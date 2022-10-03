“Fetch” Books to Celebrate Mean Girls Day

Elle Kennedy

From one new girl in town to another, we know Cady Heron would love Bad Girl Reputation. This exes to lovers, redemption love story will resonate with any rom-com reader, not just those that know the struggle of being new. In this swoony novel, reformed bad girl Genevieve heads back to her hometown where she thought she left her life and lost love behind her. After the events of Mean Girls, it only makes sense that a second chances story would be at the top of the list for Cady and her friends.