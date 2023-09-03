Make a Bad Day Better With a Good Book: Cats, Coffee and Comforting Japanese Fiction

A purring cat curled in your lap, a good cup of coffee, sitting in a café with a good book — these are just a few of our favorite things. With whimsy, tenderness and adventure, these novels, translated from the Japanese, have our whole hearts, and we know they’ll capture yours too.

Hiro Arikawa first captured our cat-loving hearts with The Traveling Cat Chronicles, a charming story about Nana the cat and his owner and their journey across Japan. Now its highly anticipated sequel, The Goodbye Cat, gives us seven more stories of well-loved cats and their devotion to their humans. Full of wonder and warmth, both of these books will make you want a feline friend of your own.

Hardcover $19.79 $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What You Are Looking For Is in the Library: A Novel What You Are Looking For Is in the Library: A Novel By Michiko Aoyama In Stock Online Hardcover $19.79 $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We wholeheartedly believe that the right book at the right time can change a life, so it’s no wonder we’ve fallen hopelessly in love with What You Are Looking For Is in the Library. Tokyo’s most enigmatic librarian knows just which book to recommend for her patrons to find what they need, and Michiko Aoyama’s English language debut is a comforting, thoughtful story of connection — and the transformative power of books. We wholeheartedly believe that the right book at the right time can change a life, so it’s no wonder we’ve fallen hopelessly in love with What You Are Looking For Is in the Library. Tokyo’s most enigmatic librarian knows just which book to recommend for her patrons to find what they need, and Michiko Aoyama’s English language debut is a comforting, thoughtful story of connection — and the transformative power of books.

Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel By Satoshi Yagisawa

Translator Eric Ozawa In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A young woman — whose life is in shambles after her fiancé leaves her and she loses her job — finds redemption working at her uncle’s used bookstore. As she starts to find her footing, she discovers comfort in the books around her, makes friends at a local coffee shop and meets a young editor also healing from a bad breakup. This story of new beginnings, love and family is told with the kind of tenderness and whimsy that will lift your mood. A young woman — whose life is in shambles after her fiancé leaves her and she loses her job — finds redemption working at her uncle’s used bookstore. As she starts to find her footing, she discovers comfort in the books around her, makes friends at a local coffee shop and meets a young editor also healing from a bad breakup. This story of new beginnings, love and family is told with the kind of tenderness and whimsy that will lift your mood.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel By Sosuke Natsukawa

Translator Louise Heal Kawai In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An adventurous story of a teenager and a talking cat travelling the world to save lonely, unread books, The Cat Who Saved Books is a fantastical fable of first love and friendship. This quirky and wise tale is for any bibliophile with a too-long TBR Pile and the desire to spend time lost within the pages of delightful books. An adventurous story of a teenager and a talking cat travelling the world to save lonely, unread books, The Cat Who Saved Books is a fantastical fable of first love and friendship. This quirky and wise tale is for any bibliophile with a too-long TBR Pile and the desire to spend time lost within the pages of delightful books.

Paperback $14.95 $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Strange Weather in Tokyo: A Novel Strange Weather in Tokyo: A Novel By Hiromi Kawakami

Translator Allison Markin Powell In Stock Online Paperback $14.95 $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pick up this story about a lonely woman and her former teacher as the two reconnect at a bar as adults for a subtle but moving tale of love and connection. Strange Weather in Tokyo is the type of sweet and poignant tale that will linger with you long after you’ve finished reading it. Pick up this story about a lonely woman and her former teacher as the two reconnect at a bar as adults for a subtle but moving tale of love and connection. Strange Weather in Tokyo is the type of sweet and poignant tale that will linger with you long after you’ve finished reading it.

Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If Cats Disappeared from the World If Cats Disappeared from the World By Genki Kawamura

Translator Eric Selland In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A meditative tale of loss, reconciliation and what matters most in life, If Cats Disappeared From the World tells the story of a dying young postman’s deal with the devil. Spanning the course of a week, this story sneaks up on you like a cat padding across the room. A meditative tale of loss, reconciliation and what matters most in life, If Cats Disappeared From the World tells the story of a dying young postman’s deal with the devil. Spanning the course of a week, this story sneaks up on you like a cat padding across the room.

Who would you visit if you could travel through time? At this magical café in a back alley in Tokyo, customers hope for an opportunity to make the journey themselves: to face regrets, to relive nostalgic moments, seek reconciliation and reconnect with loved ones. Each book follows four customers, and this November brings both the fourth novel in the series and our exclusive edition of the first book, which includes an original essay from Toshikazu Kawaguchi, special effects on the cover and beautiful designed endpapers. So grab your coffee and pull up a seat to time travel at this café — just don’t let your coffee get cold.