Make a Splash with These Summer Read-Alouds

What are some of your favorite summertime activities? Is it going to the neighborhood pool or spending the day scouring your neighborhood for ice cream? Maybe your perfect day is spent at the beach building the tallest sandcastles you can. One of our favorite things to do is flip through our prettiest, merriest picture books, filled with big-hearted tales and rhymes aplenty. If you’ve been on the hunt for summer read-aloud stories for the whole family, we’ve got you covered.

Our Pool By Lucy Ruth Cummins

Illustrator Lucy Ruth Cummins
It's a scorching day in the city and that can only mean one thing: it's a pool day! Friends, family and neighbors flock to the pool to cool off and spend a day in the sun in Pool Day, a lyrical and gorgeously illustrated tale from Lucy Roth Cummins.

Jabari Jumps By Gaia Cornwall

Illustrator Gaia Cornwall
An epic pool day inevitably brings a challenge only the bravest kids will attempt — the diving board. Join Jabari as he faces his fears and makes a splash for all the neighborhood to see in Jabari Jumps.

Paletero Man By Lucky Diaz

Illustrator Micah Player

Illustrator Micah Player
Translator Dr. Carmen Tafolla
A surefire way to know that summer is finally here is the unmistakable calls from the paletero man. Grab your own favorite icy paleta flavor and have a blast flipping through this vibrant, colorful and musical tale from the one and only Lucky Diaz.

Sandcastle By Einat Tsarfati

Illustrator Einat Tsarfati
What's your favorite part about building a sandcastle? Is it digging a menacing moat, or do you revel in toppling the towers after you're done? Enjoy a day at the beach and let your imagination run wild with endless possibilities for your dream creation with Sandcastle.