Ladies in Literature: 10 Books that Celebrate the Bonds Between Women

Rebecca Serle

In Stock Online

Paperback $15.47 $17.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Fans of In Five Years will enjoy returning to another Rebecca Serle novel, full of her trademark hints of magic within everyday life. This tells the story of a grieving woman who takes the trip she and her mother had planned before her mother’s untimely death — where she meets her mother in the flesh, only as a 30-year-old. Heartachingly beautiful, One Italian Summer is a daydream of love and loss that’s not to be missed.