The Books Who Lived: 9 Audiobooks Perfect for Fans of Harry Potter
Ah, Harry. Since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone first published in 1997, the Boy Who Lived has quite literally taken the world by storm. And if you have a young Potterhead in your life, chances are they have already devoured all the books, movies, and butterbeer they can get their hands on. So, you may ask — what’s next? Luckily, we have plenty of fantastic (and fantastical) audiobook recommendations to keep every witch, wizard, and muggle captivated on long broomstick rides this summer.
Once There Was
Audiobook $23.99
Once There Was
By
Kiyash Monsef
Narrated by Nikki Massoud
In Stock Online
Audiobook $23.99
Once There Was by Kiyash Monsef is a masterful debut fantasy set in a world not unlike our own where magical animals like unicorns and griffons live secretly alongside humans. After her father’s sudden passing, fifteen-year-old Marjan learns that he led a secret life as a veterinarian to mythical creatures, and she also possesses the gift for healing. Nikki Massoud’s lyrical voice brings this timeless tale to life, and listeners will be captivated by her depictions of fabled beasts big and small.
Howl's Moving Castle (Howl's Moving Castle Series #1)
Audiobook $19.99
Howl's Moving Castle (Howl's Moving Castle Series #1)
By
Diana Wynne Jones
Narrated by Jenny Sterlin
In Stock Online
Audiobook $19.99
Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones is a classic in its own right, having amassed a dedicated fanbase spanning generations since it first published in 1986. However, fans old and new are sure to fall in love all over again after listening to Jenny Sterlin’s audio narration, which breathes new life into the tale following Sophie after she is cursed by a witch and must go on an epic journey to free herself from the spell. Sterlin’s enchanting storytelling feels nostalgic and fresh all at once.
The School for Good and Evil (The School for Good and Evil Series #1)
Audiobook $31.99
The School for Good and Evil (The School for Good and Evil Series #1)
By
Soman Chainani
Narrated by Polly Lee
In Stock Online
Audiobook $31.99
We dare you to turn this audiobook off after hearing the intro music, which will transport you to the Great Hall faster than a portkey. While Soman Chainani’s spellbinding series doesn’t take place at Hogwarts, it is set in the equally hallowed halls of the infamous (and eponymous) School for Good and Evil, where ordinary children are trained to become fairytale heroes and villains. Polly Lee’s enthralling audio performance is complete with exciting voicework to differentiate each character.
The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series #1)
Audiobook
$17.99
$20.00
The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series #1)
By
Rick Riordan
Narrated by Jesse Bernstein
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$17.99
$20.00
With school (almost) out for summer, camp may be on your mind instead — so why not visit Camp Half Blood? The Lightning Thief is the first book in Rick Riordan’s bestselling Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, following Percy, the young son of Poseidon, during his first summer at the demigod training camp. Jesse Bernstein’s narration of the contemporary Greek-inspired adventure is a fun and fast-paced listen sure to have everyone hooked.
Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy
Audiobook $27.99
Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy
By
Angie Thomas
Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt
In Stock Online
Audiobook $27.99
Angie Thomas’ middle grade debut Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy follows young Remarkable (and aspiring Manifestor) Nic Blake on a quest for a powerful magical tool that will help prove her father’s innocence. Joniece Abbott-Pratt brings characters to life with her talented voicework in the first audiobook in this mystical series inspired by African American folklore.
The Bookwanderers (Pages & Co. Series #1)
Audiobook
$17.99
$20.00
The Bookwanderers (Pages & Co. Series #1)
By
Anna James
Narrated by Aysha Kala
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$17.99
$20.00
If your young reader craves the coziness of the Gryffindor Common Room or the Hogwarts Library, look no further for your next listen than The Bookwanderers by Anna James. Aysha Kala’s eloquent narration brings to life the sights, sounds, smells, and literal magic of a quaint bookshop and the plethora of worlds contained in the pages within it.
Amari and the Night Brothers
Audiobook
$22.99
$27.99
Amari and the Night Brothers
By
B. B. Alston
Narrated by Imani Parks
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$22.99
$27.99
If Hermione is your young reader’s favorite character, listening to Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston is a no-brainer. After her brother’s mysterious disappearance, Amari learns that he secretly attended the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs, and she possesses the same magic. Amari is whip-smart, determined, and brave, just like Hermione, and this action-packed supernatural adventure narrated by Imani Parks is a pure delight.
Skandar and the Unicorn Thief
Audiobook
$19.99
$24.99
Skandar and the Unicorn Thief
By
A.F. Steadman
Narrated by David Dawson
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$19.99
$24.99
The unicorns in Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.F. Steadman are not the pure, defenseless creatures portrayed in Harry Potter. Instead, the bloodthirsty beasts that inhabit Skandar’s world are incredibly dangerous unless tamed by a trainer. This mesmerizing audiobook narrated by David Dawson has the same cinematic quality as that of our beloved boy wizard. Prepare to be hooked from the first page — er, listen.
Eragon (Inheritance Cycle #1)
Audiobook $25.00
Eragon (Inheritance Cycle #1)
By
Christopher Paolini
Narrated by Gerard Doyle
In Stock Online
Audiobook $25.00
Maybe unicorns aren’t your young reader’s thing, but dragons are their jam. In that case, we suggest Eragon by Christopher Paolini. Voiced by Gerard Doyle, the Eragon audiobook is an enthralling adventure about a 15-year-old boy who uncovers his destiny as a Dragon Rider and embarks on the journey of a lifetime. Be prepared — at over 16 hours, this audiobook is a long one, but we promise time will fly once you’re immersed in Doyle’s atmospheric storytelling.
