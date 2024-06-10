Books to Celebrate Pride: A Pride Month Reading List

Recognizing the years of struggle for civil rights and equality is one of the many reasons we recognize pride and amplify queer voices throughout the whole year. Celebrate the contributions to art and literature that pioneers of LGBTQ+ civil rights worked toward. From true stories of indelible figures and places in history to incredible works of fiction, these picks are a great way to kick off the month.

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All Fours All Fours By Miranda July In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’re never too old for a coming-of-age — with her fearless and hilarious prose, Miranda July has one of those instantly recognizable voices, and this novel is one of her best. When a woman takes an abrupt detour on her life, she prods at her identity, art and morality, taking readers on a wonderfully wild and weird ride. We’re never too old for a coming-of-age — with her fearless and hilarious prose, Miranda July has one of those instantly recognizable voices, and this novel is one of her best. When a woman takes an abrupt detour on her life, she prods at her identity, art and morality, taking readers on a wonderfully wild and weird ride.

Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Women: A Novella Women: A Novella By Chloe Caldwell In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A book you’ll devour in a single sitting and leave you with the kind of book hangover you’ll think about for years. This is a messy, raw story that questions what we learn about ourselves from our lovers and the red-hot all-encompassing power of an unforgettable affair. A book you’ll devour in a single sitting and leave you with the kind of book hangover you’ll think about for years. This is a messy, raw story that questions what we learn about ourselves from our lovers and the red-hot all-encompassing power of an unforgettable affair.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pretty: A Memoir Pretty: A Memoir By KB Brookins In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you don’t already know the name KB Brookins, prepare to be forever changed. This exquisite memoir from the writer, essayist and poet chronicles their life growing up queer and trans in the deep American south. If you don’t already know the name KB Brookins, prepare to be forever changed. This exquisite memoir from the writer, essayist and poet chronicles their life growing up queer and trans in the deep American south.

Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How We Named the Stars How We Named the Stars By Andrés N. Ordorica In Stock Online Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A tender and timeless tale, this novel is a story of first love and the devastations that come with it. An exploration of identity, a meditation on grief and an ode to family, Andrés N. Ordorica is a name to watch. A tender and timeless tale, this novel is a story of first love and the devastations that come with it. An exploration of identity, a meditation on grief and an ode to family, Andrés N. Ordorica is a name to watch.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Place of Our Own: Six Spaces That Shaped Queer Women's Culture A Place of Our Own: Six Spaces That Shaped Queer Women's Culture By June Thomas In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An essential part of building community is finding and creating shared spaces — to gather, socialize and grow, the grounds queer women claimed ranged from bars to bookstores and softball fields. Both a rich cultural study and a celebration of queer history, this is a joy to read. An essential part of building community is finding and creating shared spaces — to gather, socialize and grow, the grounds queer women claimed ranged from bars to bookstores and softball fields. Both a rich cultural study and a celebration of queer history, this is a joy to read.

Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Biography of X: A Novel Biography of X: A Novel By Catherine Lacey In Stock Online Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A dystopian novel that ranges from the 1960s to the 2000s, this is a genre-bending story of a woman writing her wife’s biography. With every new bit of information she uncovers, she feels like she knows her wife less and less. A novel that holds a mirror to our country and ourselves, this is an engrossing tale. A dystopian novel that ranges from the 1960s to the 2000s, this is a genre-bending story of a woman writing her wife’s biography. With every new bit of information she uncovers, she feels like she knows her wife less and less. A novel that holds a mirror to our country and ourselves, this is an engrossing tale.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Who's Afraid of Gender? Who's Afraid of Gender? By Judith Butler In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The bestselling author of Gender Trouble and Bodies That Matter breaks down the reactionary politics and fear of gender circling the world and its effect on the culture. An urgent, thought-provoking read, Who’s Afraid of Gender? will leave us all feeling a little smarter. The bestselling author of Gender Trouble and Bodies That Matter breaks down the reactionary politics and fear of gender circling the world and its effect on the culture. An urgent, thought-provoking read, Who’s Afraid of Gender? will leave us all feeling a little smarter.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Family Meal Family Meal By Bryan Washington In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A tender story about food, family and finding a way back to friendship after loss, Bryan Washington (Memorial and Lot) introduces readers to two men grappling with the complexities of life, grief and love. A tender story about food, family and finding a way back to friendship after loss, Bryan Washington (Memorial and Lot) introduces readers to two men grappling with the complexities of life, grief and love.

Hardcover $28.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Morally Straight: How the Fight for LGBTQ+ Inclusion Changed the Boy Scouts-and America Morally Straight: How the Fight for LGBTQ+ Inclusion Changed the Boy Scouts-and America By Mike De Socio In Stock Online Hardcover $28.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Often a refuge for kids, the Boy Scouts of America has served as a pillar of character and leadership development, and its longstanding ban on gay members was fought against for years — and even brought before the Supreme Court. A necessary read for anyone looking to delve into the more recent struggles for equality. Often a refuge for kids, the Boy Scouts of America has served as a pillar of character and leadership development, and its longstanding ban on gay members was fought against for years — and even brought before the Supreme Court. A necessary read for anyone looking to delve into the more recent struggles for equality.

Paperback $15.99 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rubyfruit Jungle: A Novel Rubyfruit Jungle: A Novel By Rita Mae Brown In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. 51 years after its original publication, Rubyfruit Jungle is still a story we go back to time and time again. For its fearless portrayal of a girl growing up in the south and exploring her identity, Rita Mae Brown’s landmark novel led to her trailblazing career. 51 years after its original publication, Rubyfruit Jungle is still a story we go back to time and time again. For its fearless portrayal of a girl growing up in the south and exploring her identity, Rita Mae Brown’s landmark novel led to her trailblazing career.