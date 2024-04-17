Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books May 2024

With the weather slowly but surely warming up, we’re sure the little ones are enjoying hikes, scavenger hunts and outdoor activities aplenty this spring — are they still wearing those eclipse glasses outside? From the next installment in one of our favorite epic series to enchanting new worlds and captivating picture books, you’ll have ample reads to bring along to those springtime park picnics. With brand new stories and a few favorites now in paperback, these are the kids’ books we’re most excited for this May.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Perfect Place The Perfect Place By Matt de la Peña

Illustrator Paola Escobar In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rediscover priceless values like love and family, kindness and empathy, in a picture book that will inspire readers of all ages. Rediscover priceless values like love and family, kindness and empathy, in a picture book that will inspire readers of all ages.

Hardcover $17.09 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How Lucky Am I? How Lucky Am I? By Scott Hoying , Mark Hoying

Illustrator Steph Lew In Stock Online Hardcover $17.09 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Your next favorite picture book is packed with a ton of heart, perfect for readers of all ages. (Did you know it’s a side project from the Hoyings of Pentatonix?) Your next favorite picture book is packed with a ton of heart, perfect for readers of all ages. (Did you know it’s a side project from the Hoyings of Pentatonix?)

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Oddbird's Chosen Family Oddbird's Chosen Family By Derek Desierto In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Oddbird is here to remind young readers that it’s okay to be exactly who you are. This is an inspiring and heartwarming found family narrative that’s perfect for modern times. Oddbird is here to remind young readers that it’s okay to be exactly who you are. This is an inspiring and heartwarming found family narrative that’s perfect for modern times.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Curious Why The Curious Why By Angela DiTerlizzi

Illustrator Lorena Alvarez Gómez In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. You’re never bored with a book in your hand — and this charming follow up to The Magical Yet is a terrific reminder of that. You’re never bored with a book in your hand — and this charming follow up to The Magical Yet is a terrific reminder of that.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Skandar and the Chaos Trials (B&N Exclusive Edition) Skandar and the Chaos Trials (B&N Exclusive Edition) By A.F. Steadman In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Loyalty and friendship are tested as threats continue to grow on the Mainland and Beyond. Can Skandar and Kenna hold it all together? Loyalty and friendship are tested as threats continue to grow on the Mainland and Beyond. Can Skandar and Kenna hold it all together?

Paperback $8.09 $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Once There Was Once There Was By Kiyash Monsef In Stock Online Paperback $8.09 $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Narnia for a new age: magical creatures live alongside us in a world not unlike our own, and adventures ensue. Narnia for a new age: magical creatures live alongside us in a world not unlike our own, and adventures ensue.

Paperback $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Always Anthony Always Anthony By Terri Libenson

Illustrator Terri Libenson In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bullying doesn’t have to be a regular part of life. This story, told from multiple points-of-view, will help kids (and their grown ups) navigate middle school. Bullying doesn’t have to be a regular part of life. This story, told from multiple points-of-view, will help kids (and their grown ups) navigate middle school.

Paperback $8.09 $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jordan Lees In Stock Online Paperback $8.09 $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One of the best parts of childhood is believing — with your whole heart — in the possibility of magic and the magic of possibility. This delightful story kicks off a new series that opens a whole new world for young readers. One of the best parts of childhood is believing — with your whole heart — in the possibility of magic and the magic of possibility. This delightful story kicks off a new series that opens a whole new world for young readers.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The One and Only Family (B&N Exclusive Edition) The One and Only Family (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Katherine Applegate In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Young readers love watching Ivan grow and change, and the fourth installment of the Ivan and Friends series is a tender and engaging portrait of being part of something bigger than just yourself. Young readers love watching Ivan grow and change, and the fourth installment of the Ivan and Friends series is a tender and engaging portrait of being part of something bigger than just yourself.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Simone Simone By Viet Thanh Nguyen

Illustrator Minnie Phan In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This big-hearted picture book about community and climate change, from an acclaimed author and illustrator duo, will help tiny readers and their adults think about what’s next for all of us. This big-hearted picture book about community and climate change, from an acclaimed author and illustrator duo, will help tiny readers and their adults think about what’s next for all of us.