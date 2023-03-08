Ladies in Literature: 10 Books that Celebrate the Bonds Between Women
Mothers, daughters, and sisters are all marked by their familial connections, ranging from strained relationships to deep friendships. The complexities of these bonds are ones almost every woman can relate to, and whether you’re looking for a book to read for Women’s History Month or for a story that celebrates the ups and downs of womanhood, these books make an excellent start!
The Daughters of Madurai (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Profound and haunting, it’s hard to not be deeply moved by The Daughters of Madurai. Our March Book Club Pick is a stunning read that spans 1990s South India and present-day Australia, featuring complex family dynamics and a compelling mystery. Exploring the horrors of female infanticide and the bond between mothers and daughters, this novel will linger with you long after you’ve finished.
One Italian Summer: A Novel
Fans of In Five Years will enjoy returning to another Rebecca Serle novel, full of her trademark hints of magic within everyday life. This tells the story of a grieving woman who takes the trip she and her mother had planned before her mother’s untimely death — where she meets her mother in the flesh, only as a 30-year-old. Heartachingly beautiful, One Italian Summer is a daydream of love and loss that’s not to be missed.
Daughters of Nantucket: A Novel
Travel back to 1846 with Julie Gerstenblatt’s debut, Daughters of Nantucket. This novel is a triumph of courage and friendship centered around three women who must decide what to save and what to let go while their town goes up in flames. Full of resilience and redemption, this book is certain to consume readers within its striking story.
Winter Garden: A Novel
Kristin Hannah is known for her historical fiction novels that cut straight to the heart, and Winter Garden is no exception. Following two sisters as they seek answers about their estranged mother, this book tells the powerful story of a family whose discoveries shake them to their core. Embark on this haunting and mesmerizing journey alongside these women.
The Joy Luck Club
Amy Tan weaves a beautiful tale of family and good fortune inThe Joy Luck Club. This beloved and dynamic novel follows four daughters and their mothers as they gather to find hope and happiness amid tragedy and despair. This is a once-in-a-lifetime read that will impact readers for generations to come.
My Name Is Lucy Barton
Elizabeth Strout is one of those authors we find ourselves gravitating to time and time again. While Lucy Barton is recovering from surgery, her estranged mother comes to visit and they reconnect — despite the tension thrumming just below the surface of every conversation. Perceptive and profound, My Name Is Lucy Barton is an exceptional story filled with complex relationships and gentle honesty.
On the Rooftop: A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick
Dreams and ambitions collide in this story about a mother pushing her three daughters towards musical stardom as their own goals take them in new directions. Examining family and community in the face of gentrification, On the Rooftop is an unforgettable story that weaves the lives of its characters into a vivid story that hits all the right notes.
The Women Could Fly: A Novel
The Handmaid’s Tale meets Octavia Butler in Megan Giddings sophomore novel — a dystopian story about the unbreakable connection a woman has with her mysterious mother. As she tries to hold onto any semblance of control, Josephine Thomas leaves her life behind to honor one last wish in her mother’s will. The Women Could Fly is a candid and daring look at the limits women face and the necessary moments of defiance.
Of Women and Salt
Of Women and Salt presents a mosaic of betrayals, consequences, and the tenacity of women. It tells a poignant story of Cuban women fighting against their trauma and a broken immigration system. When a woman takes in the daughter of a neighbor detained by ICE, it sparks a journey to reckon with her own complicated maternal relationships. Gabriela Garcia’s book is a gripping story that will hold onto you long after you’ve finished reading.
Eligible: A modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice
A story of sisterhood, courtship, family, and first-impressions, Eligible is a fresh and witty take on Pride and Prejudice that brings the Bennett family into the present. Drawn home by a family emergency, they meet Chip Bingley, the new doctor in town, and neurosurgeon Fitzwilliam Darcy, and soon learn that first impressions aren’t everything. Pithy and observant, Sittenfeld’s reimagining breathes new life into the classic story.
