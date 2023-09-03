Make a Bad Day Better With a Good Book: Cats, Coffee and Comforting Japanese Fiction
A purring cat curled in your lap, a good cup of coffee, sitting in a café with a good book — these are just a few of our favorite things. With whimsy, tenderness and adventure, these novels, translated from the Japanese, have our whole hearts, and we know they’ll capture yours too.
The Travelling Cat Chronicles
The Travelling Cat Chronicles
By
Hiro Arikawa
Translator Philip Gabriel
Hardcover
$17.99
$20.00
The Goodbye Cat
The Goodbye Cat
By
Hiro Arikawa
Translator Philip Gabriel
Hardcover
$21.60
$24.00
Hiro Arikawa first captured our cat-loving hearts with The Traveling Cat Chronicles, a charming story about Nana the cat and his owner and their journey across Japan. Now its highly anticipated sequel, The Goodbye Cat, gives us seven more stories of well-loved cats and their devotion to their humans. Full of wonder and warmth, both of these books will make you want a feline friend of your own.
Hardcover
$19.79
$21.99
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library: A Novel
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$19.79
$21.99
We wholeheartedly believe that the right book at the right time can change a life, so it’s no wonder we’ve fallen hopelessly in love with What You Are Looking For Is in the Library. Tokyo’s most enigmatic librarian knows just which book to recommend for her patrons to find what they need, and Michiko Aoyama’s English language debut is a comforting, thoughtful story of connection — and the transformative power of books.
We wholeheartedly believe that the right book at the right time can change a life, so it’s no wonder we’ve fallen hopelessly in love with What You Are Looking For Is in the Library. Tokyo’s most enigmatic librarian knows just which book to recommend for her patrons to find what they need, and Michiko Aoyama’s English language debut is a comforting, thoughtful story of connection — and the transformative power of books.
Paperback $16.99
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel
By
Satoshi Yagisawa
Translator Eric Ozawa
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
A young woman — whose life is in shambles after her fiancé leaves her and she loses her job — finds redemption working at her uncle’s used bookstore. As she starts to find her footing, she discovers comfort in the books around her, makes friends at a local coffee shop and meets a young editor also healing from a bad breakup. This story of new beginnings, love and family is told with the kind of tenderness and whimsy that will lift your mood.
A young woman — whose life is in shambles after her fiancé leaves her and she loses her job — finds redemption working at her uncle’s used bookstore. As she starts to find her footing, she discovers comfort in the books around her, makes friends at a local coffee shop and meets a young editor also healing from a bad breakup. This story of new beginnings, love and family is told with the kind of tenderness and whimsy that will lift your mood.
Paperback $18.99
The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel
The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel
By
Sosuke Natsukawa
Translator Louise Heal Kawai
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
An adventurous story of a teenager and a talking cat travelling the world to save lonely, unread books, The Cat Who Saved Books is a fantastical fable of first love and friendship. This quirky and wise tale is for any bibliophile with a too-long TBR Pile and the desire to spend time lost within the pages of delightful books.
An adventurous story of a teenager and a talking cat travelling the world to save lonely, unread books, The Cat Who Saved Books is a fantastical fable of first love and friendship. This quirky and wise tale is for any bibliophile with a too-long TBR Pile and the desire to spend time lost within the pages of delightful books.
Paperback
$14.95
$16.95
Strange Weather in Tokyo: A Novel
Strange Weather in Tokyo: A Novel
By
Hiromi Kawakami
Translator Allison Markin Powell
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.95
$16.95
Pick up this story about a lonely woman and her former teacher as the two reconnect at a bar as adults for a subtle but moving tale of love and connection. Strange Weather in Tokyo is the type of sweet and poignant tale that will linger with you long after you’ve finished reading it.
Pick up this story about a lonely woman and her former teacher as the two reconnect at a bar as adults for a subtle but moving tale of love and connection. Strange Weather in Tokyo is the type of sweet and poignant tale that will linger with you long after you’ve finished reading it.
Hardcover $17.99
If Cats Disappeared from the World
If Cats Disappeared from the World
By
Genki Kawamura
Translator Eric Selland
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
A meditative tale of loss, reconciliation and what matters most in life, If Cats Disappeared From the World tells the story of a dying young postman’s deal with the devil. Spanning the course of a week, this story sneaks up on you like a cat padding across the room.
A meditative tale of loss, reconciliation and what matters most in life, If Cats Disappeared From the World tells the story of a dying young postman’s deal with the devil. Spanning the course of a week, this story sneaks up on you like a cat padding across the room.
Before the Coffee Gets Cold (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #1)
Tales from the Cafe (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #2)
Tales from the Cafe (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #2)
By Toshikazu Kawaguchi , Sunmark Publishing, Inc.
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Before Your Memory Fades (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #3)
Before Your Memory Fades (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #3)
Hardcover $19.99
Before We Say Goodbye: A Novel
Before We Say Goodbye: A Novel
Hardcover $21.99
Who would you visit if you could travel through time? At this magical café in a back alley in Tokyo, customers hope for an opportunity to make the journey themselves: to face regrets, to relive nostalgic moments, seek reconciliation and reconnect with loved ones. Each book follows four customers, and this November brings both the fourth novel in the series and our exclusive edition of the first book, which includes an original essay from Toshikazu Kawaguchi, special effects on the cover and beautiful designed endpapers. So grab your coffee and pull up a seat to time travel at this café — just don’t let your coffee get cold.