Breaking Bows: 9 Harrowing Books about Shipwrecks
There are moments in history that are so action-packed, authors and auteurs can’t help but be inspired — and these true stories of shipwrecks are no exception. Full of murder, high stakes decisions, and dangerous maritime conditions, we recommend picking up any of these venerated tales of vessels succumbing to the sea.
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder
By David Grann
When two groups of survivors give contradicting accounts of what happened to the shipwrecked crew, an inquest is launched to discover the truth. An incredible story of unruly behavior and unknowable facts, The Wager is a powerful and fast-paced narrative about the British warship and the tragic outcome of its voyage.
Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica's Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night
Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica's Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night
A reckless and inexperienced crew sailed into the treacherous Bellingshausen Sea, and their journey is a story readers won’t soon forget. When the ship gets stuck in the ice, the explorers are trapped in months of endless night and slowly go mad. This harrowing tale of survival, desperation, and the effects of isolation is perfect for fans of The Lost City of Z and In the Kingdom of Ice.
Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage
Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage
Nearly two decades after the events of Madhouse at the End of the Earth, Shackleton’s crew attempted to reach the South Pole, and much like The Belgica, the Endurance got trapped in the ice. A death-defying trek across hundreds of miles of frozen sea to get to the closest outpost was the crew’s only hope, and this brilliantly written account of the voyage is an impressive display of narrative nonfiction.
The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton's Endurance
The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton's Endurance
By Mensun Bound
For over a century, people have been scouring a hostile sea for the Endurance, so Mensun Bound’s successful expedition to locate the ship was an oceanic triumph. Bound almost followed in Shackleton’s footsteps, but on his second attempt, he was able to find the vessel frozen in pristine condition under the ice. This dramatic and engrossing chronicle of his journeys will take every reader along for the venture.
Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World
Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World
Travel north alongside 16th-century Dutch explorers whose third trip to the North Pole left their ship stuck off the frozen coast. The small crew had to face off against polar bears, never-ending winter, and constant hunger pangs. Comprehensive and masterfully told, the year-long survival efforts are an example of human resiliency and courage you won’t soon forget.
In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex
In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex
The true story that inspired Melville’s Moby Dick, Nathaniel Philbrick has written a riveting account of a whaling ship that met its demise when rammed by a sperm whale bent on revenge. In the Heart of the Sea is an eerie and extensively researched book that lays bare the results of months at sea in tiny vessels while facing violent storms, starvation, and deadly heat.
Sinkable: Obsession, the Deep Sea, and the Shipwreck of the Titanic
Sinkable: Obsession, the Deep Sea, and the Shipwreck of the Titanic
By Daniel Stone
If you ask someone to name a famous shipwreck, most people will say “Titanic”. If you’ve ever wondered why people are so fascinated by this maritime tragedy, Daniel Stone sets out to answer that question while diving deep into the actual disaster itself. Teeming with wit and curiosity, Sinkable is an exploration of history and science that uncovers lesser-known parts of the Titanic’s wreckage.
Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania
Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania
By Erik Larson
Our history classes told us about the sinking of the Lusitania, but Erik Larson’s Dead Wake dives deep into the horrifying event in a way you’ve never seen it before. Alternating perspectives between the fastest liner in service at the time and the U-boat that had it in its crosshairs, this dramatic work of nonfiction uncovers shocking details that have been hidden by history and will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the disaster.
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World
By Joan Druett
With not one, but two(!) shipwrecks, Island of the Lost is an intriguing tale of two wildly different crews. In the face of desperation while stranded on a deserted island, the survivors of one ship turn against each other, and twenty miles away, another vessel’s crew bands together to devise a way to escape. Naval enthusiasts will be engrossed by this compelling saga that explores true leadership and human nature.
