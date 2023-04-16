By Joan Druett

With not one, but two(!) shipwrecks, Island of the Lost is an intriguing tale of two wildly different crews. In the face of desperation while stranded on a deserted island, the survivors of one ship turn against each other, and twenty miles away, another vessel’s crew bands together to devise a way to escape. Naval enthusiasts will be engrossed by this compelling saga that explores true leadership and human nature.