For Kills and Giggles: Humorous Mysteries to Pick Up this Summer 

By Lina Chern

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

With a story that will have you on the edge of your seat one moment and laughing the next, Play the Fool is a brilliant debut for fans of novice investigators. When reading the cards of a stranger, Katie discovers the murder of her best friend and puts her detective skills to the test as she tries to solve the mystery. Sharp and fresh, Lina Chern’s writing has left us longing for her next novel.