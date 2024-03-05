By Ann Thwaite , Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Narrated by Simon Vance

Based on the 2017 movie of the same name starring Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson, this is the true story of the relationship between A.A. Milne, the creator of Winnie-the-Pooh, and his son, the real-life Christopher Robin, whose childhood toys inspired his father’s work. This new interpretation is in loving hands with Simon Vance, a highly regarded British actor, who is also one of the audiobook world’s most decorated narrators with over 15 Audie Awards. Vance beautifully captures the changing colors of the father-son dynamic as Christopher Robin does what Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet never do—he grows up, and he learns to accept the mixed blessings of the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood.