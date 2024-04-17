Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books May 2024
With the weather slowly but surely warming up, we’re sure the little ones are enjoying hikes, scavenger hunts and outdoor activities aplenty this spring — are they still wearing those eclipse glasses outside? From the next installment in one of our favorite epic series to enchanting new worlds and captivating picture books, you’ll have ample reads to bring along to those springtime park picnics. With brand new stories and a few favorites now in paperback, these are the kids’ books we’re most excited for this May.
Hardcover $18.99
May You Love and Be Loved: Wishes for Your Life (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Cleo Wade
Hardcover $18.99
Inspiration and wisdom in a picture book that will delight kids and adults.
Hardcover $18.99
The Perfect Place
By
Matt de la Peña
Illustrator Paola Escobar
Hardcover $18.99
Rediscover priceless values like love and family, kindness and empathy, in a picture book that will inspire readers of all ages.
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
How Lucky Am I?
By
Scott Hoying
,
Mark Hoying
Illustrator Steph Lew
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Your next favorite picture book is packed with a ton of heart, perfect for readers of all ages. (Did you know it’s a side project from the Hoyings of Pentatonix?)
Hardcover $18.99
Oddbird's Chosen Family
Hardcover $18.99
Oddbird is here to remind young readers that it’s okay to be exactly who you are. This is an inspiring and heartwarming found family narrative that’s perfect for modern times.
Board Book
$7.19
$7.99
Dinosaurs in Trucks Because Hey, Why Not?
Board Book
$7.19
$7.99
Trucks + dinosaurs + Sandra Boynton = a winner for tiny readers.
Hardcover $18.99
The Curious Why
By
Angela DiTerlizzi
Illustrator Lorena Alvarez Gómez
Hardcover $18.99
You’re never bored with a book in your hand — and this charming follow up to The Magical Yet is a terrific reminder of that.
Hardcover $18.99
Skandar and the Chaos Trials (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover $18.99
Loyalty and friendship are tested as threats continue to grow on the Mainland and Beyond. Can Skandar and Kenna hold it all together?
Paperback
$8.09
$8.99
Once There Was
Paperback
$8.09
$8.99
Narnia for a new age: magical creatures live alongside us in a world not unlike our own, and adventures ensue.
Paperback $13.99
Anzu and the Realm of Darkness
By
Mai K. Nguyen
Illustrator Mai K. Nguyen
Paperback $13.99
Now in paperback, a graphic novel coming-of-age, rich with Japanese culture, storytelling surprises, and otherworldly adventure.
Paperback $15.99
Always Anthony
By
Terri Libenson
Illustrator Terri Libenson
Paperback $15.99
Bullying doesn’t have to be a regular part of life. This story, told from multiple points-of-view, will help kids (and their grown ups) navigate middle school.
Paperback
$8.09
$8.99
The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jordan Lees
Paperback
$8.09
$8.99
One of the best parts of childhood is believing — with your whole heart — in the possibility of magic and the magic of possibility. This delightful story kicks off a new series that opens a whole new world for young readers.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
The One and Only Family (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Young readers love watching Ivan grow and change, and the fourth installment of the Ivan and Friends series is a tender and engaging portrait of being part of something bigger than just yourself.
Hardcover $18.99
Simone
By
Viet Thanh Nguyen
Illustrator Minnie Phan
Hardcover $18.99
This big-hearted picture book about community and climate change, from an acclaimed author and illustrator duo, will help tiny readers and their adults think about what’s next for all of us.
Hardcover $18.99
The Secret Library
By Kekla Magoon
Hardcover $18.99
History, mystery and so much more, The Secret Library is a time-traveling fantasy adventure sure to get young readers asking all the right questions.
