By Diana Wynne Jones

Narrated by Jenny Sterlin

In Stock Online

Audiobook $19.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones is a classic in its own right, having amassed a dedicated fanbase spanning generations since it first published in 1986. However, fans old and new are sure to fall in love all over again after listening to Jenny Sterlin’s audio narration, which breathes new life into the tale following Sophie after she is cursed by a witch and must go on an epic journey to free herself from the spell. Sterlin’s enchanting storytelling feels nostalgic and fresh all at once.