Books to Celebrate Pride: A Pride Month Reading List
Recognizing the years of struggle for civil rights and equality is one of the many reasons we recognize pride and amplify queer voices throughout the whole year. Celebrate the contributions to art and literature that pioneers of LGBTQ+ civil rights worked toward. From true stories of indelible figures and places in history to incredible works of fiction, these picks are a great way to kick off the month.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
All Fours
All Fours
By Miranda July
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
We’re never too old for a coming-of-age — with her fearless and hilarious prose, Miranda July has one of those instantly recognizable voices, and this novel is one of her best. When a woman takes an abrupt detour on her life, she prods at her identity, art and morality, taking readers on a wonderfully wild and weird ride.
Paperback $16.99
Women: A Novella
Women: A Novella
Paperback $16.99
A book you’ll devour in a single sitting and leave you with the kind of book hangover you’ll think about for years. This is a messy, raw story that questions what we learn about ourselves from our lovers and the red-hot all-encompassing power of an unforgettable affair.
Hardcover $28.00
Pretty: A Memoir
Pretty: A Memoir
By KB Brookins
Hardcover $28.00
If you don’t already know the name KB Brookins, prepare to be forever changed. This exquisite memoir from the writer, essayist and poet chronicles their life growing up queer and trans in the deep American south.
Paperback $17.95
How We Named the Stars
How We Named the Stars
Paperback $17.95
A tender and timeless tale, this novel is a story of first love and the devastations that come with it. An exploration of identity, a meditation on grief and an ode to family, Andrés N. Ordorica is a name to watch.
Hardcover $30.00
A Place of Our Own: Six Spaces That Shaped Queer Women's Culture
A Place of Our Own: Six Spaces That Shaped Queer Women's Culture
By June Thomas
Hardcover $30.00
An essential part of building community is finding and creating shared spaces — to gather, socialize and grow, the grounds queer women claimed ranged from bars to bookstores and softball fields. Both a rich cultural study and a celebration of queer history, this is a joy to read.
Paperback $19.00
Biography of X: A Novel
Biography of X: A Novel
Paperback $19.00
A dystopian novel that ranges from the 1960s to the 2000s, this is a genre-bending story of a woman writing her wife’s biography. With every new bit of information she uncovers, she feels like she knows her wife less and less. A novel that holds a mirror to our country and ourselves, this is an engrossing tale.
Hardcover $30.00
Who's Afraid of Gender?
Who's Afraid of Gender?
Hardcover $30.00
The bestselling author of Gender Trouble and Bodies That Matter breaks down the reactionary politics and fear of gender circling the world and its effect on the culture. An urgent, thought-provoking read, Who’s Afraid of Gender? will leave us all feeling a little smarter.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Family Meal
Family Meal
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
A tender story about food, family and finding a way back to friendship after loss, Bryan Washington (Memorial and Lot) introduces readers to two men grappling with the complexities of life, grief and love.
Hardcover $28.95
Morally Straight: How the Fight for LGBTQ+ Inclusion Changed the Boy Scouts-and America
Morally Straight: How the Fight for LGBTQ+ Inclusion Changed the Boy Scouts-and America
Hardcover $28.95
Often a refuge for kids, the Boy Scouts of America has served as a pillar of character and leadership development, and its longstanding ban on gay members was fought against for years — and even brought before the Supreme Court. A necessary read for anyone looking to delve into the more recent struggles for equality.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
Rubyfruit Jungle: A Novel
Rubyfruit Jungle: A Novel
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
51 years after its original publication, Rubyfruit Jungle is still a story we go back to time and time again. For its fearless portrayal of a girl growing up in the south and exploring her identity, Rita Mae Brown’s landmark novel led to her trailblazing career.
Paperback
$16.49
$18.00
Real Life: A Novel
Real Life: A Novel
Paperback
$16.49
$18.00
Brandon Taylor’s debut earned him a spot as a Booker Prize finalist, and for good reason. A Black, queer man from Alabama, our protagonist Wallace grapples with race, sexuality and fighting against overwhelming otherness at a Midwestern university in this profound and powerful novel.
Paperback $18.00
Making Room: Three Decades of Fighting for Beds, Belonging, and a Safe Place for LGBTQ Youth
Making Room: Three Decades of Fighting for Beds, Belonging, and a Safe Place for LGBTQ Youth
Paperback $18.00
A longtime advocate for homeless LGBTQ+ youth, Carl Siciliano’s book tells the story of devastating homelessness plaguing the queer youth of our country, the ongoing efforts to provide housing programs, and first-person accounts to create an outcry for urgent protection.
