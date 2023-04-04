Craving Connection: Books that Bring Us Together

By Abbi Waxman

Nina’s life is small and quiet, just how she likes it. Her routine of books, cats, and coffee is cozy (and relatable) — and about to be entirely upended. Growing up it was just her and her mom, so when the death of the father she never knew reveals a whole hidden family, she panics. On top of all that? Her mortal (trivia night) enemy has been making eyes at her. Nina must decide: retreat into her shell, or take her nose out of the book and see if real life can be better than fiction.