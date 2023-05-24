Friction in Fiction: 8 Books Centered Around Fractured Families and Relationships
Life is full of the ups and downs of the relationships we have with those around us. Whether it’s family, friends or significant others, friction is to be expected, and there’s nothing better to bring these fractures to life than fiction. For fraught circumstances full of betrayal, love and loyalty, add these eight books to your TBR piles.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Late Bloomers: A Novel
Late Bloomers: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
A story of self-discovery and missteps, Late Bloomers follows one Indian American Family in the wake of the dissolution of a 36-year arranged marriage. Both parents try to move forward, reentering the dating pools, while their adult children also struggle with their own relationships. As they uncover each other’s secrets, they must deal with the aftermath of those secrets and forge a path forward. An intricate story of rediscovery, Deepa Varadarajan’s debut will capture your heart with its tenderness and humor.
Paperback
$15.49
$18.00
All Adults Here
All Adults Here
By Emma Straub
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.49
$18.00
A multigenerational story of the things we carry with us into adulthood, All Adults Here is a warm and witty tale filled with the ups and downs of one family’s reflections. After witnessing a tragedy, the matriarch reassesses her parenting and how it affected her now-adult children. Celebrating the messiness of those we hold dear, Emma Straub’s novel touches on family dynamics and forgiveness with the keen observations and charm she is known for.
Paperback $17.99
Apples Never Fall
Apples Never Fall
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
If you first fell in love with Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies then Apples Never Fall is sure to delight. When a couple married 50 years retires, their unhappiness is shocking to everyone used to their palpable chemistry. When a stranger appears at their door one night, setting off a series of questionable events, the patriarch, Stan is the only one that remains, leaving the children — and the police — to question his innocence. With secrecy and suspense, this is a layered family drama that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.
Paperback $16.99
We Are the Brennans: A Novel
We Are the Brennans: A Novel
By Tracey Lange
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
A richly layered story of a family full of secrets, We Are the Brennans is an engaging story of flawed humans and the loyalty that binds them. While reckoning with an accident that was her fault, Sunday Brennan returns home to rebuild her life. She and her family must unearth long-repressed secrets that will upset their delicate balance in order to save their business and learn how to move forward together. A deft examination of the burdens we carry, Tracey Lange has written a book of healing and love.
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
The Three of Us
The Three of Us
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
A domestic comedy of compromise and betrayal, The Three of Us is a sharp story perfect for fans of Kiley Reid. One woman’s husband and snarky best friend are at odds with each other, and over the course of one wine-soaked day, confessions are made, and both must vie for their positions in the wife’s life. An astute triptych of love and relationships, Ore Agbaje-Williams’ debut is an intoxicating tale of shifting dynamics.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The Half Moon: A Novel
The Half Moon: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
From the author of Ask Again, Yes comes a striking portrait of the complexities of marriage and small-town life. Throughout the span of a single week, a marriage is in crisis, a blizzard shuts off the town’s power leaving everyone stranded and a mysterious disappearance occurs. Perfect for fans of Elizabeth Strout, The Half Moon is a touching tale of love, forgiveness, and second chances.
Paperback $18.00
Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel
Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel
By Sally Rooney
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Sallye Rooney takes readers on an ambitious and moving journey in Beautiful World, Where Are You. Following four young adults, this book explores love, sex, and the complexities of friendships and relationships. The novel traverses a friendship between two young women as they fight for connection while enduring the ups and downs of their romantic relationships. Rooney beautifies the quotidian in this intimate portrayal of two friends and their love lives.
Paperback $17.00
Heartburn
Heartburn
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
The creator of Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally brings us a heartbreaking and hilarious story about the breakup of a marriage. When a very pregnant Rachel discovers her husband’s affair, she finds solace in food in between trying to win him back and wishing he were dead. Witty and heartfelt, Heartburn is a must-read for anyone who enjoyed Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey.
