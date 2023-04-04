Craving Connection: Books that Bring Us Together
Whether we feel isolated, have given up on love, or are grieving a loss, it’s easy to forget that others have gone through something similar. With heartfelt stories of community, family, and every kind of love, these novels are ones to embrace. There’s nothing more comforting than picking up a book that reminds us that we aren’t alone.
Community Board: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Community Board: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Tara Conklin
Tara Conklin’s newest novel is a big-hearted exploration of unplanned isolation and the networks we build. When one woman’s life falls apart, she returns home and shuts out the world. After a little wallowing, she begins responding to anonymous internet postings and works to connect with those around her. A quirky and astute look at modern society, Community Board is filled with insight into who we really are and who we present ourselves to be.
Romantic Comedy (Reese's Book Club): A Novel
Romantic Comedy (Reese's Book Club): A Novel
Perfect for fans of SNL, Romantic Comedy is a witty and complex look into romance, celebrity, double standards, and gender dynamics. When a sketch writer teams up with the pop star hosting their late-night comedy show for the week, the last thing she expects is their chemistry. But as the two begin to collaborate on sketches, their attraction becomes undeniable. Hilarious and tender, Curtis Sittenfeld fans will be delighted by this observant novel about the unpredictable nature of love.
Bookish People
Bookish People
By Susan Coll
Sophie’s life is falling apart around her and it’s about to get worse, but don’t worry — this charming comedy is as quirky and magnetic as the bookworms who populate it. She’s already mired in grief and feeling defeated when a problematic author threatens to complicate matters, but the antics that ensue bring a sense of levity to the ongoing strife. This is a must-read for any reader who has loved, lost — or worked in a bookstore.
The Bookish Life of Nina Hill
The Bookish Life of Nina Hill
By Abbi Waxman
Nina’s life is small and quiet, just how she likes it. Her routine of books, cats, and coffee is cozy (and relatable) — and about to be entirely upended. Growing up it was just her and her mom, so when the death of the father she never knew reveals a whole hidden family, she panics. On top of all that? Her mortal (trivia night) enemy has been making eyes at her. Nina must decide: retreat into her shell, or take her nose out of the book and see if real life can be better than fiction.
The Last Romantics (The Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
The Last Romantics (The Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Tara Conklin
A study on the loyalty of family and coming together during the darkest of times, The Last Romantics is a window into the world of the four Skinner siblings — forever bonded by early trauma. Though tied together by the scars of their youth, each responds to those experiences in divergent, and sometimes disastrous ways. Connected once again by crisis, the four must confront their past and determine their collective future in this insightful domestic saga.
Early Morning Riser: A novel
Early Morning Riser: A novel
When Jane falls in love with Duncan, she wasn’t expecting their relationship to be crowded by the entire town, especially his ex-wife and his coworker. Their lives all become permanently interwoven after a terrible accident which makes it clear that Duncan will never belong to her alone. In Early Morning Riser, unconventional family and modern love form the heart of a witty and poignant story of community and connection.
