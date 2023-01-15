Understanding Black History & Recognizing Black Icons 

Jesmyn Ward

The touching and illuminating story of living through loss, Jesmyn Ward’s Men We Reaped reflects on the five years when she watched five young men dear to her die and the exploration of why. While writing about these devastating losses to drugs, accidents, suicide, and the bad luck that follows people living in poverty, Ward discovers a heartbreaking truth — her brother and friends died because of who they were and where they were from. As the sole member of her family to leave home to pursue a college education, Ward writes with an unflinchingly honesty that has roots in her intimate knowledge of the way racism and economic struggle effected the men in her life.