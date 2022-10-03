“Fetch” Books to Celebrate Mean Girls Day
“What day is it?” It’s October 3rd, Mean Girls Day, of course. You love the movie; we love the movie, and here’s what we think some of the characters would be reading. Whether you’re a Cady, a Regina or maybe even a Gretchen Wieners, we know you’ll agree — these books are so fetch (we’re still trying to make it happen) and we know you’ll love them too. You go, Glen Coco!
Bad Girl Reputation: An Avalon Bay Novel
Bad Girl Reputation: An Avalon Bay Novel
From one new girl in town to another, we know Cady Heron would love Bad Girl Reputation. This exes to lovers, redemption love story will resonate with any rom-com reader, not just those that know the struggle of being new. In this swoony novel, reformed bad girl Genevieve heads back to her hometown where she thought she left her life and lost love behind her. After the events of Mean Girls, it only makes sense that a second chances story would be at the top of the list for Cady and her friends.
There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed a Fantastic Parent
There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed a Fantastic Parent
Glenn Boozan , Priscilla Witte
“I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” Parenting is a challenge, simple as that. It’s hard to know exactly what to do and if you’re making the right choices. In the movie we see Regina’s mom making a lot of choices, trying to do what she thinks is best for her daughters so this pick would be perfect for her. In Glenn Boozan’s hilarious book for moms she reminds her readers that motherhood is messy and all it takes is a look to nature to remind us that we’re doing just fine.
Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)
Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)
Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by the wait for the last book in a series? The title says it all here, Kingdom of the Feared is the last book in the Kingdom of the Wicked series and it’s going to pack a punch. If you need a pink book (for Wednesdays, of course) then you won’t want to miss this one full of strong women and cursed love — basically just like high school.
If I'm Being Honest
If I'm Being Honest
Emily Wibberley , Austin Siegemund-Broka
If the Plastics had a book club, this would be their first book. In fact, maybe if the girls had read this then they wouldn’t have had as much trouble as they did! If I’m Being Honest tells the story of Cameron, the queen bee of her high school, and her search for love and acceptance beyond just popularity. We can all see Gretchen Wieners picking up this book to imagine herself as the most popular girl in school.
Why Men Love Bitches: From Doormat to Dreamgirl-A Woman's Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship
Why Men Love Bitches: From Doormat to Dreamgirl-A Woman's Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship
We know Regina George has taken some pointers from this book. Sherry Argov’s relationship advice book has been in readers’ hands for decades and shows no sign of slowing down. Just ask Andrew, Regina’s ex, or any of her classmates that have been obsessed with her to attest to her charm. If you’re feeling like you might be a pushover and you want to embrace a bit of your inner Regina, this book can give you the answers to those tough questions.
Lightlark (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Book 1)
Lightlark (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Book 1)
High school can be a warzone, and those looking for tips to survive it can look to Lightlark for inspiration. This is a magical take on a Hunger Games-like competition, and we all know that teenage drama comes with its own fair share of secrets, lies and conflicts that feel like life or death. We can totally picture Janis Ian kicking back and reading Lightlark as she watches the drama unfold before her. Whether you’re immersed in your teen years or ready to look back, you’ll love this one.
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
This one shouldn’t take too much explaining. It’s a mouse, duh.
