fast-paced read that takes aim at both racism and police violence.

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

If you're looking for a story of hope, heroism, and empathy, pick up Small Things Like These. A historical fiction story taking place in 1985 in a small Irish town, this book follows a man during his busiest season making a discovery while delivering an order to the local convent that makes him have to confront hard truths both about his past and the effects of a town's silence as controlled by the church. Fun Fact: This is the shortest book to ever be considered at just 116 pages!

Treacle Walker by Alan Garner

While Small Things Like These is shorter page-wise, Treacle Walker has a smaller word count! Plus, Alan Garner is the oldest author to ever be shortlisted (he will be 88 the night the winner is announced). This book reads like a fable, following Joe Coppock, a young boy who encounters Treacle Walker, a wanderer/healer, and an unlikely friendship is formed. Playful and moving, this is a stunning addition to the shortlist.

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka

This satire is set in 1990 during a Sri Lankan civil war. When Maali Almeida wakes up dead with his dismembered body sinking in the lake, the list of suspects is incredibly long. His task? To try and contact the man and woman he loves most and help them find a hidden collection of photos that will shake Sri Lanka to its core within seven moons.