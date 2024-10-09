2024 Discover Prize Finalists
Our annual Discover Prize finalists are finally here, and we’re so thrilled. Intended to highlight the best debuts of the year and recognize emerging literary talent, our Discover program has recognized authors like Tess Gunty, Amanda Peters and more. Take a look through our 2024 Discover Prize finalists and join us in celebrating these great reads.
Whale Fall: A Novel
Whale Fall: A Novel
For fans of Carys Davies’ Clear, Whale Fall is a
stunning coming-of-age tale of a girl caught on the precipice between adulthood and childhood, familiarity and the unknown.
Martyr!
Martyr!
By Kaveh Akbar
Poignant and darkly comic, smart and sharp, Akbar’s novel is a life-affirming story of addiction and art, love and loss.
Piglet: A Novel
Piglet: A Novel
We love juicy, voice driven novels like Piglet. Taut and propulsive, this is a story of a relationship going off the rails and a woman seeking to find fulfillment at any cost.
888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel
888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel
This is an entertaining-as-hell debut about the coming-of-age search for love and meaning via family, friendships, education and, especially, pop culture. The result feels universal and entirely relatable to anyone who navigated heartbreak, obsessions, insecurities and inner demons while growing up.
Swift River
Swift River
A story of personal and generational grief, family relationships and resilience. Hilarious and heartbreaking, this is a warm, uplifting novel about a young woman’s journey to discover who she truly is.
Pearly Everlasting: A Novel
Pearly Everlasting: A Novel
A remarkable story about a girl and her unlikely companion. Journey through the forest in this tale of friendship, family and hope.
