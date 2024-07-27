Make a Splash with These Summer Read-Alouds
What are some of your favorite summertime activities? Is it going to the neighborhood pool or spending the day scouring your neighborhood for ice cream? Maybe your perfect day is spent at the beach building the tallest sandcastles you can. One of our favorite things to do is flip through our prettiest, merriest picture books, filled with big-hearted tales and rhymes aplenty. If you’ve been on the hunt for summer read-aloud stories for the whole family, we’ve got you covered.
Our Pool
Our Pool
By
Lucy Ruth Cummins
Illustrator Lucy Ruth Cummins
It’s a scorching day in the city and that can only mean one thing: it’s a pool day! Friends, family and neighbors flock to the pool to cool off and spend a day in the sun in Pool Day, a lyrical and gorgeously illustrated tale from Lucy Roth Cummins.
Jabari Jumps
Jabari Jumps
By
Gaia Cornwall
Illustrator Gaia Cornwall
An epic pool day inevitably brings a challenge only the bravest kids will attempt — the diving board. Join Jabari as he faces his fears and makes a splash for all the neighborhood to see in Jabari Jumps.
Paletero Man
Paletero Man
By
Lucky Diaz
Illustrator Micah Player
Translator Dr. Carmen Tafolla
A surefire way to know that summer is finally here is the unmistakable calls from the paletero man. Grab your own favorite icy paleta flavor and have a blast flipping through this vibrant, colorful and musical tale from the one and only Lucky Diaz.
Sandcastle
Sandcastle
By
Einat Tsarfati
Illustrator Einat Tsarfati
What’s your favorite part about building a sandcastle? Is it digging a menacing moat, or do you revel in toppling the towers after you’re done? Enjoy a day at the beach and let your imagination run wild with endless possibilities for your dream creation with Sandcastle.
Pete the Cat Screams for Ice Cream!
Pete the Cat Screams for Ice Cream!
By
James Dean
,
Kimberly Dean
Illustrator James Dean
Pete is back and cooler than ever. Can he learn to put his friendships first or will the sticky, delicious promise of his favorite tasty treat take first priority? You’ll love reading these pages out loud with the whole family — don’t be surprised when it makes you hungry.
