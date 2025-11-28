Connected: A Guest Post by Laura Lynne Jackson

Living life to the fullest can mean something different to everyone, and psychic Laura Lynne Jackson shows readers how to connect with the beyond to channel purpose and wisdom from loved ones who have passed. Read on for an exclusive essay from Laura Lynne Jackson on writing Guided.

My process writing Guided was very different than my last two books. My first book, The Light Between Us, I got as a sudden download one day while on hall duty as a high school English teacher.

My second book, Signs, came to me the moment I hit “send” on my final manuscript of The Light Between Us to my editor.

They both arrived as powerful messages from the universe that I felt called to share.

So, when I hit “send” to my editor on the final manuscript of Signs, I waited with bated breath to see if I’d get another book download. But nothing came right away.

Guided came to me very differently. I received a gentle knowing from my guides about a year after Signs was published that I would be writing a third book – and this third book would be a different writing experience. Instead of giving me a download with the entire book outlined, I was told I would be guided to the people and stories that were meant to be part of it – and that they would be guided to me. The process of writing it was like sitting at the seashore and slowly noticing that the tide was coming in – and with it, all sorts of beautiful and magical treasures.

And the guidance and stories did come —not all at once, but gently, over time, through what I’ve come to recognize as a series of small, rippling decisions. That’s how Guided was born.

I also noticed that my very experience writing it also aligned with the book’s message. Often, major shifts in our lives do not occur in concise “aha” moments. They unfold slowly. We are never alone while navigating our lives and finding our paths. Each of us has what I call a Team of Light—made up of God energy, spirit guides, and loved ones who have crossed—working hard to steer us on our life paths.

Sometimes it’s hard for us to comprehend just how connected we are to each other. We cannot imagine how powerful our choices are in the context of our collective being. We ask ourselves: how can one person possibly make a difference? The truth is, we are not writing billions of separate stories. We are all part of the very same story.

Living a guided, illuminated life means understanding that our choices are powerful, that our influence is exponential, that no one’s life or experiences are insignificant. It means living a life aligned with purpose—discovering what you were put here on earth to do. It means embracing both the joy and the difficult moments and knowing that the universe always dreams bigger for you than you can for yourself. It means opening our minds and hearts to the guidance our Teams of Light are offering every day.

I wrote Guided to help you understand just how loved, watched over, and guided you are, and how much impact you can have on everyone around you.

