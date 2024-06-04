Books for Every Dad: A Father’s Day Reading List

Father’s Day is nearly here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to thank the father figure in your life. There are all kinds of dads, from the outdoorsy to the funny to the stoic, and we’ve gathered essential reads for all of them. Whether your dad already loves to read, or you’ve been trying to get him in the habit for years now, these books are sure to please.

Stoic Dad

Right Thing, Right Now: Good Values. Good Character. Good Deeds. By Ryan Holiday The latest from the modern stoic gives Dad the gift of a reminder: it's always the right time to do the right thing (even when it feels impossible).

Outdoorsy Dad

A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon By Kevin Fedarko Maybe your dad has hiked hundreds of miles through scorching winds and blistering deserts — or maybe he's still warming to the idea. In either case, this funny and touching memoir about two friends in for the trek of their life will inspire him to get outside.

The Secret History of Bigfoot: Field Notes on a North American Monster By John O'Connor Does your dad swear against anything to do with the supernatural or astrology but love the classic tales of American cryptids? Then this deep dive into the hunt for Sasquatch and our country's collective fascination with the elusive creature is the perfect gift.

Funny Dad

I'd Like to Play Alone, Please: Essays By Tom Segura We know dads love a good sense of humor, and Tom Segura has one of the best. From crushing stand-up to making us double over in laughter from his podcast and so much more, this collection of essays is a hoot.

Sh*t My Dad Says By Justin Halpern After getting dumped and moving in with his dad, Justin Halpern began live-tweeting the ridiculous comments and quips his dad spewed throughout the day — going viral and finding that the world needed more of his dad's unique humor in book form. Flip through this one with your dad and give him the gift of knowing he's one of the normal ones (more or less).

Cooking Dad

The MeatEater Outdoor Cookbook: Wild Game Recipes for the Grill, Smoker, Campstove, and Campfire By Steven Rinella Editor Krista Ruane

If your dad loves to spend time outside grilling any and every kind of meat he can find, this is the cookbook for him. With tips and tricks on cooking everything from burgers to lobster (and a fun recipe on coal roasted bananas) Dad will want to fire up the grill as soon as he opens this one up.

Old Time Hawkey's Recipes from the Cedar Swamp By Old Time Hawkey A collection of recipes that doubles as a gift for outdoorsy dads and cooking dads, Old Time Hawkey combines the joy of campfires and cooking outdoors with a retro aesthetic that will make Dad nostalgic for the good old days.

History Buff Dad

The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War By Erik Larson Get ready for Dad to try and impress you with the facts and trivia he learns from this one. History comes to life in The Demon of Unrest where the events that led up to the Civil War are poked, prodded and studied — and resemble an all-too familiar political landscape.

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space By Adam Higginbotham Ready yourself for a winding tangent on exactly where your dad was when the Challenger disaster happened — we all remember it clearly. Author and historian Adam Higginbotham takes us through the events of that tragic day in meticulous and captivating detail.

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder (2023 B&N Author of the Year) By David Grann We know you've read this one already — but has Dad picked it up? The bestselling book from our 2023 Author of the Year will keep your dad glued to its pages until the wee hours of the morning, imagining himself aboard a ship on the high seas.

Biography Dad

American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer By Kai Bird , Martin J. Sherwin Your dad was mesmerized by the Academy Award Winning movie Oppenheimer when he saw it in theaters (once, twice — okay, three times) but has he read the book? The inspiration behind the blockbuster film is a dazzling feat of biography, history, science and politics — and will make Dad want to watch the movie all over again.

Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America By Joy-Ann Reid An incisive look into two brilliant people in American civil rights history, the story of Medgar and Myrlie Evers should be widely known and appreciated. If your dad is looking to read about unsung figures in our country's history, he'll tear through this biography.

Christian Dad

Do the New You: 6 Mindsets to Become Who You Were Created to Be By Steven Furtick Mega-church pastor Steven Furtick is here with six actionable mantras meant to fortify your resolve to be more in sync with God. All in the name of making you exactly who God meant you to be.

Life Advice for Dad

The Year of Living Constitutionally: One Man's Humble Quest to Follow the Constitution's Original Meaning By A.J. Jacobs Another great one for dads always looking to the past to get ahead in life, A.J. Jacobs takes readers on a rollicking ride through the constitution, giving us the best (and most concerning) life advice from the document our country was founded on.