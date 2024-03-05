The Best of the Best: 2024 Audie Award Winners
Who needs the Oscars when we have the Audies? For the past 29 years, the Audio Publishers Association has presented the Audie Awards, which recognize audiobooks in many categories for high-quality content and excellence in the industry. The lauded Audiobook of the Year honor stands as a benchmark in production and narration. This year’s newly created categories of Best Fiction Narrator and Best Non-Fiction Narrator are awarded to a solo performance in these genres. We applaud all the winners and encourage you to listen to one, many, or all 2024 Audie Award winners.
Audiobook of the Year
Audiobook
$26.97
$32.50
Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story
Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$26.97
$32.50
Such a perfect choice for the highest honor because this audiobook, which took two years to produce, changes the definition of “audiobook.” Surrender is many things at once—a conversational memoir of a working-class Irish lad turned international rock star, a philosopher-musician’s thoughts about humanity’s flaws and possibilities, and a unique form of storytelling that integrates music as part of the fabric of the narration. Plus, author and narrator Bono makes you feel as if you’re chatting with a good friend. U2 fans will be particularly excited about the soundtrack, which includes reimagined versions of the band’s classics, but every listener will be mesmerized by this innovative way to tell a remarkable life story.
Such a perfect choice for the highest honor because this audiobook, which took two years to produce, changes the definition of “audiobook.” Surrender is many things at once—a conversational memoir of a working-class Irish lad turned international rock star, a philosopher-musician’s thoughts about humanity’s flaws and possibilities, and a unique form of storytelling that integrates music as part of the fabric of the narration. Plus, author and narrator Bono makes you feel as if you’re chatting with a good friend. U2 fans will be particularly excited about the soundtrack, which includes reimagined versions of the band’s classics, but every listener will be mesmerized by this innovative way to tell a remarkable life story.
Best Fiction Narrator
Audiobook $20.00
The Last Lifeboat
The Last Lifeboat
By
Hazel Gaynor
Narrated by Billie Fulford-Brown
In Stock Online
Audiobook $20.00
Earphones Award winning narrator Billie Fulford-Brown delivers an emotional performance in this heart-wrenching yet hopeful story, inspired by true events during World War II. Fulford-Brown’s narration ebbs and flows as the small lifeboat carrying children to Canada is tossed among the perilous waters.
Earphones Award winning narrator Billie Fulford-Brown delivers an emotional performance in this heart-wrenching yet hopeful story, inspired by true events during World War II. Fulford-Brown’s narration ebbs and flows as the small lifeboat carrying children to Canada is tossed among the perilous waters.
Best Nonfiction Narrator
Audiobook $44.99
King: A Life
King: A Life
By
Jonathan Eig
Narrated by Dion Graham
In Stock Online
Audiobook $44.99
This monumental and enlightening biography is supremely enhanced by Dion Graham, narrator of over 300 audiobooks and an AudioFile Golden Voice award, plus multiple Earphones and Audie Awards (including a second this year, Poverty, By America). Here, Graham is at the height of his powers portraying America’s recognized single greatest orator, as well as the many people who surround and inform King’s legacy. This isn’t just an audiobook—it’s a revelation, not only of the many facets of King but also of how a sensitive and intelligent audio interpretation can add meaning and understanding to an author’s words.
This monumental and enlightening biography is supremely enhanced by Dion Graham, narrator of over 300 audiobooks and an AudioFile Golden Voice award, plus multiple Earphones and Audie Awards (including a second this year, Poverty, By America). Here, Graham is at the height of his powers portraying America’s recognized single greatest orator, as well as the many people who surround and inform King’s legacy. This isn’t just an audiobook—it’s a revelation, not only of the many facets of King but also of how a sensitive and intelligent audio interpretation can add meaning and understanding to an author’s words.
Autobiography/Memoir
Audiobook
$26.99
$29.99
Making It So: A Memoir
Making It So: A Memoir
By
Patrick Stewart
Narrated by Patrick Stewart
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$26.99
$29.99
This is the riveting memoir of the one and only Sir Patrick Stewart, from his humble beginnings in northern England to worldwide acclaim on stage, screen, and film playing iconic characters. There are few audio experiences more enjoyable than listening to 18+ hours of Stewart’s transfixing voice as he tenderly, humbly, and honestly recounts all phases of his amazing life and the many people—both the unknown and very well-known—who have been part of it.
This is the riveting memoir of the one and only Sir Patrick Stewart, from his humble beginnings in northern England to worldwide acclaim on stage, screen, and film playing iconic characters. There are few audio experiences more enjoyable than listening to 18+ hours of Stewart’s transfixing voice as he tenderly, humbly, and honestly recounts all phases of his amazing life and the many people—both the unknown and very well-known—who have been part of it.
Fantasy
Audiobook $44.99
The Dragon Reborn (The Wheel of Time Series #3)
The Dragon Reborn (The Wheel of Time Series #3)
By
Robert Jordan
Narrated by Rosamund Pike
In Stock Online
Audiobook $44.99
Continuing from last year’s win for Best Female Narrator of The Wheel of Time, Rosamund Pike brought home the Fantasy win again for The Dragon Reborn. Pike regales listeners with vivid and engaging narration of this timeless series.
Continuing from last year’s win for Best Female Narrator of The Wheel of Time, Rosamund Pike brought home the Fantasy win again for The Dragon Reborn. Pike regales listeners with vivid and engaging narration of this timeless series.
Fiction
Audiobook
$24.29
$26.99
Tom Lake
Tom Lake
By
Ann Patchett
Narrated by Meryl Streep
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$24.29
$26.99
Legendary actress Meryl Streep adds another Audie to her awards case, alongside her Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and other accolades for one of our Best Audiobooks of 2023. Her performance here is a gift to listeners who want to disappear into Ann Patchett’s sentimental family tale. When you’ve finished this book club favorite and you’re ready for more audiobooks narrated by Meryl Streep, find them here.
Legendary actress Meryl Streep adds another Audie to her awards case, alongside her Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and other accolades for one of our Best Audiobooks of 2023. Her performance here is a gift to listeners who want to disappear into Ann Patchett’s sentimental family tale. When you’ve finished this book club favorite and you’re ready for more audiobooks narrated by Meryl Streep, find them here.
History/Biography
Audiobook $19.99
Goodbye Christopher Robin: A. A. Milne and the Making of Winnie-the-Pooh
Goodbye Christopher Robin: A. A. Milne and the Making of Winnie-the-Pooh
By
Ann Thwaite
,
Frank Cottrell-Boyce
Narrated by Simon Vance
In Stock Online
Audiobook $19.99
Based on the 2017 movie of the same name starring Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson, this is the true story of the relationship between A.A. Milne, the creator of Winnie-the-Pooh, and his son, the real-life Christopher Robin, whose childhood toys inspired his father’s work. This new interpretation is in loving hands with Simon Vance, a highly regarded British actor, who is also one of the audiobook world’s most decorated narrators with over 15 Audie Awards. Vance beautifully captures the changing colors of the father-son dynamic as Christopher Robin does what Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet never do—he grows up, and he learns to accept the mixed blessings of the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood.
Based on the 2017 movie of the same name starring Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson, this is the true story of the relationship between A.A. Milne, the creator of Winnie-the-Pooh, and his son, the real-life Christopher Robin, whose childhood toys inspired his father’s work. This new interpretation is in loving hands with Simon Vance, a highly regarded British actor, who is also one of the audiobook world’s most decorated narrators with over 15 Audie Awards. Vance beautifully captures the changing colors of the father-son dynamic as Christopher Robin does what Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet never do—he grows up, and he learns to accept the mixed blessings of the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood.
Humor
Audiobook $38.99
Leslie F*cking Jones
Leslie F*cking Jones
By
Leslie Jones
Narrated by Leslie Jones , Chris Rock
In Stock Online
Audiobook $38.99
In the foreword to this hysterical and heartwarming memoir, Chris Rock says, “There’s nobody like Leslie Jones. Leslie Jones is hilarious…” and he’s 100% correct. The time will fly by as you listen to Leslie’s stories—including five hours of bonus material not found in the print edition. And now this stand-up comedian and star of the big and small screen can add Audie Award Winner to her resume as well.
In the foreword to this hysterical and heartwarming memoir, Chris Rock says, “There’s nobody like Leslie Jones. Leslie Jones is hilarious…” and he’s 100% correct. The time will fly by as you listen to Leslie’s stories—including five hours of bonus material not found in the print edition. And now this stand-up comedian and star of the big and small screen can add Audie Award Winner to her resume as well.
Multi-Voiced Performance
Audiobook $19.99
No Two Persons: A Novel
No Two Persons: A Novel
By
Erica Bauermeister
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik , Braden Wright , Carol Jacobanis , Cassandra Campbell , Gabra Zackman , George Newbern , Jesse Vilinsky , Max Meyers , Rachel L. Jacobs , Stephen Graybill
In Stock Online
Audiobook $19.99
We love books about books, but we especially love a book that includes an audiobook as part of the plot. The whole story is a dynamic structure of 10 characters, each voiced by a different narrator, as their stories intertwine around a book within this world. This creates an engaging listening experience for No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister.
We love books about books, but we especially love a book that includes an audiobook as part of the plot. The whole story is a dynamic structure of 10 characters, each voiced by a different narrator, as their stories intertwine around a book within this world. This creates an engaging listening experience for No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister.
Mystery
Audiobook $20.00
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
By
Jesse Q. Sutanto
Narrated by Eunice Wong
In Stock Online
Audiobook $20.00
Audiobook superstar Eunice Wong (a finalist in three categories this year) brings Vera Wong and a large cast of characters to life in this fun and quirky cozy mystery from the bestselling author of Dial A for Aunties, Jesse Q. Stutanto.
Audiobook superstar Eunice Wong (a finalist in three categories this year) brings Vera Wong and a large cast of characters to life in this fun and quirky cozy mystery from the bestselling author of Dial A for Aunties, Jesse Q. Stutanto.
Narration by the Author(s)
Audiobook $19.99
It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs
It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs
By
Mary Louise Kelly
Narrated by Mary Louise Kelly
In Stock Online
Audiobook $19.99
No stranger to being behind the microphone, Mary Louise Kelly’s soothing voice reaches millions of listeners all the time as one of the hosts of NPR’s long running news radio program, All Things Considered. Here she reflects on being a working mother, her eldest son’s final year at home, losing her father, and other unexpected twists and turns in life in this must-listen, new classic.
No stranger to being behind the microphone, Mary Louise Kelly’s soothing voice reaches millions of listeners all the time as one of the hosts of NPR’s long running news radio program, All Things Considered. Here she reflects on being a working mother, her eldest son’s final year at home, losing her father, and other unexpected twists and turns in life in this must-listen, new classic.
Non-Fiction
Audiobook
$20.25
$22.50
Poverty, by America
Poverty, by America
By
Matthew Desmond
Narrated by Dion Graham
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$20.25
$22.50
Matthew Desmond’s Poverty, By America, asks profoundly serious questions: Why does the United States, the richest country on earth, have more poverty than any other advanced democracy? And what can we do to change this? The answers are complex, dealing with policies and ideologies that are not everyday parlance for most readers, but nonfiction narrator guru Dion Graham (who also won an Audie this year for King) brings clarity and understanding to Desmond’s analysis and intensity and urgency to the book’s key takeaway, which is that we should all become “poverty abolitionists.”
Matthew Desmond’s Poverty, By America, asks profoundly serious questions: Why does the United States, the richest country on earth, have more poverty than any other advanced democracy? And what can we do to change this? The answers are complex, dealing with policies and ideologies that are not everyday parlance for most readers, but nonfiction narrator guru Dion Graham (who also won an Audie this year for King) brings clarity and understanding to Desmond’s analysis and intensity and urgency to the book’s key takeaway, which is that we should all become “poverty abolitionists.”
Original Work
Audiobook $6.95
Exodus: The Shanghai Jews
Exodus: The Shanghai Jews
By
Kate McAll
Narrated by Edyta Brychta , Michael Canavan , Shannon Cochran , Arye Gross , Anna Mathias , Alan Shearman , André Sogliuzzo , Joanne Whalley
In Stock Online
Audiobook $6.95
AudioFile Magazine gave this multi-cast work an Earphones Award, saying, “There’s no point in calling out individual actors since they are all wonderful with accents and emotions.” Recorded from a live performance by Los Angeles Theatre Works, this poignant production uses real-life remembrances to shed light on the little-known piece of Holocaust history of 20,000 European Jews escaping to China during the Second World War.
AudioFile Magazine gave this multi-cast work an Earphones Award, saying, “There’s no point in calling out individual actors since they are all wonderful with accents and emotions.” Recorded from a live performance by Los Angeles Theatre Works, this poignant production uses real-life remembrances to shed light on the little-known piece of Holocaust history of 20,000 European Jews escaping to China during the Second World War.
Romance
Audiobook $24.99
The True Love Experiment
The True Love Experiment
By
Christina Lauren
Narrated by Jonathan Cole , Cindy Kay
In Stock Online
Audiobook $24.99
Writing partners Christina Lauren are self-proclaimed lovers of audiobooks. And if you’ve listened to them before, you’ll be familiar with Jonathan Cole (whose voice has appeared in five previous books by the duo), who brings documentary filmmaker Connor Prince to life while Cindy Kay (narrator of over 200 audiobooks—wow) brings novelist Felicity “Fizzy” Chen to life in this swoony romance.
Writing partners Christina Lauren are self-proclaimed lovers of audiobooks. And if you’ve listened to them before, you’ll be familiar with Jonathan Cole (whose voice has appeared in five previous books by the duo), who brings documentary filmmaker Connor Prince to life while Cindy Kay (narrator of over 200 audiobooks—wow) brings novelist Felicity “Fizzy” Chen to life in this swoony romance.
Short Stories/Collections
Audiobook
$28.80
$32.00
Wild and Precious: A Celebration of Mary Oliver
Wild and Precious: A Celebration of Mary Oliver
By
Mary Oliver
,
Sophia Bush
,
Busy Philipps
,
Carmen Maria Machado
,
Claire Bidwell Smith
,
Rainn Wilson
,
Ross Gay
,
Samin Nosrat
,
Susan Cain
Narrated by Sophia Bush
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$28.80
$32.00
Only available as an audiobook and only four hours long, this is a uniquely accessible study of Mary Oliver’s award-winning work and of the poet herself. Structured like a podcast and gracefully hosted by actress Sophia Bush, the chapters interweave poems with personal commentary by assorted guests who befriended Oliver, worked with her, or were taught by her. All were inspired by her. A special treat: Oliver, who died in 2019, reads some of the poems herself.
Only available as an audiobook and only four hours long, this is a uniquely accessible study of Mary Oliver’s award-winning work and of the poet herself. Structured like a podcast and gracefully hosted by actress Sophia Bush, the chapters interweave poems with personal commentary by assorted guests who befriended Oliver, worked with her, or were taught by her. All were inspired by her. A special treat: Oliver, who died in 2019, reads some of the poems herself.
Thriller/Suspense
Audiobook $26.99
All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel
All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel
By
S. A. Cosby
Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
In Stock Online
Audiobook $26.99
Adam Lazarre-White fully embodies Titus Crown, the first black sheriff from nowhere-near-here Virginia. Lazarre-White deftly shifts between different ages and races, even believably portraying Titus’ damaged larynx near the end. There is more to this story than just a crime thriller, and Lazarre-White delivers those racial tensions without overshadowing the main plot.
Adam Lazarre-White fully embodies Titus Crown, the first black sheriff from nowhere-near-here Virginia. Lazarre-White deftly shifts between different ages and races, even believably portraying Titus’ damaged larynx near the end. There is more to this story than just a crime thriller, and Lazarre-White delivers those racial tensions without overshadowing the main plot.
Young Adult
Audiobook $19.95
This Terrible True Thing: A Visual Novel
This Terrible True Thing: A Visual Novel
By
Jenny Laden
Narrated by Gail Shalan
In Stock Online
Audiobook $19.95
Narrator Gail Shalan expertly embodies all the turbulent emotions a teenager experiences when her father is diagnosed as HIV-positive in this moving piece of 1990s historical fiction. Shalan, who also is part of the cast of What Happened to Rachel Riley, the middle grade Audie winner this year, is extraordinarily relatable as an adolescent trailblazing a path through fear, worry, and the stigma that an AIDS diagnosis meant in that era, on top of all the standard drama that is high school.
Narrator Gail Shalan expertly embodies all the turbulent emotions a teenager experiences when her father is diagnosed as HIV-positive in this moving piece of 1990s historical fiction. Shalan, who also is part of the cast of What Happened to Rachel Riley, the middle grade Audie winner this year, is extraordinarily relatable as an adolescent trailblazing a path through fear, worry, and the stigma that an AIDS diagnosis meant in that era, on top of all the standard drama that is high school.