Summer Reading: Illinois Edition
You don’t need to travel far to discover what the readers in Illinois are enjoying this summer. The Prairie State has so much to see — and plenty to read. Meet one of our Illinois-based booksellers and explore her favorite summertime recs, down below.
From Bookseller Amy L.
Deer Park is a community that is diverse in their reading interests as many other communities feed into this location on their quest for great reads. Working in a store that has a vast variety of customers means that they are looking for all sorts of recommendations. One thing that really is wonderful about this location is I see many of my former customers from the store I started at since that location is no longer there, I still get to enjoy seeing them and how their lives are enriched by the book community. I just helped open the new Northbrook store and spoke with so many people about how excited they are to have a physical bookstore back in their community. It just reminds us how important the book community to our customers.
What’s your favorite summer reading recommendation for young readers?
The 13-Story Treehouse (Treehouse Books Series #1)
By
Andy Griffiths
Illustrator Terry Denton
Join Andy and Terry as they rush to meet their book deadline while trying to make it past monsters, monkeys and 13 stories of fun.
Spineless
Adventure, new friends and an escapist baby octopus could be the break this young Chicago boy needs.
What nonfiction do you take outside for your summer reading?
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law
By Mary Roach
Drunken elephants, thieving monkeys, and trespassing squirrels- will they get their day in court for their lawbreaking?
What’s your favorite YA summer reading recommendation?
Blackout
By Dhonielle Clayton , Tiffany D. Jackson Nic Stone , Angie Thomas , Ashley Woodfolk , Nicola Yoon , Tiffany D. Jackson , Nic Stone
My YA pick is such a great summer romance as it has multiple stories that all converge into one at the end. On a hot summer day, romance is blooming for these teens in this sweet book.
What’s your canon-classic summer reading recommendation?
Life of Pi: A Novel
By Yann Martel
Pi is trying to survive a shipwreck with an unlikely companion-a tiger named Richard Parker. A self-journey filled with hope and humor. When I read Life of Pi the first time, I would occasionally forget that Richard Parker was a tiger not a person and it would add something else to the enjoyment of the book.
Fahrenheit 451: A Novel
By Ray Bradbury
A book that is just as relevant today as it was when it was first published. The irony of a banned book about books being outlawed is timely.
What book should everyone be reading this summer?
Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies: A Novel
The book I think everyone should be reading this summer is one I have been recommending to my coworkers since I got to the second or third chapter of the advanced copy of it. This was such a delight to read. A delightful mystery that will have you guessing and laughing until the end. In the vein of Knives Out. A perfect vacation read.
