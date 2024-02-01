Here We Go Again: Your Groundhog Day Reading List
Ah, yes Groundhog Day. Didn’t this just happen? If you’re like us, you’ve given up all hope of the warmth of the sun and are burrowing to await the end of this wretched cold. With the repetitive feeling of leaving and returning home in the cold dark, we present to you a few books that will put you in a time loop to lift you from that daily grind.
The Do-Over (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Do-Over (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Lynn Painter
Groundhog Day but make it Valentine’s.
The Do-Over by Lynn Painter is a larger-than-life story about a girl who endures the worst Valentine’s Day ever only to relive it over and over again.
See You Yesterday
See You Yesterday
Groundhog Day but make it the first day of college. See You Yesterday
by Rachel Lynn Solomon has two nemeses forced to relive their disastrous first day of college together – time loop style.
The Seven Year Slip
The Seven Year Slip
Groundhog Day but make it in your dead aunt’s apartment.
The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston is everything a love story should be if they could only get in the same year.
Before I Fall
Before I Fall
Groundhog Day but make it the day you die.
Before I Fall by Lauren Oliver takes on how being the most popular doesn’t matter when you die.
The Rewind
The Rewind
Groundhog Day but make it New Year’s Eve.
The Rewind by Allison Winn Scotch finds college sweethearts-turned-enemies reunited at a wedding, but they wind up reliving their relationship to re-write the future.
The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Groundhog Day but make it a murder.
The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton keeps killing Evelyn Hardcastle until one tenacious detective can figure out whodunit.
