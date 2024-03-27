Celebrate the 2024 Barnes & Noble Children’s and YA Awards Shortlist
Get ready to celebrate — it’s finally time for our 4th annual Barnes & Noble Children’s and YA Book Awards Shortlist! Buckle in — this year’s a doozy. From (seriously) laugh-out-loud picture books to otherworldly middle grade adventures and stunning young adult stories, we have a fantastic line up of our very favorite books over the past year. Now, let’s get into it!
Picture Books
Big (Caldecott Medal Winner)
In the first book written AND illustrated by award-winning dynamo Vashti Harrison, Big beautifully details a child’s journey to self-acceptance and highlights the impact of words – how they can both hurt and heal. Like the message in this book, Big is oversized and overflowing with thought, care and love.
The Book That Can Read Your Mind
Grown ups — you’ll love this one just as much as the kids. With magic at its heart and a delightful interactive challenge, this book is fun for all ages.
Buffalo Fluffalo
Bess Kalb
Illustrator Erin Kraan
Buffalo Fluffalo is Huffalo Buffalo and we knowffalo you’ll love this bookffalo. Too much? Never! Enjoy reading this one out loud before bedtime.
Down the Hole
Scott Slater
Illustrator Adam Ming
A picture book that stuns on all fronts — a mix of Jon Klassen’s magnetism, Ryan T. Higgins’ humor, and Julia Donaldson’s charm all wrapped into one gorgeous package. See if you don’t try and find your own fox and rabbit friends when you’re done with this one.
I Lived Inside a Whale (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Xin Li
Sometimes, being the odd one out can take you on an adventure — and you might learn a thing or two along the way. This is the story of a little girl in search of silence and the lessons she learns when she finds it.
Tokyo Night Parade
J.P. Takahashi
Illustrator Minako Tomigahara
‘A beautiful blend of the old and new, Takahashi and Tomigahara’s storytelling deserves attention across all ages. After you experience it, you’ll find yourself admiring the stars, delighted by the unknowns.
While You're Asleep (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Emmy Kastner
Illustrator Emmy Kastner
Get ready for bedtime — and experience a whole new world of whimsy. Explore different animals of the night with delight in this new story that will have you laughing and peeking out your bedroom window by the end.
Young Readers
Ellie Engle Saves Herself
By Leah Johnson
This heartwarming and laugh-out-loud story about a young girl who is gifted with supernatural abilities after a freak earthquake is the perfect read for anyone who’s ever wanted to fit in when they were born to stand out.
The Eyes and the Impossible (Newbery Medal Winner)
Dave Eggers
Illustrator Shawn Harris
The ultimate underdog story, this is an art-centric tale of a dog with a witty, thoughtful, totally dog-centric view on life and humankind that will strike a chord with young readers.
Ghost Book
By Remy Lai
Gorgeously rendered by the ridiculously talented Remy Lai and perfect for fans of Suee and the Shadow and Anzu and the Realm of Darkness, this eerie and empathetic ghost story is steeped in Chinese mythology.
Greenwild: The World Behind the Door
By Pari Thomson
The Secret Garden meets A Wrinkle in Time in this new fantasy series set in a secret lush paradise teeming with magical plants, mystery and adventure.
Mexikid (Newbery Honor Award Winner)
Pedro Martín
Illustrator Pedro Martín
With unwavering humor, this intergenerational story of self-discovery paints a beautiful and deeply personal picture of Mexico and the cultural grounding and subsequent barriers of growing up there.
The Misfits #1: A Royal Conundrum
Lisa Yee
Illustrator Dan Santat
Lisa Yee and Dan Santat turn these misfits into kid superheroes — this ragtag ensemble cast is impossible not to fall in love with. And it’s only the first in the series!
Once There Was
Narnia for a new age: magical creatures live alongside us in a world not unlike our own, and adventures ensue.
Parachute Kids: A Graphic Novel
Betty C. Tang
Illustrator Betty C. Tang
Chock full of heart, humor and vibrant illustrations, Parachute Kids is a semi-autobiographical graphic novel based on the author’s childhood living on her own with her siblings as undocumented immigrants in the US.
The Sky Over Rebecca
By Matthew Fox
Matt Fox takes readers back in time in this indelible story full of heart and the importance of standing up for what’s right, even when it’s hard.
Young Adult
Curious Tides
Dark magic and dark academia? We’re in. A brand new world of fantasy, secrets and lies awaits for fans of Scott Reintgen’s A Door in the Dark.
Gwen & Art Are Not in Love: A Novel
By Lex Croucher
If you’re just as obsessed with Ren fairs as we are, this book is an absolute treat. A rom-com complete with sword fighting, shenanigans and swoony queer romance all wrapped up in one immensely satisfying story.
The Last Bloodcarver
By Vanessa Le
An epic new duology has just begun. This is a story of what it truly means to be a monster — not for the faint-hearted.
Powerless (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Fans of Chloe Gong, we have your next favorite series. A story rich in unique world-building and woven with all the romantasy elements we could hope for, this one is a stunner.
Their Vicious Games
The Hunger Games meets Ace of Spades in These Vicious Games, an electrifying debut thriller about a deadly competition at an elite private school where the stakes aren’t just high — they’re life or death. Joelle Wellington’s captivating prose will have readers gripping their seats until the very end.
Thieves' Gambit
Thieves' Gambit
A high-stakes heist with a dynamic cast, Thieves Gambit packs layers of intrigue with a slow-burn romance, a globetrotting adventure and mind-bending puzzles. This is a certified page-turner.
To Kill a Shadow
If you’ve ever wondered if there’s anything better than enemies-to-lovers — only when you throw fantasy into the mix. A story of knights, magic and horror, you’ll love to get lost in this world.
What the River Knows: A Novel
Buckle in for this one — you won’t know who to trust. Isabel Ibañez returns with a magical story set to the backdrop of 1800s Egypt where secrets lay hidden and adventure abounds.
