For Kills and Giggles: Humorous Mysteries to Pick Up this Summer
Is there any better kind of summer read than one that keeps you on your toes? If you’re looking for entertaining stories, book your beach trip (or just beat the heat) with these irreverent mysteries that provide laughter and suspense on every page.
Swamp Story: A Novel
Swamp Story: A Novel
By Dave Barry
Dave Barry is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose newest book is about an Everglades caper full of oddities. When a woman desperate to get out of a bad relationship stumbles upon a treasure that could change everything, she must evade the villains hunting her — and it — down. Meanwhile, the swamp is thrown into mayhem as TikTokers rush to discover the fictional “Everglades Melon Monster”, creating chaos for the men tracking Jesse. Certain to cause some gut-busting laughter, Swamp Story is so wild that it very well could happen…
The Maltese Iguana: A Novel
The Maltese Iguana: A Novel
By Tim Dorsey
Tim Dorsey’s next Floridian escapade brings Serge A. Storms back for a road trip adventure. Meanwhile, when a government revenge operation goes horribly awry, the CIA put out a hit on the only witness who is on the run. His path intersects with Serge, and Serge’s typical shenanigans as a lovable serial killer ensue. Imaginative and wacky, The Maltese Iguana is the Florida Man story we’ve all been waiting for.
Squeeze Me: A novel
Squeeze Me: A novel
By Carl Hiaasen
We couldn’t talk about these mysteries without mentioning the trademarked wit of Carl Hiaasen. With political intrigue, social drama, and Florida’s Gold Coast, Squeeze Me is the story of a corrupt president, the group of women who support him, and the “investigation” that follows when one of the women is found dead. An unforgettable satire, Hiaasen’s work is expertly balanced between its wit, outlandish characters, and social commentary.
Bad Monkey (Andrew Yancy Series #1)
Bad Monkey (Andrew Yancy Series #1)
By Carl Hiaasen
Coming soon as an Apple TV series starring Vince Vaughn, Bad Monkey follows a man desperate to get out of his job as a Health Inspector. His grand plan? To prove that the human arm in his freezer is the result of someone’s murder… not a shark attack. With a wide array of eccentric characters, Bad Monkey is an unpredictable romp, told as only the zany Carl Hiaasen could.
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone: A Novel
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone: A Novel
Benjamin Stevenson is known for his work as a stand-up comedian and author, and Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone blends both of those roles seamlessly. Meet the Cunninghams — a family shrouded in death, together for a family reunion at a ski resort. Everyone in this family has been involved in someone’s demise, and this gathering takes it all up a notch. Laugh-out-loud funny and engaging, this is the perfect read for anyone who wants a story literally filled with kills and giggles.
The Thursday Murder Club (Thursday Murder Club Series #1)
The Thursday Murder Club (Thursday Murder Club Series #1)
This charming whodunit will draw out some chuckles as you meet the group that comprise The Thursday Murder Club. Four septuagenarians find themselves at the center of an ongoing homicide investigation and try to solve the mystery as bodies start to pile up. Full of wit and warmth, this kicks off the series that has cemented Richard Osman as a favorite author among many cozy mystery fans.
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
Jesse Q. Sutanto has delivered readers murder mysteries with a distinctly humorous tone, so when we heard about Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, we were thrilled. When Vera comes down into her tea shop one morning and finds a dead man, she calls the police and swipes the flash drive clutched in his fingers, knowing the killer will be back for it. Every new customer is a suspect, but what she doesn’t expect is the growing friendships with them all. Heartwarming and hilarious, this mystery is a delightful story of found family and an amateur sleuth.
Finlay Donovan Is Killing It (Finlay Donovan Series #1)
Finlay Donovan Is Killing It (Finlay Donovan Series #1)
Elle Cosimand has captured hearts with Finlay Donovan, a struggling single mom and novelist. When a case of mistaken identity causes her to become enveloped in a real-life murder investigation, she realizes that crime is much harder in life than it is in fiction. Finlay Donovan is an endearing character that will have readers begging for more. Luckily, we’re already three stories into this fantastic series, so you can go ahead and add the next two books to your cart. You’re welcome.
Grave Reservations: A Novel
Grave Reservations: A Novel
If you love Finlay Donovan, then meet Leda Foley — friend, travel agent, and occasional psychic. When she teams up with a Seattle PD detective struggling with a cold case, she secretly hopes that he can help her also solve her fiancé’s murder. Quirky and entertaining, you won’t have any Grave Reservations about picking up this (occasionally) paranormal mystery.
Play the Fool: A Mystery
Play the Fool: A Mystery
By Lina Chern
With a story that will have you on the edge of your seat one moment and laughing the next, Play the Fool is a brilliant debut for fans of novice investigators. When reading the cards of a stranger, Katie discovers the murder of her best friend and puts her detective skills to the test as she tries to solve the mystery. Sharp and fresh, Lina Chern’s writing has left us longing for her next novel.
