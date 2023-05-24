By Liane Moriarty

If you first fell in love with Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies then Apples Never Fall is sure to delight. When a couple married 50 years retires, their unhappiness is shocking to everyone used to their palpable chemistry. When a stranger appears at their door one night, setting off a series of questionable events, the patriarch, Stan is the only one that remains, leaving the children — and the police — to question his innocence. With secrecy and suspense, this is a layered family drama that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.